 Somalian piracy imperils maritime security : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Somalian piracy imperils maritime security

Somalian piracy imperils maritime security

The resurgence of Somalian piracy is worrisome. It is more anarchic than the Houthi-led attacks on civilian shipping in Red Sea.

Somalian piracy imperils maritime security

GUARD UP: The Indian Navy has emerged as the main operator against pirates in the Gulf of Aden. PTI



Gurjit Singh

Former Ambassador

IN several recent cases, robust action by the Indian Navy to rescue civilian ships and multinational crews from pirates has been lauded. The Navy has stepped up as the main operator against Somalian pirates in the Gulf of Aden, even as the world’s attention has been on attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The resurgence of Somalian piracy is worrisome. It is more anarchic than the Houthi-led attacks in the Red Sea, which has greater political goals. Somalia had almost two decades of piracy, which was finally curtailed around 2016, following which the diplomatic attention surrounding it dissipated. Somalian piracy was on the UN Security Council agenda till December 2021, when the anti-piracy authorisation was allowed to lapse; it has not been renewed. The Combined Joint Task Force based in Djibouti is not dealing with it. It is sporadic action by the US, EU and Indian navies that is keeping the menace in check.

There have been suggestions that the Somalian pirates backed by the Al-Shabaab militant group are acting in tandem with the Houthis of Yemen. Evidently, Somalia is again witnessing instability, leading to desperate action by pirates. The AMISOM (African Union Mission to Somalia) has pulled out of the country. Besides, Somalia has been admitted into the East African Community, an intergovernmental organisation, indicating tentative acceptance of its governance and ability to manage itself.

At the same time, the changing dynamics in the Horn of Africa remain a cause for concern. The best governed part of Somalia is Somaliland, which is autonomous. Ethiopia, while reorienting its policy away from Mogadishu, is linking up with Somaliland with the promise to invest in a new port and, consequently, reduce its own dependence on Djibouti. In return, Somaliland expects diplomatic recognition from Ethiopia. This has raised the hackles of Somalia, which considers Somaliland its territory. Somaliland has also offered the landlocked Ethiopia access to the sea for establishing a naval base.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are all involved with different factions in the Somalian conflict. Turkey has stepped in to counter Ethiopia and signed agreements with Djibouti and Somalia. Somaliland is the only part of the region that maintains a relationship with Taiwan, though Ethiopia is among China’s best friends in Africa.

Puntland is another relatively autonomous part of Somalia where piracy has a base. With reduced internal security, it is at a loose end as well.

In these circumstances and amid the growing threat to international waters, navies are taking a closer look at Houthi-led action against shipping in the Red Sea. Whatever limited support was available to civilian shipping in the Gulf of Aden has further diminished. This creates avenues for elements in Somalia to raise their heads again. This includes the piracy legacy and the arms coming in from the now-subdued Al-Shabaab, whose remnants may be acting on their own.

A Somalia-based analyst, Rashid Abdi, told me that regional forces, particularly the maritime police force of Somalia, have been sidetracked by the political power struggle within the regime in Mogadishu over the last two years. Factionalism has distracted them, and this has allowed pirate groups to regroup and start operations again. Abdi further said: “I am impressed to see the Indian Navy interdict pirate gangs and take robust action to enforce the freedom of navigation in these waterways.”

With increasing instability in governance in Somalia, a lower level of policing, diminished naval operations in the Gulf of Aden and a distraction caused by the events in West Asia and the Red Sea have opened up a space for the resurgence of piracy off the waters of Somalia. This poses a wider problem. When the Red Sea is threatened, obstructing shipping around the Suez Canal, more shipping is made to go around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa and head to Europe. The much longer route, however, has lower insurance costs and leads to more ships now moving in that direction. Ships diverting from there, hence, become the target for Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden. The recent protection to a large ship that the pirates were using as a mother ship for their skiffs indicates that they intend to make greater inroads in the western and southern Indian Ocean. In the past, they had ventured as far as the Seychelles and the Maldives, using such mother ships.

The Djibouti Code of Conduct and its Jeddah Amendment (to which India is an adherent as an observer) provide regional navies with the locus for action against piracy. It has been instrumental in repressing piracy and armed robbery against ships in the western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, and its scope has significantly broadened to cover other illicit maritime activities, including human trafficking and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The role of the Indian Navy now is even more important as a power in the Indian Ocean Region. The US recently sanctioned a $4-billion drone and maritime surveillance equipment package for India, recognising its intent to keep the seas free for commerce. This includes 31 Sky Guardian drones and 170 Hellfire missiles. Incidence of piracy this year is already higher than what it was over the last six years. It was reported in 2013 that piracy cost the world $18 billion annually. Effective handling of the situation is a must to prevent further damage to a globalised economy.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Navy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

3
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

6
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

7
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

8
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

9
India

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP faces a leadership crisis

10
India

PM Modi leaves suddenly for Bhutan

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...

AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors

AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors

AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands