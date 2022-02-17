Stringent checks needed to curb human trafficking

Notwithstanding the imposing corpus of global international legal framework, including Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the menace of human trafficking has assumed alarming proportions. The tragic deaths of victims of human trafficking and smuggling are only the tip of the iceberg. Scores of Indians are carted away ostensibly for better prospects. The gravity of the problem calls for comprehensive policies, programmes and institutional measures.

Stringent checks needed to curb human trafficking

Tragic: A Gujarati family fell prey to human trafficking in Canada recently. Reuters

Bharat H Desai

Jawaharlal Nehru Chair & Professor of International Law, JNU

The menace of global human trafficking has come to the fore after a family of four from Gujarat perished on January 19 in extremely cold weather near Manitoba on the Canadian border. Their tragic end came while trying to enter the US illegally after their long travel from Dingucha village of Gandhinagar district near Ahmedabad. They embarked on a dangerous route with the help of a well-organised human trafficking racket that operates in many Indian states.

The Manitoba incident did not cause much ripples in India. However, it has caused great concern both in Canada and the US as they routinely face a steady tide of human trafficking. The victims of this pernicious trade are helpless people who choose to leave for a better life akin to migration of wildlife across borders when the habitat cannot sustain them. This sordid practice graphically shows that the human traffickers do not go ‘hungry’ since there is greed to go abroad anyhow. Why has it not caused any revulsion among the people and consternation among the Indian policy-makers?

In the backdrop of the Manitoba incident and efforts of people from the disadvantaged sections to enter the US and Europe, in his February 8 address at St. Peter’s Square on International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis expressed grave concern at the systematic human trafficking that endangers the lives of scores of people. “This is a deep wound inflicted by the shameful search for gain without any respect for the human person,” the Pope said.

Since early 2020, as many as 124 million people have been globally pushed into extreme poverty by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has left millions vulnerable to human trafficking that takes place for varied reasons including sexual exploitation, forced labour, forced begging and forced marriage. In fact, trafficking in women and girls for sexual exploitation, especially from violence-ridden societies, continues unabated. The echoes from the speech of 2018 Nobel Peace laureate Nadia Murad, a trafficked Yezdi woman, still reverberate across global forums.

Children constitute one-third of trafficked victims. It has tripled in the last 15 years. They are used as forced labour, sex slaves and soldiers. Adults are trafficked for organ harvesting. According to the Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, released in 2021, five adult women and two girls form part of every 10 victims and targeted for sexual exploitation. During 2019, 62% of the victims were trafficked in the US for sexual purposes. Traffickers now use cyber technology to identify, control and exploit people through online platforms for sexual exploitation, forced marriage and other abuses.

To squarely address the global human trade (now the word ‘trafficking’ is used to avoid past memories of the hoary human trade for slavery), the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted resolution 53/111 of December 9, 1998. It established an inter-governmental process for elaborating a comprehensive global convention against transnational organised crime that includes trafficking in women and children and transporting of migrants, including by land, air and sea. It took shape of the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC) through the UNGA resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000.

The UNTOC came into force on September 29, 2003. In 2004, in his message to the UN Office of Drugs and Crimes (UNODC, Vienna), then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dubbed the global forces that fuel human trafficking as the ‘uncivil society’. “They are terrorists, criminals, drug dealers, traffickers in people…They thrive in countries with weak institutions, and they show no scruple about resorting to intimidation or violence. Their ruthlessness is the very antithesis of all we regard as civil,” Kofi Annan said.

The UNTOC has two protocols that deal with: (i) Trafficking in persons, especially women and children (2000); (ii) Smuggling of migrants by land, sea and air (2000). They form the primary corpus of global instruments to deal with the menace of human trafficking. The trafficking protocol defines it as the “recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons” through illegitimate means, especially for the purposes of sexual exploitation, forced labour, slavery, servitude or the removal of organs.

The trafficking protocol applies to the cases wherein prevention, investigation and prosecution of the transnational offences involve an organised criminal group (Article 4). It also calls upon every State to adopt legislative or other measures that permit trafficking victims to remain in its territory. Similarly, the Smuggling of Migrants Protocol calls upon all the States to take an effective action to prevent and combat the smuggling of migrants by land, sea and air. It has set up the UN Voluntary Trust Fund for victims of trafficking in persons. “We also provide essential support to victims, and bring perpetrators to justice and help empower them,” UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said. It led to the Blue Heart global campaign to indicate the “cold-heartedness of those who buy and sell fellow human beings”.

As shown by the tragic incident of a Gujarati family frozen to death in Manitoba, such migrations are illegal in nature and take place through fraudulent travel or identity documents. India has signed the UNTOC on December 12, 2002, and ratified it on May 5, 2011. The Indian declaration to it states that it “shall apply the convention as the legal basis for cooperation on extradition with other States parties to the convention”. It has also undertaken to provide “international cooperation for mutual legal assistance” either through “applicable bilateral agreements” or “on reciprocal basis”. The Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, is the designated ‘Central authority’ for the purpose.

Notwithstanding the imposing corpus of global international legal framework, including Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (Targets 5.2, 8.7 and 16.2) and the Indian undertakings, the menace of human trafficking has assumed alarming proportions. The tragic deaths of victims of human trafficking and smuggling indicate only the tip of the iceberg. Scores of Indians are carted away ostensibly for better prospects by the traffickers who operate under attractive garbs with impunity. India has a good corpus of domestic criminal laws. However, the gravity of human trafficking calls for comprehensive policies, programmes and institutional measures. We need to effectively implement them for preventing and combating trafficking in persons as well as protect the victims, especially women and children.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

2
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

3
Haryana

321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana; list of top 10 defaulters inside

4
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

5
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

6
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

7
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

8
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

9
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

10
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

PM: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

PM Modi: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

Aam Aadmi Party a photocopy of Congress

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala