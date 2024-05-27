 Surfeit of dynasts, defectors lays bare leadership vacuum : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Surfeit of dynasts, defectors lays bare leadership vacuum

Surfeit of dynasts, defectors lays bare leadership vacuum

The dynastic perpetuation limits the ‘pool of candidates’ who can compete in politics and win elections.

Surfeit of dynasts, defectors lays bare leadership vacuum

Switching loyalties: Defections are the norm in states such as West Bengal. istock



Amarjit Bhullar

Ex-Professor, University of Northern British Columbia, Canada

A significant number of the candidates fielded by mainstream political parties in the current parliamentary elections in Punjab, Haryana and some other states are political dynasts or turncoats or both. The parties are facing a dearth of ideologically committed, competent and electable candidates. Most of them have poached members of other parties to get ‘suitable’ candidates — for instance, in West Bengal.

Those who are ambitious or feel marginalised in their own parties gladly accept such offers. Immediately after the switchover, they begin a campaign to undermine the party they have left and cheer the top leadership of the party they have joined. They had often criticised the same leadership before joining its ranks.

Yet another way to fill the gap is to bring in film stars or sportspersons who have mass appeal. The experience, so far, shows that few have performed and gained the confidence of people over the years, while many have found the political climate difficult to handle.

Why is there a vacuum in the parties? Why have even 100-year-old parties failed to nurture their young leaders to compete in the political arena?

In fact, a majority of these leaders treat political capital as other forms of capital (like land, gold, etc.) and not as goodwill earned by serving the electorate. Politics, as a profession, allows them to accumulate the political capital, which, unlike other forms of capital, cannot be transferred by a legal will to anyone of their liking. Rather, one must engage in the political process to receive that. In countries like India, power, status and prestige are derivatives of the political standing. So, naturally, there is an incentive to retain political power in the family or in the coterie.

Political leaders utilise some time-tested methods to transfer the political capital within their families/coterie.

In the last few decades, top leaders of political parties, barring a few, have demolished internal party democracy and tried vigorously to establish family control over the party by blocking the entry of young, competent leaders. They have passed their political legacy, which include the brand name as well as the financial, social and human capital advantages, to their progeny to consolidate their dynastic control. The inheritance of political power within families is a common phenomenon across the world and true even in democracies. But the inheritance is not as easy and quick elsewhere as it is in India.

The dynastic political perpetuation limits the ‘pool of candidates’ who can compete in politics and win elections. In this way, the founders of dynasties create a situation of political emptiness in their parties so that the heirs may face little competition.

Established leaders of political parties often select their associates on the basis of incompetence. Political scientists call it negative selection. Negative selection, as per everipedia.org, a blockchain-based online encyclopaedia, is “a political process that occurs… when a person on the top of the hierarchy, wishing to remain in power forever, chooses his associates with the prime criterion of incompetence — they must not be competent enough to remove him from power”. Resultantly, sycophancy becomes a means to entering a party. It determines one’s status and remuneration in the party rather than one’s ability to perform for the benefit of the party and the public.

Certainly, the strengthening of dynastic rule and negative selection are a risk for a party, but most leaders consider it a risk worth taking. Economists call it a moral hazard. Moral hazard occurs when a person takes a risk because someone else bears the cost of that risk. So, when a dynasty is established or an incompetent second-rung leadership is formed in the party, the gains, if any, are accrued to the top leaders and if the heirs/second-rung leaders underperform as public representatives, the sufferers (of their underperformance) are the people. “Moral hazard explains 40 per cent of the descendants’ underperformance,” say Siddharth Eapen George and Dominic Ponattu in their study titled How Do Political Dynasties Affect Economic Development? Theory and Evidence from India.

At the time of elections, parties face a self-created shortage of good candidates, forcing them to recoup it by promoting defections. Therefore, the quality of governance and development processes decreases as members of the legislative and executive bodies are selected from a limited pool.

How does such politics affect optimal governance? Such behaviour disturbs the legitimacy of democracy and worsens the quality of public policies as politicians have motivations to implement policies that will increase their gain and ensure their continuation in power. Politicians place personal interests above public and party interests. It leads to patronage and corruption, which weaken governance institutions. Politicians, while in power, make public investments for their own gains.

Economic development is also hit due to bad governance. “We find that dynastic politics has an overall negative effect on economic development,” says the study by George and Ponattu.

Dynastic succession and negative selection are the most significant challenges for political parties in general and the electorate in particular. Most of the parties do not adhere to open, transparent and democratic procedures for their functioning. There are limited opportunities for ordinary members and ideologically committed workers to climb the ladder in the party, while elevators are available for the descendants and their cronies.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

2
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

3
India

The Tribune Analysis: Why is Kejriwal using ‘75-year rule’ and Adityanath to corner BJP and PM Narendra Modi

4
J & K

Assembly elections in J-K before September 30; next step statehood, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

5
Sports

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya absent from team’s T20 World Cup departure amid divorce rumours

6
IPL 2024

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

7
World

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

8
India

FIR against 6 partners of Rajkot game zone, 2 held; facility didn't have fire NOC, say police

9
Punjab

BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

10
Delhi

Children hospital fire heart-rending, guilty won’t be spared: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...

‘Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path’

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...

Army Chief gets extension; to hit seniority line

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Vivek Vihar tragedy : Desperate searches and tears, hospital fire leaves parents shattered

Hospital Tragedy: Caught in political storm, minister, L-G order independent inquiries

7 newborns killed in Delhi hospital fire

Lieutenant-Governor completes 2 years in office

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Come June 6, Rahul Gandhi will leave country: Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna