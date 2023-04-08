 Savarkar & apologies : The Tribune India

NOUS INDICA

Savarkar & apologies

It’s his later acts of collaboration with the British that define him, not the mercy plea

Savarkar & apologies

In the dock: Savarkar (sitting, second from left), Nathuram Godse (centre) and other accused in the Mahatma Gandhi murder case. Savarkar was eventually acquitted. File photo



Rajesh Ramachandran

Nothing tickles the public like an apology by a politician, for much of it would be insincere and not worth the paper on which it is written; yet, the concomitant loss of face makes it a spectacle that rivals relish and the crowd jeers. But an apology can also be therapeutic for one’s credibility, even for hypocrisy’s sake. The Guardian newspaper, which claims to be the high Anglican priest of Left liberal journalism, has apologised for having been founded on slave capital. John Edward Taylor, the cotton merchant who launched the newspaper in 1821, had profited from slave labour. “Taylor and at least 9 of his 11 backers had links to slavery principally through his textile industry,” wrote The Guardian on March 28.

Before the Congress rakes up the mercy plea, it should explain why it failed to protect Gandhi, why it did not appeal against Savarkar’s acquittal, and why the stamp.

And as is always the journalistic norm, capital dictated the editorial line. The Scott Trust that now owns the paper also apologised “for early editorial positions that served to support the cotton industry and therefore the exploitation of enslaved people.” The Guardian was originally published from Manchester, the global hub of the textile industry, and championed its cause. This apology brings to the fore the memory of another newspaper, The Morning Post, which collected 26,000 British pounds for the Butcher of Amritsar after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This ultra-rightwing abomination had hailed Reginald Dyer as a saviour and blamed The Tribune’s legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray for causing the events of 1919 that led to the massacre and the imposition of martial law in Punjab. The newspaper was later acquired by William Berry, the owner of the conservative newspaper Daily Telegraph, in 1937 and merged with the latter.

Of course, conservative monarchists and colonial apologists who still have not come to terms with a brown man at 10 Downing Street cannot be expected to offer an apology for their old owner having acquired a newspaper which presented a purse to Reginald Dyer. Such an apology does not suit their rightwing politics, just as it is imperative for a so-called Left progressive daily to shore up its credibility by owning up to its horrendous beginnings. So, an act of contrition — perfect or imperfect, biblically speaking — does serve a very important function in legitimising a person’s, an organisation’s or even a government’s contemporary standing. The reverse is equally relevant: not to apologise for something that one considers to have been done truthfully.

Rahul Gandhi could have escaped disqualification and a jail term had he offered an apology for defaming all those who bear the surname Modi. Instead, he is trying to turn the idea of an apology into a political weapon, pointing out that he is not a Savarkar but a Gandhi, thereby attacking Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for what he calls an apology (actually a mercy petition) seeking release from the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Savarkar’s mercy plea was dishonourable, no doubt, when juxtaposed with the defiance of great revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who joyously embraced the gallows rather than grovel before the British. Yet, it’s Savarkar’s later acts of collaboration with the British that define him, not the mercy plea.

It is, of course, easy to pick on Savarkar for his inability to serve the harshest prison sentence imagined by the British colonial establishment in India, but very difficult to have the moral courage and political steadfastness to face the backlash in Maharashtra for calling Savarkar names. Already, the Congress and Rahul are piping down the Savarkar tune because of the response it has evoked in Maharashtra where, unlike the rest of India, Savarkar is revered as a revolutionary patriot and a freedom fighter. It was similar political expediency that forced Indira Gandhi to issue a postage stamp in Savarkar’s name, that too soon after the Justice Jeevan Lal Kapur commission found him to be responsible for Mahatma Gandhi’s murder. “All these facts taken together were destructive of any theory other than the conspiracy to murder by Savarkar and his group,” concluded Justice Kapur in 1969. Indira Gandhi issued the Savarkar stamp in 1970.

Was Indira Gandhi atoning for the sins of her father Jawaharlal Nehru by appointing the Kapur commission? After all, Nehru’s government had miserably failed in protecting the Mahatma despite ample warning

provided by the failed attempt on January 20, 1948, when Madan Lal Pahwa and other conspirators ignited an explosive but failed to throw grenades at Gandhi while he was addressing a prayer meeting. Meanwhile, Bombay Presidency’s Home Minister Morarji Desai had warned his boss, premier BG Kher, of a conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi. Yet, within 10 days of the first attempt, the conspirators were successful the second time. “Had the slightest keenness been shown in the investigation of the case at that stage, the tragedy probably could have been averted,” was how trial judge Atma Charan rebuked the Delhi Police, who were reporting to Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And Nehru’s government, mysteriously, did not move an appeal against Savarkar’s acquittal.

So, more important than Savarkar’s “apology” to the British is his acquittal in the Gandhi murder case. And the Congress and its sole proprietors have shown immense insensitivity as far as the most important political assassination of the nation is concerned. Rahul has no right to even refer to Savarkar’s name without apologising for the lapses of his party in helping their rivals put up Savarkar’s picture in Parliament’s Central Hall. So, before Rahul rakes up the mercy plea to attack the Hindutva Right, he should at least attempt to explain why Nehru and Patel failed in protecting Gandhi, and why they did not appeal against Savarkar’s acquittal, and why Indira issued a postage stamp in Savarkar’s memory. An apology could be therapeutic to the Congress and Rahul — for the chilling iconography of Savarkar is his picture along with all the accused in the Gandhi murder trial.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

10
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Says assessment methods should not burden children

Haryana doesn’t go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Lokayukta takes note of anomalies flagged by CAG


Cities

View All

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET