 Sunak as PM matters for UK, not India : The Tribune India

Sunak as PM matters for UK, not India

It is important to recognise that India isn’t exactly the first item on Sunak’s agenda. The UK’s economy is haemorrhaging and the former investment banker will have a tough balancing act as he tries to square a $43-billion budget deficit with calls for greater welfare spending.

Sunak as PM matters for UK, not India

Tough talk: Rishi Sunak has spoken strongly about China as an economic and strategic threat. Reuters



Navdeep Suri

Former Diplomat and Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation

THE elevation of Rishi Sunak as the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK matters, at least for the UK. But the hype and celebration in India do seem misplaced, excessive and possibly premature.

It matters for the UK because the appointment of the first Prime Minister of colour potentially shatters an important glass ceiling. It also marks a point of redemption for the Conservative Party, one that was described as “pale, male and stale,” and one that has been the favoured home for racists — from Winston Churchill and Enoch Powell to a generation of less-recognised successors.

And yet, there are important caveats here. Just a couple of months back, the 1,54,500 registered members of the party had elected Liz Truss as leader over Rishi Sunak, giving her 57.4 per cent of the vote, even though Tory MPs in the House of Commons had clearly chosen Sunak. There is legitimate speculation that the same electorate might again have preferred contender Penny Mordaunt over Sunak if party grandees hadn’t prevailed over the MPs to settle the matter decisively in favour of Sunak.

The fact that Sunak has been chosen and not elected leaves an important question unanswered. Would the Tories elect Sunak to lead them into the next General Election? And can a person of colour win those elections? That alone would allow us to say if this is truly UK’s ‘Obama moment’, a claim that some excited observers have made.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer rubbed home the point about Sunak’s unelected status by reminding the public that “the only time he ran in a competitive election, he got trounced by the former Prime Minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce. So why doesn’t he put it to the test, let the people have a say, and call a General Election?”

For a section of the 1.6 million-strong Indian community in the UK, this is clearly a moment of celebration and will probably spur young second- and third-generation members to greater participation in political life. It is also a powerful boost for British soft power, enabling the managers of the “GREAT” Britain campaign to burnish the country’s image as a vibrant multicultural society, one that rewards competence over ethnicity, religion or race.

But does it also matter the same way for India? Social media has been abuzz with commentary about the ‘Indian’ Prime Minister’s religious beliefs and the fact that he is a practising Hindu, a teetotaller and a vegetarian who performs gau puja is being projected as a great victory for the Sanatan Dharma and greeted with exuberant tweets of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. There is also a propensity to conflate his Indian origin with the advent of a golden era for India-UK relations.

Such fantasies might soon run into the hard realities of domestic politics and national interests. India’s relationship with the UK is multi-faceted and complex. The “Roadmap 2030”, outlined in May 2021, has set out an ambitious agenda, including a commitment to implement the comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership covering the movement of students and professionals.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s intemperate comments on illegal migrants from India and her enthusiasm for deporting some illegal migrants to Rwanda had already thrown a spanner in the works for getting a free trade agreement (FTA) done by Diwali. A strong votary of reduced immigration levels, her return to the same position in the Sunak Cabinet, barely a week after she was dropped for a misdemeanour, underlines the influence that the Tory hard right might wield on Sunak’s agenda. It also complicates the task of negotiators struggling to tie up the loose ends on trade, investment, tariffs and mobility, now that the self-imposed deadline of Diwali has passed.

The government in New Delhi is clearly seized of these elements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory tweet to Sunak was fairly restrained, mentioning only that “I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030.” The G20 summit in Bali next month will probably provide the first opportunity for a bilateral meeting to revive the momentum in negotiations and also to gauge Sunak’s willingness to invest some political capital in clinching the FTA.

It is also important to recognise that India isn’t exactly the first item on Sunak’s agenda. The UK’s economy is haemorrhaging and the former investment banker will have a tough balancing act as he tries to square a $43-billion budget deficit with calls for greater welfare spending and the imperative of boosting economic growth. He was rightly applauded for astute management of the financial aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic after the initial mess created by Boris Johnson’s ‘erratic’ policies.

But the economic impact of Covid-19 has been exacerbated by the energy crunch and supply chain disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And these crises have come on top of the wrenching amputation of the UK from the European Union, following the self-inflicted wounds of Brexit. A fiscal plan will be presented to Parliament on November 17 and that might be the first indication of the extent to which Sunak has been able to prepare the nation for the promised “difficult decisions to restore economic stability and confidence” as stated by him in his first statement in Parliament on October 26.

Besides the economy, other priorities include bringing some order to the relationship with the EU, establishing a personal connect with the US leadership and ongoing attention to the war in Ukraine. Sunak has also spoken strongly about China as an economic and strategic threat and this aspect might provide some underpinning for a pivot towards India. Meanwhile, let’s relax and let him get on with his job. He being a Hindu or Braverman being a Buddhist means little in the context of geopolitics and national interests.

Having Sundar Pichai at the helm didn’t save Google from being hit by two fines totalling over Rs 2,200 crore by the Competition Commission of India and it is unlikely that India will agree to lower tariffs on Jaguar automobiles or Scotch whisky just because Sunak and Braverman happen to be of Indian descent! It may happen, but the justification will come from realpolitik, not sentiment. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

2
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

3
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

4
Diaspora

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

5
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak becoming PM 'isn't a win for Asian representation'; tweet by MP whose Punjabi-Sikh father emigrated to UK sparks outrage

7
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

8
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

9
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

10
J & K

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Remark comes day after EAM told outgoing envoy Weidong borde...

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered ~100 cr to join BJP

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala