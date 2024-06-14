Spate of terror attacks unlikely to derail electoral process in J&K

Danish Yousuf

THE fresh spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region marks a concerning trend. Historically, such attacks were primarily concentrated in the Kashmir valley. This shift to the Jammu side of Pir Panjal suggests a strategic change in tactics.

The terror strikes in Reasi, Doda and Kathua appear calculated to send out a political message and create chaos. Their timing, coinciding with the installation of the new government at the Centre, is aimed at undermining the government’s narrative of achieving stability and normalcy in the region. The intention seems to be to disrupt the democratic process, as the Election Commission of India has begun the process of allotting symbols to parties and preparing for the Assembly elections.

While such actions are meant to foster fear and uncertainty, the fact is that the recent Lok Sabha elections did not witness violence in J&K and saw the highest turnout in 35 years at 58.46 per cent.

The 2024 General Election in J&K was historic as it marked the first major electoral process in the region since August 2019, when the Government of India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted J&K special status.

The elections were historic for two reasons. One, the most notable outcome was the dismantling of the longstanding perception that participating in polls was an act of betrayal, often referred to as ‘gaddari’. This stigma had long discouraged many from voting, as they feared social ostracism or being labelled as traitors to the so-called cause of Kashmiri autonomy. This shift reflects a growing acceptance of democratic norms and a desire for political engagement among the populace. Two, the participation of young voters was another critical aspect of this election. For the first time in many years, there was a substantial turnout of young people.

This election was also historic because it managed to satisfy diverse political aspirations in one way or another. Despite being relatively new to the political scene in Kashmir, the BJP managed to make inroads. The party’s success lies in its ability to challenge the entrenched political dominance of two prominent families — the Abdullahs and the Muftis. Although the perceived BJP proxies — Sajad Ghani Lone and Altaf Bukhari — did not win, the mere fact that the traditional political strongholds were shaken is a significant achievement for the saffron party. One of the most profound impacts of this election is the emergence of alternative politics in the region. This is crucial as it opens up the political arena to new actors and ideas, which is essential for a healthy democracy.

The election of Engineer Rashid, who defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is a loud proclamation of democracy’s triumph in the Valley. Rashid, who has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 for alleged terror funding, capitalised on a wave of sympathy votes across north Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency had filed a case against him for raising and receiving funds through illegal means, including hawala, to support separatist and terrorist activities in J&K. Rashid’s victory is not just a personal success but a symbol of the people’s desire for a new political narrative, free from the clutches of dynastic politics.

Rashid is a two-time former MLA from north Kashmir’s Langate Assembly segment. In his earlier avatar, he was considered a close confidante of slain Hurriyat leader and People’s Conference founder Abdul Ghani Lone, Sajad’s father. Rashid broke away and made a significant impact by winning the 2008 and 2014 Assembly elections. Rashid’s victory dismantled the political legacy that Sajad and his father had established since 1967. His release from jail could further enhance the BJP’s position by fostering alternative political voices.

Rashid’s release, provided that he is able to counter the charges against him, will be a critical moment in Kashmir’s political evolution. It could signify the end of the dominance of traditional political parties, particularly the National Conference (NC). Rashid’s ideology, often considered a deviation from the mainstream, could be re-evaluated in a more pragmatic light, given the evolving political dynamics in the Valley. The political scenario in Kashmir has evolved significantly over the past five years. The fact that even the Jamaat-e-Islami — traditionally seen as a separatist organisation — had expressed its willingness to contest elections underscores the changing dynamics in the Valley.

Rashid, along with many others, appears willing to work within a transformed environment, acknowledging the evolving political realities and the necessity for a more inclusive and democratic approach. The possibility of the government considering Rashid’s release stems from the failure of the BJP’s perceived proxies to create a substantial alternative. Rashid’s release could further bolster the BJP’s efforts to establish a new political paradigm in the Valley.

The election also brought to light a significant shift in public sentiment towards the right to vote. For several years, Kashmiris were deprived of this fundamental right. The boycott of elections in the past only served to reinforce the dominance of traditional political parties. This time, however, the high turnout demonstrated a collective determination to reclaim democratic rights and participate in the electoral process.

Whether the BJP, the NC or the People’s Democratic Party won or lost, the true winner of this election was democracy. This poll was a testament to the people’s desire for change and a better future. The BJP’s success in fostering alternative politics is something that the Congress could never achieve, highlighting a fundamental shift in the region’s political landscape.

As the UT looks forward to the Assembly polls, the General Election has not only restored the democratic process but also laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and representative political environment in Kashmir. The terror attacks in the Jammu region are intended to delay the elections and create a sense of unrest. However, such attempts are unlikely to succeed, given the clear signal that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are fully committed to democracy.

