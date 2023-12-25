 Strike a balance between surveillance and privacy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Strike a balance between surveillance and privacy

Strike a balance between surveillance and privacy

In our constitutional scheme, fundamental rights are not absolute; concerns of national security, decency, morality and public order would always take priority over rights of individuals.

Strike a balance between surveillance and privacy

Telecom bill: An oversight mechanism must be in place to guard against overzealous snooping. istock



KP Singh

Former DGP, Haryana

BOTH Houses of Parliament passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, last week. The telecom sector in India has been governed under four laws: (a) the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, providing for licensing of telegraph-related activities and interception of communication; (b) the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, for regulating the possession of wireless telegraph apparatus; (c) the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950, for regulating the possession of telegraph wires; and (d) the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997, for regulating tariffs.

Since telecommunication services have evolved significantly over the years in terms of technology and the variety of facilities offered to provide real-time transmission of text, voice, images and video information, restructuring the legal and regulatory framework for the telecom sector was long overdue. Earlier, an attempt was made in 2001 to replace the three telegraph laws, and the Communication Convergence Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha. However, the Bill lapsed with the dissolution of the 13th Lok Sabha.

Salient features of the present Bill include authorisation for telecom-related activities, assignment of the spectrum, powers of interception and search, protection of users, right of way, appointments to TRAI, Digital Bharat Nidhi, offences and penalties and an adjudication process. The Bill seeks to repeal the Telegraph Act and the Wireless Telegraphy Act.

The Bill provides that communication between two or more individuals or entities may be intercepted, monitored or blocked by the state instrumentalities on specified grounds; such grounds include: (i) the interest of the security of the state, (ii) friendly relations with other countries, (iii) public order, or (iv) prevention of incitement to offences. Telecom services in an area may also be suspended on such grounds. In order to protect the users against any mala fide snooping, the Bill provides that the existing rules framed under the Telegraph Act, specifying the procedure and safeguards for the interception of communication, will continue to be in force; these provisions, contained in Rule 419 (A) of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951, were framed in 2007 in line with the directions of the Supreme Court in PUCL vs Union of India (1996).

As per these safeguards, no communication can be intercepted without prior approval of the Home Secretary of the state or the Union Home Secretary, as the case may be, except in cases of operational exigencies and practical difficulties where interceptions up to seven days could be resorted to by the order of an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police or above. All interceptions are to be reviewed biannually by a committee under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary or the Chief Secretary of the state.

It is argued that the oversight mechanism to review interceptions is not an appropriate safeguard as no senior functionary of a government would ever doubt the actions of its enforcement agencies, performed on the grounds of protecting the interests of the state. This is also against the principle of separation of powers.

The question whether judicial oversight should be necessary for monitoring interception was discussed in the PUCL judgment; the court had observed that judicial scrutiny would have to be provided through the statute. Since an affected person may never come to know about his communications being monitored, he cannot challenge such an order for potential illegality; therefore, it becomes the duty of the state to prescribe strict procedural safeguards against unwarranted snooping. We must learn from Australia and the UK, where judicial authorisation of interceptions is prescribed.

Another provision which overshadows privacy issues for the sake of improving the security environment is the power to intercept, monitor or block communications where a particular word or set of words is used. Such an order would require all communication to be monitored; such monitoring would definitely lower the degree of privacy of communication for all users. In the Justice KS Puttaswamy case (2018), the SC has held that any infringement of the right to privacy should be proportionate to the need for such interference.

There is no denying the fact that such surveillance may be necessary at times to prevent serious crimes having a bearing on national security and social peace. However, it merits serious deliberations on whether it would be prudent to lower the degree of privacy of communication of all subscribers of a telecom network to filter a few objectionable messages. It certainly raises the question of proportionality and calls for an independent mechanism to judge it.

The Bill provides that telecom service providers must verify the identity of their subscribers through any verifiable biometric-based identification; it has been the demand of the law enforcement agencies. This provision, too, may fall short on the standard of proportionality, and may infringe upon the fundamental right to privacy as biometric information is personal data and its collection and use are protected by the fundamental right to privacy. In the Puttaswamy case, the SC noted that “for the misuse of such SIM cards by a handful of persons, the entire population cannot be subjected to intrusion into their private lives”. Less intrusive identity fixers such as a PAN card or voter ID card may be used for issuing SIM cards, in addition to prescribing KYC norms on the pattern of opening a bank account.

In our constitutional scheme, fundamental rights are not absolute; concerns of national security, decency, morality and public order would always take priority over rights of individuals. At the same time, fair play demands that an independent oversight mechanism should be in place to guard against misdirected and overzealous snooping on citizens by unscrupulous elements.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

3
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

4
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

5
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

6
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

7
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

8
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

9
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

10
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea


Cities

View All

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Four nabbed with 381-grams heroin

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer