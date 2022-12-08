 Sailing the rough seas : The Tribune India

Sailing the rough seas

Vital to enhance naval capability and identify challenges to tap maritime potential

Sailing the rough seas

BUOYING UP: The encouraging news is that the Navy’s share of the Defence Budget has moved up to 17.8 per cent this year. PTI



C Uday Bhaskar

Director, Society for Policy Studies

NAVY DAY is celebrated on December 4 to commemorate Operation Trident — the missile boat attack on Karachi harbour in the 1971 War for the liberation of Bangladesh — and this year, the annual event was distinctive, for it was held outside of Delhi. This is a departure from earlier practice for the Indian military, wherein individual service days are celebrated in the national capital with the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister gracing the occasion. President Droupadi Murmu was received in Visakhapatnam, HQ of the Eastern Naval Command, on December 4 with customary pomp and tradition.

China’s resolve to enhance its footprint in the IOR remains robust and India will have to evolve responses that will be effective and sustainable in the long term.

Given the ceremonial nature of the occasion, it was appropriate that the President dwelt on India being ‘inherently a maritime nation’ and added that the oceans and seas lapping the peninsula would play a vital role in India’s growth and prosperity in the years ahead. She also expressed her confidence that the Navy would grow from strength to strength, even as it pursued the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

However, for India to realise its untapped maritime potential and enhance its naval capability, the many challenges that lie ahead need to be objectively identified. Some of these strands were reflected in the media interaction of the Naval Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, as also in certain regional developments related to the Indian Ocean.

Two significant observations of Admiral Kumar frame the nature of the challenge for the Navy in the near future. Lauding the commissioning of the nation’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, IAC 1, INS Vikrant, in Kochi shipyard, the Naval Chief disclosed that the next carrier would, in all probability, be a ‘copy’ of this 40,000-tonne vessel and not the larger 65,000-tonne IAC 2 that had been earlier envisaged.

Whether this reduction in the size of the next carrier has been impelled by fiscal considerations or reasons more professional is moot but the extrapolation is evident. The Navy will have to make its plans around relatively smaller platforms (40,000 tonnes) and this would have a bearing on the quality and quantum of air power that India can bring to bear in the Indian Ocean in the first instance and other maritime domains — depending on the exigency that may arise, which will warrant such a demonstration of trans-border military power by India.

The encouraging news that Admiral Kumar shared was that the Navy’s share of the Defence Budget moved up to 17.8 per cent this year, and furthermore, the revenue to capital expenditure ratio was at a healthy 32:68, which, he added, ‘accords us flexibility in pursuing our capability development plans’.

To remain credible, navies need sustained platform induction and in the absence of a holistic acquisition package in the appropriate temporal cycle, optimum combat efficiency is impaired. This gap is discernible in relation to INS Vikrant and will also affect the second carrier as and when it is commissioned.

The credibility of an aircraft carrier is determined by its fighter aircraft and in the case of Vikrant, the current MiG-29K is not the most viable choice. This Russian-origin aircraft was not designed for deck landing and is more of an interim measure, even as the Navy is examining other options. Admiral Kumar indicated that the marine version of the French Rafale and the US F/A-18 Boeing have been evaluated and that a decision would be taken in the matter. Given the long lead time associated with Indian military acquisition decisions, it is likely that INS Vikrant will be operating below optimum combat levels pending induction of the Rafale or the F/A-18.

Reiterating the Navy’s commitment to atmanirbharta or indigenisation, the Naval Chief also added that the first prototype of the indigenous Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter would be ready by 2026 and induction expected by 2032 — a decade from now. Given the current status of the Indian fighter aircraft programme, this is an ambitious timeline and few nations have been able to produce a truly indigenous fighter in less than 15 years.

Conceding that there have been delays in the indigenous submarine building programme (project 75I), Admiral Kumar made reference to the ‘complex acquisition process’ and the challenges of satisfactorily implementing the newly formulated strategic partnership model, which seeks to encourage and nurture for the long term Indian private industry participation in major military programmes.

In summary, this candid review of the Navy’s current acquisition plans when added to the legacy gaps (such as minesweepers) would point to a less-than-adequate force level. This is unfolding against the backdrop of the Chinese navy forging ahead and overtaking the US navy to become the world’s largest navy.

China’s plans to enhance its footprint in the Indian Ocean was on display in a mid-November event, wherein it hosted a 19-nation China-Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Forum at Kunming in the south-western Yunnan province. Predictably, India was not invited. The level of participation remained opaque and nations like Australia and the Maldives later clarified that there was no official representation and those nationals of their countries who attended the forum did so in their personal capacity.

Be that as it may, China’s resolve to enhance its footprint in the IOR remains robust and India will have to evolve responses that will be effective and sustainable in the long term. The gaps in the naval quiver need to be redressed in a calibrated manner, such that they harmonise with India’s composite trans-border military capability that would be relevant for a nation that will soon become the world’s third largest economy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

2
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

3
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

4
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

5
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

6
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

7
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

9
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

10
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1

BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP

Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4

Priyanka in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

SIT grills singers Mankirat, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Sidhu Moosewala killing: SIT grills singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Sisodia, Jain

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Arvind Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain

Booster for AAP, Cong fades further

Centre’s air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party's win in MCD poll

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-Ii: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others