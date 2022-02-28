national science day

Science needs bigger investment for better results

India’s journey from being food-deficient to becoming food-surplus helped the country achieve independence in food production. But today, the Green Revolution of yesteryear needs to turn into an ‘ever-Green Revolution’ to find solutions to air pollution caused by stubble burning in northern India. Again, national science will have to come to the rescue.

Science needs bigger investment for better results

Stellar role: The Green Revolution was pioneered by scientists such as Dr MS Swaminathan (centre). PTI

Pallava Bagla

Science Commentator 

The National Science Day being celebrated today is a stark reminder that it is now 92 years since an Indian scientist won a Nobel Prize in science. Prof Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman discovered the Raman Effect and the 1930 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to him. The drought continues, but have Indian scientists and technologists failed to live up to the expectations? Seventy-five years after Independence is a good time to take stock of our science and technology (S&T) capabilities. Blue-sky research may not have blossomed but technological achievements dot the last 75 years.

Raman’s Nobel was indeed sweet, but the hard reality is that while the discovery was made in India, its massive commercial application happened in the West. Raman spectroscopes were developed, but India lost out. Today, almost all the bomb or explosives detectors one sees at the airports use Raman spectroscopic signatures to sniff out explosives.

Fortunately, there has been bi-partisan support for science from India’s political class and India invests heavily in S&T with almost 1% of the GDP being set aside for scientific research. Should it more? Certainly, since all modern nations invest about 3-5% of the GDP on R&D. This year, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been granted Rs 14,217 crore.

Around the time Raman was carrying out his basic research, the country was in the grip of great food shortages and the Great Bengal Famine of 1943 took a toll of 2-3 million people. The foodgrain shortage continued to dog India till the 1960s when we depended on doles of foodgrains under the PL-480 scheme of the US and the moniker ‘ship to mouth’ was common, while long queues outside ration shops to buy a few kilos of rice and wheat were a general sight. But then came the Green Revolution pioneered by scientists like Dr MS Swaminathan and today India is a net exporter of foodgrains. This journey from being food-deficient to becoming food-surplus was important since achieving independence in food production was as vital as gaining freedom at the stroke of the midnight hour. But today, the same Green Revolution of yesteryear needs to turn into an ‘ever-Green Revolution’ to find solutions to air pollution caused by stubble burning in northern India. Again, national science will have to come to the rescue.

India has always sought a seat at the high table in the comity of nations and to assert its position, the nuclear explosions at Pokhran — in 1974 and then in 1998 — played a key role. India boldly declared itself a responsible nuclear power having detonated both atom and hydrogen bombs deep inside the sands of the Thar desert. Since nobody shares this technology, it was Indian scientists who made it possible. But the crowning glory was how a motley group of boffins using good old Indian jugaad fooled the eves-droppers of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US, which failed to predict the explosions. India became the sixth nation to have atom bombs. Another big strategic big bang took place in 2019 through ‘Mission Shakti’ when India blasted its own satellite using an anti-satellite missile to establish it had precision capabilities of hitting a bullet with a bullet, almost 300 km above the Indian Ocean.

India has indeed done remarkably well in technology development where mission mode programmes were undertaken. The space programme started in 1963 with borrowed Nike Apache rockets that weighed 32 kg. Today, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) has had its 54th launch and weighs 321 tonnes and the ‘Bahubali’ rocket or the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III weighs 640 tonnes and can carry a 4,000-kg satellite into space. From carrying satellites on bullock carts, today India’s satellites are proudly orbiting both the Moon and Mars.

Finding solutions for India’s unique local needs has been the hallmark of Indian technology development and not many realise that India’s scientists have contributed more to cleaning up India’s voting and in empowering India’s democracy than they are credited for. The creation of the indelible India Ink by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has prevented double voting and more than that, the hack-proof stand-alone electronic voting machines (EVMS) developed by teams of Indian engineers has prevented large-scale malpractices on polling days.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought out the best of swadeshi science. In 2019, each imported RT-PCR cost Rs 4,500 per test. Today, thanks to local development and industry, it costs just about Rs 300. The development of Covaxin in less than a year by Bharat Biotech International Ltd is a shining example of how if timely investments are made, then Indian scientists can even develop vaccines which normally would have taken a decade to make.

There is one area where Indian S&T has not been able to make big breakthroughs. It is in the energy sector that India remains hungry and energy independence remains a distant dream. Oil, coal, gas and even uranium are imported in ship-loads to meet our energy-hungry society. Much emphasis is being put on solar energy, but unfortunately all solar cells are also imported, mostly from China. In the next 25 years, India needs to strive to become energy-independent. In fact, a similar story repeats in the digital world. We may be a software superpower, but nearly all semi-conductors are imported.

A new India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreams of can only take off when local science and technology can be catalysed more. A self-reliant India needs to at least double its investment in S&T. Nobel prizes will follow and the long drought could end sooner than later.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

3
World

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman breaks down after spotting martyred brother’s name at National War Memorial

5
Nation

PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

6
Nation

Russia, Ukraine agree to hold talks; Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

7
World

Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian Railways to operate special evacuation trains for stranded Indians

9
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

10
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar presents the 'Akhtars'; the glamorous photos are unmissable

Don't Miss

View All
3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February

Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

Top Stories

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Computer vision syndrome cases on the rise

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at fest

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity