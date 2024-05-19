 Saying goodbye to the extraordinary Alice Munro : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Saying goodbye to the extraordinary Alice Munro

Saying goodbye to the extraordinary Alice Munro

Munro was a ‘Sultana of the Short Story’, one who drew on her personal experiences and surroundings

Saying goodbye to the extraordinary Alice Munro


GJV Prasad

I have been writing in this column about birth anniversaries of writers, but sometimes you have to stop and talk about death and loss. The Nobel Prize winning Canadian writer Alice Munro passed away on May 13. She was 92 years old. Alice Munro was a ‘Sultana of the Short Story’ (we have had a few in our literatures as well), one who drew on her personal experiences and surroundings, and interviewers would often identity and ask her about the settings of her stories. Her stories, though often called “domestic stories”, cover a whole range of emotions and relationships. It is almost as if she had decided when she began writing that she would find all her material around her, in her family, in her environment. She made time to write amidst her household chores as she has said in many interviews.

Munro once said, “When the kids were little, my time was as soon as they left for school. So I worked very hard in those years. My husband and I owned a bookstore, and even when I was working there, I stayed at home until noon. I was supposed to be doing housework, and I would also do my writing then. Later on, when I wasn’t working everyday in the store, I would write until everybody came home for lunch and then after they went back, probably till about two-thirty, and then I would have a quick cup of coffee and start doing the housework, trying to get it all done before late afternoon.” (The Paris Review, 1994). Thus, the patronising headline in the Vancouver Sun (in 1961) that began an article about her after she had published her early stories — ‘Housewife finds time to write short stories’ — doesn’t seem too off the mark!

She wrote during her pregnancies, she wrote whenever she could, but she wrote. Her first collection was published when she was in her mid-thirties, and contained stories written over 15 years. Her stories talk to us because they talk to her. After all, all the stories come from her life. One can say that Alice Munro wrote only one book, the book of her life. She writes about her Scottish ancestors, her parents, her relationship with them and their home, her own life. Set mostly in Ontario, Canada, in Huron county, Munro’s work is like a historical and anthropological study of the place and the people, a dissection of her own life, and that of her contemporaries.

Supported by her husband, who gifted her a typewriter to encourage her writing, Alice Munro began her married life like other middle-class girls of the time, staying home while her then husband went out to work. As she writes in ‘The Moons of Jupiter’ (1978), the small-town life of the time was one of “wives yawning, napping, visiting, drinking coffee, and folding diapers; husbands coming home at night from the city across the water”. In a damning line, she writes: “We had become a cartoon couple, more middle-aged in our twenties than we would be in middle age.”

Books and writing became her life. The couple went on to open a bookshop. Her first book was published in fortuitous circumstances — she had been asked to submit some stories for an anthology that never got published, but she impressed the editor, who began to read all her published stories. The publishing house then asked her to write three more to make a book, and she made a mark immediately. ‘Dance of the Happy Shades’ (1968) won the Governor-General’s Award, resulting in another collectible headline — ‘Literary fame catches city mother unprepared’.

Alice Munro’s stories are about ordinary people but her range is vast, mainly because even ordinary people live complicated lives, lives which she brings to us with such skill that you get to know each one of her characters intimately. Alice Munro gives us lives of desires and deceit. She does not hesitate to write about sexual peccadilloes. She was a complete short story writer. Always modest and insecure about her writing ability, Alice Munro felt surprised by attention even after she won the Nobel Prize in 2013. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Nobel Prize


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

2
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

3
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

4
Diaspora

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

5
Entertainment

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

7
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

9
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

10
Diaspora

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM hails dhaakad govt for countering Pak

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan

At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...


Cities

View All

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Manoj Tiwari of assault

Bibhav Kumar’s lawyers told about his arrest during bail hearing

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches