 Social erasure of women : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Touchstones

Social erasure of women

Remember that many women are still laapataa. Worse, they don’t even care to find themselves

Social erasure of women

The movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been directed by Kiran Rao.



Ira Pande

Let us take a break from the daily exchange of disgusting barbs being flung by our venerable political leaders at each other. The level of political discourse has sunk so low by now that short of using actual swear words, rival candidates have tried everything else. So, a resolute silence over who will win and who will lose the 2024 elections! As far as I am concerned — and I’m sure there are many like me — we have all lost. Pity this proud democracy and its citizens for having such a useless bunch of leaders.

That said, let me take you as far away from this muck as I can by recommending a film that needs to be seen and discussed for many reasons. Called ‘Laapataa Ladies’, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is now available on Netflix for those who missed it in cinema halls. Long, long ago, Rabindranath Tagore wrote a story called ‘Nouka Dubi’ (The Boat Capsized) that had a similar theme. A barge carrying two sets of newly-wed couples capsizes, and in the melee that follows, the brides get exchanged. The story was made into a film and although I never saw it, it always tickled my fancy.

After all these years, Kiran Rao has picked up the same dilemma and brought it up to the present times by including some interesting twists in the plot. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is set in the rural backwaters of the Hindi heartland, the last bastion of Hindu orthodoxy and patriarchal families. Like many of us, Rao says she always wondered what life in those sad-looking stations that trains pass by must be like. Dotting wind-swept fields and often a mere cluster of mud jhuggis with thatched roofs, they belong to an era that the rest of India left decades ago. Dusty, dismal, with no visible signs of modernity (such as electricity pylons, Internet towers and pucca buildings), life here seems frozen in a time warp. As we whizz past them in air-conditioned coaches, munching snacks and sipping fruit drinks, it is difficult to register this forgotten India that we all prefer not to see or think about, and ever visit.

The main plot of Rao’s film is a variation of the Tagore story, where two brides — their faces covered by veils — get mixed up in the confusion of alighting from a train and end up with the wrong husband and wrong villages. One finds a home in the wrong sasural but the other — the really lost bride — has neither a home nor a sasural and ends up sitting on the platform of a tiny railway station, hoping that her husband (whose name she does not utter) will find her. The efforts of the kindly station master and the local thanedar come to naught for Phool (this laapataa bride) cannot remember the name of her native village or that of her husband’s village. Let me not say more about the delightful twists and turns that are negotiated by the scriptwriter and give the plot away, but here are some points that moved me.

Tempting as it must be to resort to stereotypes when creating low-level government characters, Rao manages to mine their softer side to reveal that humanity is still alive and kicking in India. Missing people are not just grainy photographs published in a remote corner of our newspapers, but lives that have an individual story that can shake one. That orphans, beggars and those with the least to offer are often the most generous among us, and that goodness is not yet completely buried by greed, goons and government karamcharis.

Beyond this, the curious case of a girl who doesn’t remember her own name brought to my mind those countless women in our part of North India whose names were erased by their roles. So, bahu, bahurani, so-and-so ki amma, bitiya… all these were ways of making young brides forget that they had an identity of their own. Years ago, my nieces decided to create a family tree of the women in their father’s family. They were young feminists who did not like the idea that the official family tree they were shown had only men in all the branches. So they decided to ask their grandfather (the oldest person in their family) to help them fill in the blanks. Shockingly, he did not know his mother’s name because she had passed away when he was just three. His own sisters, surrogate guardians after his mother’s demise, were known as Choti Di, Bari Di, and referred to as only that. Other loving female relatives were Chachi, Bua, Mami and so on. Their names were laapata! When our family panditji conducted any shraddh or puja, he only asked for the names of the males on either side (the paternal and maternal) to be recited. No woman was ever remembered in such rituals after she died.

PN Haksar’s beautiful memoir (‘One More Life, 1913-1929’) is dedicated to all the nameless women of his family who gave him such a memorable early life, but who had no names other than the titles they were given in the family.

Think about this social erasure of women and remember that many women are still laapataa. Worse, they don’t even care to find themselves.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

2
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

3
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

4
Features

Women in rich countries are having fewer kids, or none at all. What's going on

5
India

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls

7
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

8
India

Man hacks minor girl to death as their engagement is cancelled; severed head found on tree branch

9
Trending

Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras

10
Punjab

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Sikh face Satinder Singh to lead BJP’s Colony Campaigns

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

BJP leaders from other states address rallies

Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar