 Running with the hare, hunting with the hounds : The Tribune India

Running with the hare, hunting with the hounds

Rather than being employed against terror targets in Afghanistan and the FATA territory, as the Americans wish, F-16s would (historically) find use against India, with little impact on Pakistan’s traditional terror-mongering. This predicament also re-emphasises our need to not make the mistake of distancing ourselves from Russia’s good offices. Though the tie-up with the US may look rosy now, we need to have alternative sources for defence equipment supply.

Running with the hare, hunting with the hounds

Notable: Despite the clauses in the F-16 deal with Pakistan, the US has chosen not to object to the PAF F-16 firing an AMRAAM against Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21. Reuters

Gp Capt Murli Menon (Retd)

Defence analyst

Running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. No doubt, the English language has some apt idioms, but seldom does one see candidates who live up to them to the tee. Our newfound strategic ally, the US, and our neighbour Pakistan have been bedfellows of this ilk since time immemorial.

The nefarious linkages between the ISI and the Central Intelligence Agency dating back to the Cold War era are legion and they thrived even post the 9/11 attack simply because the USA just could not live without Pakistan’s complicity, especially for its counter-terror campaign.

And even when it transpired that Osama bin Laden had been given refuge right next to the Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad and the US SEALs did the by-now-famous ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ on him, the Americans could just not do without Pakistan. One wonders why the virtual embargo on US arms supply imposed by the Donald Trump administration has been undone by the Joe Biden team, with the announcement of $450-million military sales, ostensibly for the “safety and maintenance” of F-16s.

However, some electronic combat upgrade is also said to be on the anvil. Clearly, this is a quid pro quo for services rendered elsewhere. Incidentally, not much has been heard in the open media about where the (Predator?) — drone-fired Hellfire R9X Ninja missile that decapitated Al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri — originated from. Was it indeed from American base Ganci near Bishkek or likely from a Pakistan airbase like Jacobabad? It is highly probable that the real-time intelligence to zero in on the Kabul safe house, where the terrorist chief was apparently lounging in the balcony, must have been obtained with the Pakistani/ISI complicity.

It is ironical that India itself is currently purportedly negotiating a Predator deal with the Americans. While our targets of concern such as Hafiz Saeed or Dawood Ibrahim are in a different basket, no doubt, from those that interest the Americans, one can expect interference in our related counter-terror campaign, more so if the weapon platform employed comes from those quarters. ‘Aatma nirbharta’, anyone?

Besides Pakistan’s likely complicity in Zawahiri’s killing, there are reports of that country sending 122-mm artillery shells via a Royal Air Force aircraft for use by the Ukrainians in their counter-offensive against Russia. Now, both these instances cannot clearly be unrelated to the Pakistani penchant of playing double games.

The Chinese view on these would be interesting to speculate. Clearly, there are wheels within wheels and the Chinese would also play their cards accordingly. Coming back to Pakistan, the American largesse would, no doubt, lend an added life to Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) F-16 fleet, supplementing any assistance in this regard coming from its other Sunni friend Erdogan’s Turkey.

This would directly impact Pakistan’s war-waging capability against India. This move could also be a US counter to India’s S-400 deal and oil purchases from the embargoed Russia.

On the same issue, it is to be noted that despite the existing clauses in their F-16 deal with Pakistan about not using their assets against “friendly” quarters, the Americans have chosen to not object to the PAF F-16 firing an AMRAAM against Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 Bison in riposte to the Balakot strike. Besides, some 20 of the 75-odd F-16s with Pakistan are purportedly known to have been made nuclear-capable with Chinese assistance. So, clearly, it is once again a matter of opportunistic strategising or “hunting with the hounds”.

In the light of these plausible “conflict of interest” situations between our country and the USA, care needs to be exercised to ensure that we get an appropriate contract with respect to our impending deal for the Predators. What is meant, thereby, is that we should not be caught in a cleft stick in terms of their operational employment, a la what the Americans themselves have tried to enforce (and not succeeded!) for the F-16s supplied by them to Pakistan.

Rather than being employed against terror targets in Afghanistan and the FATA territory, as the Americans wish, these would (historically) find use against India, with little impact on Pakistan’s traditional terror-mongering.

The above-mentioned predicament also re-emphasises our need to not make the mistake of distancing ourselves from Russia’s good offices. Though the strategic tie-up with the USA may look rosy now, more so with the Quad gaining traction, we need to have alternative sources for defence equipment supply. Besides, post the Ukraine imbroglio, Russia is bound to have learnt a lesson and we can expect some superior stuff coming out of its military industrial complex and our all-weather friendship with it cannot be frittered away. But here is where our planners need to apply their minds as to what constitutes national interests.

Balancing our dealings with the US defence industry and that of Russia is going to get even more tricky in the future, more so with the trade and technology embargoes imposed on Russia post Ukraine and the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) threat looming. Pakistan’s duplicity in dealing with the US and Russian lobbies is bound to have an impact on its treatment by the Financial Action Task Force, affecting India’s terror threats directly.

Further, India needs to hone its capabilities in information technology, space and artificial intelligence and achieve profitable tie-ups with our benevolent allies to either side of the emerging unclear world order to ensure that our tri-service military wherewithal in countering terror does not get compromised.

Here, once again, spending adequately on defence is critical because capabilities, especially in the military domain for a large nation such as ours, come at a premium of inordinate timeframes. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Civil Services marks 'manipulated', nod sought to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, members

2
Punjab

12 Punjab AAP MLAs willing to jump ship, claims Congress

3
Amritsar

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

4
Punjab

Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora permission to travel to Europe

5
Nation

6-month jail for promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh

6
Amritsar

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

7
Punjab

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

An officer & a politician

9
Nation

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

10
Nation

Supreme Court takes up plea against NMC fee diktat for pvt colleges today

Don't Miss

View All
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against ‘poor’ condition of road
Nation

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against 'poor' condition of road

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Top News

West ‘cherry-picking PM Modi’s ‘not the time for war’ comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...

National Green Tribunal slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in ‘hate crime’ incidents

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match to begin at 9:30 pm, reduced to 8 overs

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...


Cities

View All

SGPC calls members’ meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

4 vehicle thieves nabbed in Amritsar, 15 high-end cars seized

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh to be ‘no flying zone’ for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Chandigarh to be 'no flying zone' for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Stay order vacated, Panjab University teachers to retire at 60

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Prophet row: Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

With cases under control, Delhi shuts 11 Covid Care Centres

Delhi: From 49 per cent rain deficit in September to 16 per cent excess in just 24 hours

Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

Fearing ‘communal’ tension, LPU writes to admn, police

Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra shifted after spat with AAP MLA Raman Arora over 'petty issue'

Stray dog runs on track during contest in Jalandhar, chases participants

Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hrs

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hours in Ludhiana

'Recarpeted' road dug up for installing water supply pipes in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar

Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

Over 39K intoxicating tablets seized, 2 held

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Punjabi University worker hangs self to death

150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Rainfall increases dengue threat in Patiala