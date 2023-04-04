 Russia-Ukraine war fuels debate on mercenaries : The Tribune India

Russia-Ukraine war fuels debate on mercenaries

When the war started, Russia had alleged that NATO soldiers were fighting in Ukrainian army uniform. This was not proved, though there were instances of fighters of other nationalities joining the war on ‘sympathetic’ considerations. If such elements are permitted, it would be difficult to punish only the Wagner Group. Besides, several countries have used clandestine agents to subvert other countries. History tells us that mercenaries were used all over the world till the 1648 Westphalian Peace

Russia-Ukraine war fuels debate on mercenaries

Wagner leader: Yevgeny Prigozhin (centre) was the subject of an FBI lookout notice in 2022 for his alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Twitter



Vappala Balachandran

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat

On November 9, 2022, Pope Francis condemned the use of mercenaries in Ukraine, saying that they were inflicting “so much cruelty” on the population. The global media had then alleged that the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, was responsible for the atrocities. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wagner did not represent the state but had the right to work anywhere in the world as a private military contractor as long as it did not break the Russian law.

Yet, there were indications that the Wagner Group was officially treated on a par with the Russian government organs, if not preferentially. On March 14, the Russian Duma (Parliament) passed a law making it a crime to ‘discredit’ Wagner fighters. On March 30, Evan Gershkovich, an American national who is a Wall Street Journal reporter, was arrested in Yekaterinburg (Russia) for enquiring about the group.

In 2017, a video appeared of a Syrian man being decapitated by the Wagner Group for deserting the Syrian army. On March 16, news agency Reuters published a special interview of five Russian prisoners who had fought in Ukraine in return for a promise of freedom by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group.

Although the global media has been replete with Wagner’s activities, the arrest warrants issued on March 17 against Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova by the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (ICC) mention only the forcible and illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

This is because of the incredibly lengthy definition of ‘mercenary’ in Article 1 of the International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries (1989). Briefly, a mercenary is not a member of the parties in conflict, nor part of their regular armed forces, but motivated only by private gain or specially recruited for undermining the territorial integrity of a state. If this definition is fully implemented, all ‘clandestine’ intelligence operations against another country would fall within its ambit.

When the Ukraine war started, Russia had alleged that NATO soldiers were fighting in Ukrainian army uniform. This was not proved, though there were instances of fighters of other nationalities joining the war on ‘sympathetic’ considerations. If such elements are permitted, it would be difficult to punish only the Wagner Group.

Besides, several countries have used clandestine agents to subvert other countries. The US, which has codified a legal definition of ‘covert operations’, would be the first target. Title 50 US Code defines covert operations as an activity to ‘influence political, economic or military conditions abroad’ where the US role would not be apparent. That is, perhaps, the reason why the ICC warrants have excluded the Wagner Group.

History tells us that mercenaries were used all over the world till the 1648 Westphalian Peace Treaty, which was signed after the 80 Years’ War (1568-1648) and 30 Years’ War (1618-1648). Around 20 per cent of the European population perished during these wars. Germany was totally devastated and plundered by thousands of mercenaries. These brutal wars brought home the need to regularise the law on wars.

In due course, the Westphalian Treaty, with its 128 clauses, guided the charters of the League of Nations (1920-1946) and the United Nations (UN) in 1945. Following this, the UN clearly prohibited the use of mercenaries based on the 1907 Hague Convention, Article 2 (paragraph 4) of the UN Charter (1945), Article 3 of the Geneva Convention (1949) and 1989 International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries.

India had an indirect experience with foreign mercenaries in 1981 during a failed coup against the then Seychelles President France-Albert Rene. The ‘Froth Blowers’ under former British-Indian Army Major Thomas Michael Hoare, known as ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare, took control of an Air India Harare-Bombay flight from the Mahe airport on November 25, 1981, and diverted it to Durban. In 1986, there was another coup attempt against Rene, after which he had requested the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to depute a team of Indian intelligence officials to upgrade their preventive security.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been prominently in the news after it was found that the regular Russian army was not able to meet Putin’s strategic objectives. The court documents accessed by The Guardian (UK) indicate that his criminal history started in 1980 following a robbery in St Petersburg. For this and other crimes, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison. After release in 1990, he became a hot dog vendor and later a food caterer. He worked his way up to provide food to high-class hotels and private groups.

Gradually, he came to know Putin and became an event manager through his company Concord, bagging government contracts. A photo of him serving wine to the then visiting US President, George W Bush, and his wife during a dinner hosted by Putin at Villa Lindström in 2006 was published by The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, in 2014 Russian Defence Ministry officials were asked to meet Prigozhin to give land to him at Molkino in southern Russia to train ‘volunteers’ who would have no official links to the Russian army. That was the beginning of the Wagner Group, which started with Crimea in 2014 and Syria in 2015.

Prigozhin was the subject of an FBI lookout notice in 2022 for his alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election from early 2014 to February 16, 2018, as “the primary funder of the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency”. On January 26, the US Treasury issued sanctions against the Wagner Group for being “a transnational criminal organisation”.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists in six continents, chose Prigozhin as the ‘2022 Person of the Year’ in ‘organised crime and corruption’ for being a mercenary leader who had become “perhaps the most conspicuous avatar of everything that is darkest about his motherland.”

Views are personal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

3
Haryana

Major police reshuffle in Haryana, SPs among several senior officers transferred

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

5
Chandigarh

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

6
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

7
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with Grammy winner Burna Boy to be out on April 7

10
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...

Police police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated