 Self-defeating ‘renovation’ at Jallianwala Bagh memorial : The Tribune India

Self-defeating ‘renovation’ at Jallianwala Bagh memorial

The project betrays lack of in-depth and sensitive understanding of the history, spirit and ethos of the site.

Self-defeating ‘renovation’ at Jallianwala Bagh memorial

AN AFFRONT: The lane from where soldiers entered the Bagh has been ruthlessly revamped. Tribune photo



Sukhdev Singh

Member, Governing Council, INTACH

ON August 28, 2021, after closed-door work that lasted more than a year, the ‘renovated’ Jallianwala Bagh was digitally dedicated and opened to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM wrote on his Twitter handle: “Join me as we inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak... I also invite you to watch the sound and light show. It would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs.”

Although many people watched the ceremony, their response was, ironically, the opposite. There were dissenting voices from the families of freedom fighters, social activists and academics, besides culture, heritage and conservation experts, journalists, tourists and politicians. Some of the expressions summing up their responses were ‘erasure of history’, ‘insult to martyrs’, ‘corporatisation’, ‘hideous transformation’ and ‘great damage to India’s collective history’.

Back in 1961, the Jallianwala Bagh had been dedicated as a national memorial to the public by the first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, after its conservation under the supervision of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust created by the 1951 Act. The Trust comprised the Prime Minister as its permanent chairman and the Culture Minister, the AICC president, the Punjab Chief Minister and the Governor as its permanent trustees. Three other members are nominated for a term of five years.

The site had been planned to preserve the narrow lane, the only entry to the site, an old well, and a dilapidated wall with bullet marks on it. To mark the point from where the British forces had fired, a stone with an inscription was affixed there. On the right side, an Amar Jyoti was affixed on a rectangular platform with the inscription: ‘In Memory of Martyrs — April 13, 1919.’ In the old buildings on the left side, a museum displaying old photographs and paintings and the office of the secretary were set up. A pylon in the shape of a liberty flame was added in the centre.

The year 2019 marked 100 years of the massacre. To commemorate the occasion, the Union government decided to ‘renovate’ the site at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The government also amended the Act, removing the AICC president as a permanent member and giving itself powers to remove any nominated member before five years without assigning any reason.

The Archaeological Survey of India and the National Building Construction Corporation (India) Limited were appointed to supervise the execution of the project by Ahmedabad-based Vama Communications. Perceiving the site as a tourist destination, the project has ended up defacing the memorial. The project has been conceived and executed without an in-depth and sensitive understanding of the history, spirit and ethos of the site.

The narrow lane from where the soldiers led by Gen Dyer had entered the site has been ruthlessly changed. The cheerful copper-coloured human figures, mounted on the walls on both sides of the lane, evoke a misleadingly celebratory spirit which runs contrary to the solemnity of martyrdom. The statues of boys and elderly Sikh men wearing the patka bear no resemblance to the people massacred on April 13, 1919. Renaming the ‘Martyrs’ lane’ as ‘Heritage lane’ is tantamount to undermining the sacrifice of the martyrs. The stone marking at the firing point has been removed, and the inscription has been installed on the ground. The Amar Jyoti has been relocated.

There are galleries showcasing Punjab’s history, India’s Independence movement and the Ghadar movement with wall-hanging billboards and laser shows. But the space in every gallery is insufficient to do justice to these complex narratives. The visitors face inconvenience as they are jostled and forced to move on.

Using the Lakhori or Nanakshahi bricks to rebuild its superstructure, the martyrs’ well is made to look like a medieval structure, whereas it is actually a modern one. The liberty flame pylon, where every year on April 13 a contingent of the Punjab Police salutes the martyrs by reversing their arms, now has a lotus pond in front of it. The complete list of those who sacrificed their lives on that fateful day in 1919 has not been prepared and displayed anywhere on the site premises.

On the pathways, the metal railing has been replaced by a wooden railing, which has got damaged in less than a year. The artificial landscaping — adding pathways and mounds on the plain ground — gives it an exotic look, compromising the spirit and essence of the site. A platform named ‘salvation centre’ has been built to project the site of bloodshed as a site of spirituality. Worse, the ‘salvation centre’ serves only as a selfie spot for the tourists.

In the name of a facelift, the erroneous perception of the martyrs’ memorial as a ‘tourist destination’ and the unwanted additions just to use up funds have defaced the site, inviting controversy and criticism.

To set things right, all old articles — metal railing, paintings, stone/metal pillars, etc — need to be recovered and reinstalled. A committee of language, landscaping and architecture experts with a deep knowledge of history should be formed. The project implementation agency should be blacklisted and the project grant, along with penalty, should be recovered to create a corpus fund for future maintenance. The three nominated members of the Trust should be well-known historians, conservation experts, social activists, members of families of freedom fighters and artists, cutting across political party lines. Once nominated, they should be allowed to complete their term.

Views are personal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment