 Spiritual wellness is important for holistic health : The Tribune India

Spiritual wellness is important for holistic health

Building a strong spiritual foundation is important in present times, when stress and anxiety have assumed epidemic proportions.

Spiritual wellness is important for holistic health

beneficial: Age-old practices such as yoga and meditation are helpful in achieving spiritual wellbeing. istock



KK Talwar

Former Director, PGIMER

GOOD health in a holistic sense denotes an overall sense of wellbeing, free from diseases or disorders. Good health covers our state of being on multiple planes, not only physical and mental but also spiritual. Spiritual health is an important part of our lives, which helps create a balance between the physical, psychological and social aspects of a human being. The importance of one’s spiritual state for one’s overall health is something which has not received due attention and emphasis so far.

Spirituality is not religion and does not refer to any particular one. On the other hand, in my view, it refers to the adoption of behaviour and habits which align one’s life to the Divine and the benign attributes of divinity. These include practising forgiveness, inculcating honesty and sincerity, having a helpful and understanding attitude towards fellow beings, the willingness to put the welfare of others before one’s own, showing compassion towards those who are less fortunate, and a sense of detachment from the fruits of one’s actions while being engaged in the performance of one’s duties and responsibilities. A spiritually evolved person naturally comes to possess moral virtues, and is able to act as a responsible member of society.

A spiritual outlook makes a person mentally strong, and capable of facing the ups and downs of life, with a balanced mind and positive attitude. In adversity, one requires courage and fortitude. One is then able, in the immortal words of Kipling, to keep one’s head “when all about you are losing theirs”; and to meet both triumph and disaster “and treat those two imposters just the same”.

Building a strong spiritual foundation is vitally important in the present times, when stress and anxiety have assumed epidemic proportions. These are important risk factors for many diseases, including heart ailments, particularly among the younger sections of the population. They may also result in mental depression with potentially serious consequences, including suicidal tendencies. These pathological conditions can be kept at bay, to a large extent, by the inculcation of a spiritual outlook. The inculcation of positive values can bring peace of mind and provide positive energy for leading a happy, productive and fruitful life.

There exists scientific data showing that persons with a strong spiritual foundation release healthy hormones and balance the autonomic system and enhance parasympathetic activity, which helps to lower stress, improve digestion and the quality of sleep. Mental health, in particular, is greatly benefitted. On the other hand, cunning or petty or crooked behaviour, selfishness or an egotistical attitude or the like would only increase mental stress, which negatively affects the autonomic system and hormonal secretion. This is unhealthy for the heart, the brain and the body as a whole.

It is important to inculcate spiritual virtues from a young age. Today’s youngsters bear greater strain than before owing to the ever-increasing competition. Children often succumb to pressure and stray into unhealthy habits. We must prepare our young generations to boldly face life by inculcating appropriate spiritual attitudes and behaviour. This requires families, schools and our communities to act collectively. In Indian culture, spiritual advancement and behaviour were ingrained. The spread of materialism presents new challenges, since our priorities have changed and we are becoming more self-centred. Individualism is the new mantra, leading to the weakening of familial and social ties. The result is unhealthy and unsustainable habits and lifestyles.

Adults must also work towards achieving spiritual wellbeing. For this, age-old practices such as yoga, meditation, prayer and even moderate fasting are helpful.

Healthcare professionals must, in particular, be educated about the importance of spiritual wellbeing. The medical profession stands to gain immensely from spiritual enquiry. This is so not only from the standpoint of the patient’s health, but also the health and wellbeing of the healthcare professional himself/herself. I would urge my fellow physicians to read the vast material available on this subject online, including an article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, titled “Does More Achievement Make us Better Physicians?: The Academic Arms Race”. It emphasises the importances of the spiritual plane in the practice of medicine, including the embodiment of moral qualities and the desire to have a serene inner character; to not only do good but to be good and to sacrifice for the service of others.

It is, perhaps, high time that our medical curriculum included an appropriate section on the importance of spirituality for mental health and wellbeing. Research activities, including conferences and seminars, should engage in this field as well, so that the link between spiritual wellbeing and our state of health can be more deeply explored. These steps will check the tendency to engage in unethical professional practices and safeguard the aura of nobility that the medical profession has deservedly acquired.

I recently got the privilege to attend a scientific session on ‘Holistic Health’ organised by AIIMS, Rishikesh. Professionals and thinkers from different fields, including medicine, deliberated on the importance of inculcating strong spiritual habits for achieving good health and wellness. Living life with spiritual behaviour, by having positive thoughts and attitude combined with honesty and hard work, will lead to good health and wellness. One can say with confidence that achieving holistic health and resolving conflicts and confusions can be facilitated by cultivating sound spiritual health.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada

2
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

3
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

5
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while dancing at Karan Deol's reception party

6
Haryana

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

7
Nation

Kerala man arrested for making noisy scenes on board Air India flight from Abu Dhabi

8
Delhi

Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

9
Punjab

Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor's post in state universities

10
Amritsar

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Says attending the event has given him energy and strength

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed

he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash city

51 of 170 banned travel firms on RS MP’s list from Mohali

28 agents ‘active’ in UT, police to run background check on them

UT halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Mohali secures ODF Plus status

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

2 held for student’s murder

Ex-IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP