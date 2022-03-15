Steer a middle course

The millstone around Pakistan’s neck weighs down India too

Steer a middle course

Move on: Both India and Pakistan are now realising that the current deadlock is not in their interest. PTI

Manoj Joshi

Distinguished fellow, Observer Research Foundation

Last month, a Pakistani business magnate created a flutter when he claimed that PM Modi could make a cross-border visit in March, if the resumed backchannel process succeeded. Predictably, Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s NSA, attacked the ‘prevailing ideology’ of the BJP government for the current stasis in ties and declared that India had to first create the enabling environment.

The BJP did not need dog-whistles like ‘terrorism’, ‘Pakistan’ or ‘the bravery of our jawans’ to post its spectacular performance in Uttar Pradesh.

A striking aspect of the recent state Assembly elections is that the BJP did not need dog-whistles like ‘terrorism’, ‘Pakistan’ or ‘the bravery of our jawans’ to post its spectacular performance in UP. BJP support, that included significant OBC and Dalits, came on the basis of its Hindutva ideology, as well as the party’s effective use of welfare measures to overcome the distress of the people on account of poverty, economic stagnation and the ravages of the pandemic. Above all, the BJP, master of the art of populist politics, outdid itself in deflecting responsibility for its own shortcomings by blaming everyone else—Nehru, the Opposition, Muslims, urban Naxals, foreign forces, the elites and so on.

Recall in 2017, the so-called ‘surgical strikes’ played an important role in the BJP’s outreach to the electorate in UP and how the ‘martyrdom’ in Pulwama and the Balakot airstrike became part of the ‘nationalistic’ 2019 General Election campaign.

This current development could suggest that Modi could consider a resumption of efforts to make peace with Pakistan. Recall Modi’s early approach that had him descending on Lahore to greet the then PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday on December 25, 2015. This initiative was swiftly derailed by the Pakistani deep state that engineered a terrorist assault on the Pathankot Air Force base a week later.

The Uri attack on September 18, 2016, that led to the death of 18 soldiers brought a major shift. Eleven days later, the Indian Army conducted simultaneous retaliatory raids across the LoC. These were propagandistically elevated to ‘surgical strikes’ and they became part of a narrative that fed into the campaign of the UP Assembly election that the BJP swept in early 2017.

Indian diplomacy also took a tough turn by working to corner Pakistan on terrorism. The PM used the platform of G20, ASEAN, BRICS and bilateral meetings to repeatedly denounce terrorism and call for the isolation of ‘countries that back terror’. Simultaneously, he pushed for the adoption of the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

Many wondered why India was raising the terrorism issue so insistently. Data was showing that separatist violence in Kashmir and Islamist terrorism had actually been declining for quite some time. The answer lay in the use being made by the BJP of terrorism as part of its domestic political agenda. Pakistan became a proxy for Indian Muslims in the party’s rhetoric — attacking the former was a means of marginalising the latter.

After the Mumbai attack of 2008, Pakistan had switched tactics to direct attacks by its jihadi proxies against Indian military and police targets that did not have the same emotional or political response from the international community as the attacks on civilians and non-combatants.

Coincidentally, in 2018, when Pakistan was in the Trump administration doghouse, it was placed on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list and asked to clean up its act on money laundering and terrorist financing. This decision has had a bite that Islamabad has not been able to ignore.

Both India and Pakistan are now realising that the current deadlock is not in their interest. Backchannel talks in the last two years helped re-establish the ceasefire along the LoC in February 2021. This set the stage for Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s call for a ‘paradigm shift’ in his country’s relations with India. But the usual obstacle remains — Kashmir.

But Pakistan has understood that New Delhi’s harsh repressive measures have checked violence in the state. Reporting for The Tribune last week, Mukesh Ranjan cited Indian intelligence assessments that the number of jihadi fighters along the LoC have ‘come down to half’; where last year there were 115-120 fighters, this year the number was around 70. This was most likely an outcome of some decision by the deep state, aka the Pakistan army.

Pakistan has good reasons to make a shift in its approach to India. First and foremost its economy is in a bad shape. But with a friendly government in place in Kabul, it can afford to take a more relaxed posture with New Delhi which has, at last, decided that its primary security challenge comes from the north. Equally, the deep state seems to have realised that military-friendly governments like that of Imran Khan can’t really deliver. And then, Islamabad may be going great guns with China, but Modi had hugely enhanced New Delhi’s ties with its key Gulf benefactors, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

India’s reasons for a new approach to Islamabad may not be as compelling, but they are no less important. Despite all the brave talk about fighting two-front wars, India needs to be realistic about its security situation. More important, its longer term plan can’t but rest on the notion of an integrated South Asian economic region which includes Afghanistan and Pakistan and has a pathway to Central Asia and beyond. Even so, New Delhi needs Pakistan to clearly demonstrate that it is making a strategic shift away from the use of proxy warriors against its neighbour.

It’s time to understand that the millstone around Pakistan’s neck does not just weigh it down, but India as well.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

4
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

5
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

6
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

7
Punjab

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

8
Punjab

A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

9
Punjab

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

10
Nation

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers' movement

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Comorbidity clause removed for booster doses for 60-plus

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells LS

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Robbers target finance firm branch in Amritsar, decamp with Rs 1.11 lakh

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala