 Standardised tests and the pathology of the education industry : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Standardised tests and the pathology of the education industry

Standardised tests and the pathology of the education industry

Alternatives to exams like NEET and NET can evolve only if we are honest and bold enough to realise that what prevails is wrong, academically as well as ethically.

Standardised tests and the pathology of the education industry

UPROAR: The students’ anguish and the political protest against the functioning of the NTA indicate that premier tests have occupied central space in India’s educational landscape. PTI



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

ENOUGH has already been said and written about the scams related to standardised tests like NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) and NET (National Eligibility Test) that shape the life trajectory of the young. The anguish of students and their parents and the political protest against the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) indicate the way these tests have occupied central space in the educational landscape of the country. Yet, amid the uproar, what seems to be missing is the courage to question the very rationale of such tests and reflect on the damage that the simultaneous growth of the coaching industry has caused to the mental/aesthetic/cultural development of the young mind. Never forget that this gigantic money-making enterprise continues to tempt the anxiety-ridden parents through its promise of transforming their children into one-dimensional ‘exam warriors’ gifted with the appropriate ‘strategy’ needed for ‘cracking’ these tests and eventually achieving what this neurotically competitive society regards as ‘success’ — a doctor/engineer with a lucrative ‘package’.

It is high time we accepted the fact that the multiple-choice question (MCQ)-centric standardised tests cannot evaluate a student’s academic depth, critical thinking and creative imagination. Any sensible academic who has engaged with teaching and research would agree that there need not necessarily be any correlation between one’s academic interest and one’s ability to identify the ‘correct answer’ from a set of four/five options and tick it quickly on the OMR sheet. While academic knowledge or creatively nuanced critical thinking requires the time to reflect and go deeper into an issue or entertain ambiguities and pose new questions, MCQ-centric standardised tests demand rote learning or internalisation of some sort of strategy to instantly identify the ‘correct answer’ without much thought. In fact, it needs endless drilling or a highly mechanised routine of solving an endless series of MCQs through all sorts of mock tests. While academic knowledge or creative thinking demands the company of great teachers and pedagogues, standardised tests require coaching strategists. Think of, for instance, an exam like NEET. Can it really evaluate whether a young aspirant has the aptitude or inclination to pursue a career in medical sciences and become a doctor? Possibly, a doctor needs the following faculties: the intense power of observation, the delicate art of relating to the patient — not just his/her bodily symptoms, but psychic and existential states of being — and above all, the patience to explore new frontiers of knowledge in medical sciences. But then, a standardised test like NEET — a set of 180 questions in physics, chemistry and biology to be answered in 200 minutes — has nothing to do with the qualities that a potential doctor needs. In a way, it is like a lottery — a device to eliminate lakhs of young aspirants instantly rather than a serious attempt to choose those who are really inclined to the call of the medical vocation.

Likewise, an exam like NET is utterly shallow and by no means capable of evaluating one’s research interests in foundational knowledge systems like natural sciences and humanities or teaching abilities/pedagogic visions. To take a simple illustration, if because of the very nature of MCQs, you are required to memorise a specific definition, the date of a particular historical event, or, for that matter, the year of publication of sociologist Max Weber’s book The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism, it does by no means indicate that you have engaged with serious social science texts, understood the nuanced philosophic debates or acquired the ability to bring new research findings in your teaching practices. The irony is that a ‘machine’ like the NTA has no creative surplus; it can only manufacture all sorts of ‘fact-centric/objective questions’ with one and only one ‘correct answer’ in order to device the quick process of elimination.

Moreover, with the normalisation and sanctification of such standardised tests, we are creating a restless, anxiety-ridden and unhappy generation. For them, there is no joy in learning and no creative experimentation. Instead, as a significant part of their formative years is spent in shopping around coaching centres and learning the war strategy for cracking these tests, everything loses its academic/philosophic depth. Physics is what the Kota factory regards as ‘worth learning’; or, for that matter, history is what the fancy IAS coaching centre regards as valuable. It is doubtful whether this sort of orientation to education can really produce good doctors, brilliant engineers or great teachers/researchers. Yes, these tests manufacture tales of failure. But then, the ‘success stories’ are by no means promising. In a way, corruption and malpractices are deeply ingrained in the coaching industry, which is worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Quite often, a question is asked: Is there any alternative, particularly when lakhs of students want to become doctors/engineers/IAS officers/university teachers? Or, is there any other way of eliminating people? Alternatives to exams like NEET and NET can evolve only if we are honest and bold enough to realise that what prevails is wrong, academically as well as ethically. Only then can we acquire the courage to question the idea of ‘one nation, one exam’ and think of a largely decentralised process of selection or giving relative autonomy to colleges/universities/academic institutions to evolve their own ways of designing thoughtful/imaginative/research-oriented exams or entrance tests. And this alone can make coaching centres irrelevant and bring some sanity to the culture of learning.

Are the techno-managers of the NTA capable of understanding this basic truth?

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

2
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Amritsar

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

5
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

6
Haryana

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

7
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Bhagwant Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Raja Warring

8
Punjab

FIR against influencer for performing yoga at Golden Temple’s parikarma

9
Diaspora

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

10
Punjab

IMD issues two-day heatwave alert in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union