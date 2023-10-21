 Saluting dam-maker Slocum : The Tribune India

60 YEARS of BHAKRA DAM

Saluting dam-maker Slocum

Slocum’s Indian mentees built Nangal, Pandoh, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams, fulfilling his wish to be remembered not only as the maker of dams but also as the maker of dam men.

Visionary: American dam expert Harvey Slocum (wearing glasses) with Nikita Khrushchev and Nehru (right). File Photos



Raj Kumar Malhotra

Former Chief Engineer, Bhakra Dam

The Bhakra Dam was the first major flood control, water storage and hydroelectric power generation project of independent India. The Sutlej river passed through a narrow, V-shaped, 700-ft-deep gorge in the Shivalik range near Bhakra village in Bilaspur district. The dam plugged this gap to accumulate water in the Gobind Sagar reservoir.

The dam was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on October 22, 1963, in the presence of ministers, engineers and the public. However, the builder of the dam, Harvey Slocum, was conspicuous by his absence. He had died on November 11, 1961. Slocum built 18 large dams, Bhakra being the tallest and the most challenging.

Conceived way back in 1908, the dam remained in limbo for decades. Its construction gained traction after Independence, but the nagging question was: Who should build it? Constructing a 740-ft-high straight-gravity concrete dam required sophisticated technology and cutting-edge expertise. The Punjab Irrigation Department lacked both. Senior engineers suggested that the project be entrusted to a foreign firm. AN Khosla, Chairman, Central Waterways Commission, convinced then Punjab Governor CPN Singh to get the dam built departmentally with technical backstopping by Slocum, an American dam-building expert. PM Nehru approved the plan.

Khosla and MR Chopra (senior superintending engineer) travelled to the USA and requested Slocum to accept the assignment. He refused, arguing that the immensity and complexity of the project, deficient manpower and unavailability of construction machinery were compounded by red tape. To gracefully back out of the negotiations, Slocum agreed to have his lawyer draw a contract; the latter assured him that no government would sign it. To their surprise, the team signed the contract on behalf of the Government of India.

The 10-year contract was highly pro-Slocum. Besides a tax-free salary, the contract stipulated that he would spend four months a year on the project, and that too in spells to be determined by him; he could induct foreign specialists as consultants and procure equipment from anywhere in the world; whatever he did as part of the project would not be questioned; and only the US courts would have jurisdiction over any contract-related dispute.

Slocum (then 64) became the head supervising engineer of construction in April 1952 as perhaps the highest paid employee at that time of the Indian Government, receiving $8,300 per month. Mentally tearing up what he was contractually obliged to do, Slocum committed the government to do whatever was required to build the dam. Overriding various layers of the bureaucracy, he was able to approach the PM to get things done. He spent nine months every year at the project site.

I was a member of the Bhakra Dam team for 12 years. Working with Slocum as an executive engineer, I gained insights into his expertise, dynamism and persona.

The daunting tasks included procurement of heavy machinery; construction of workshops, concrete mixing plant, warehouses, hospital, school, houses, fire stations and a railway line leading to the dam site; excavating and removing millions of tonnes of overburden; transporting a huge quantity of cement and steel; and training of engineers and workers.

A doer and a disciplinarian, Slocum tackled intricate obstacles remarkably well. Nangal township was developed as the nerve centre of the dam. He galvanised 300 engineers and 10,000 workers into cohesive and agile teams, working three shifts a day. The paradigm shift was pivoted on engineers shedding neckties and white collars and coming to the work site in khaki. His gospel was a synergy of 3Ms — men, material and machines — for optimising the output. Slocum gave on-the-spot instructions. When a job was successfully executed, he lavished praise on those who had done it.

Reviewing weekly progress on Tuesdays, Slocum emphasised safety norms. He operationalised foolproof protocols against the fury of floodwater and fire. A fully functional firefighting system was always ready. More than one million cubic metres of overburden was scraped off the sides of steep abutments by hand.

Slocum gave special attention to workers’ welfare. They affectionately called him ‘Baba Slocum’. Driving his Oldsmobile convertible to the site, he used to stop at Golethai labour colony and distribute candies among workers’ children as they shouted ‘Baba, Baba’ in unison.

The first milestone was reached when Nehru poured a bucket of concrete on November 16, 1955. Commissioning of the left bank powerhouse on December 10, 1961, by Nehru was the second milestone. He paid glowing tributes to Slocum.

In addition to his salary, the government set up a bank account in the US for Slocum’s personal expenses. He used it very prudently. Although the contract provided for any number of visits by his wife Helen Slocum to the project site, she made only one trip, reaching her husband’s bedside hours before his death. She returned to the US with his body.

By storing 9,340 million cubic metres of water, the dam minimised downstream flooding, brought additional 24 million hectares under irrigation and improved irrigation intensity. Enhanced canal irrigation in conjunction with the introduction of high-yielding dwarf wheat varieties and the use of fertilisers manufactured at the Nangal factory — run on dam-generated electricity — launched the wheat revolution in Punjab, putting India on the road to food self-sufficiency.

Slocum received the Durga Prasad Khaitan Gold Medal, the Beavers Award and the Moles Award, which declared him ‘The Best Dam Man in the World’. These honours were unusual for a person who had studied only up to Class VIII. He had received no education in engineering. Starting as a 13-year-old labourer in a steel mill, he rose to the position of construction superintendent on the Grand Coulee Dam. Slocum’s Indian mentees built Nangal, Pandoh, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams, fulfilling his wish to be remembered not only as the maker of dams but also as the maker of dam men. 

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...


Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Ex-CEC Gill’s ashes immersed in Beas

Fire breaks out in plastic furniture shop; no casualty

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences

Sunday car bazaar no weekly affair

Canada suspends consular services, applicants at loss

Nine model vaccination centres to come up in Chandigarh

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Woman’s body found near school

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

Hoshiarpur road finally recarpeted after five years

Broken walls of three government primary schools yet to be repaired

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in district, count rises to 593

7 booked in suicide case

Asian Games gold medallist honoured

DC: Ensure DAP supply to farmers