 Swiss-led peace talks a flop as Russia left out : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Swiss-led peace talks a flop as Russia left out

Swiss-led peace talks a flop as Russia left out

A third-party mediator is always preferred since opposing parties would not like to sit across the table.

Swiss-led peace talks a flop as Russia left out

FAILURE: The Swiss-mediated Burgenstock peace conference became a routine meeting to show solidarity with Ukraine, with 80 countries signing the resolution. Reuters



Vappala Balachandran

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat

DID the Swiss-mediated Burgenstock peace conference collapse because the organisers did not study how delicate peace negotiations are conducted? Did the conference fail because Russia was not invited?

In the past, the 1993 Oslo Accords temporarily halted Israel-Palestinian wars. Similarly, the 1998 Good Friday Agreement brought peace between Britain and the Irish Republican Army.

The Oslo process was started in 1992-93 by Terje Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist, and Yossi Beilin, a member of Israel’s Labour Party government that had come to power in 1992. This had the backing of Israeli leaders and Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) chief Yasser Arafat.

Since the Israeli law banned contacts with the PLO, Larsen and Beilin set up a secret backchannel between two Israeli professors and three PLO leaders, including Ahmed Qurei. Their first meeting was held during January 1993 at the residence of then Norwegian Defence Minister Johan Jorgen Holst. The US Department of State archive says “strict secrecy allowed the negotiators to discuss scenarios and potential concessions without incurring domestic political costs.”

In May 1993, Israel decided to elevate the talks to the official level and sent then Director General of Foreign Ministry Uri Savir. In August that year, the Israeli and Palestinian chief negotiators initialled the Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements (DOP) in Oslo. The formal signing ceremony was held at the White House in September, when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Arafat ‘shook hands’.

Although permanent peace remained elusive, the Oslo Accords were an important milestone in West Asian peace, like the 1978 Camp David Accords, brokered by US President Jimmy Carter, between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, bringing peace between Egypt and Israel. Together with the DOP, the agreement also included ‘Letters of Mutual Recognition’, through which the PLO recognised the existence of Israel for the first time.

Israel also recognised the PLO as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. Besides, Israel committed itself to withdrawing from parts of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and acknowledged the Palestinian right to self-rule in those territories under a Palestinian Authority.

Similarly, Senator George Mitchell, who was designated as a ‘Special Envoy’ by then US President Bill Clinton, had to toil between September 1996 and April 1998 to bring in peace in Northern Ireland, ending 30 years of violence. He had to overcome hostility from the ‘unionists’, who wanted Northern Ireland to remain with Britain, as they felt that President Clinton had imposed mediation efforts to their detriment.

It is said that they also opposed secret talks in a foreign place away from Belfast, as they wanted to avoid the possibility of being politically ambushed away from their home base. Mitchell’s tactic was his infinite patience to listen to the opposing parties whose hostility to each other was so intense that there “was very little inclination to listen to the other side, let alone compromise with them,” as he told an interviewer later.

The cardinal principle in all such negotiations is the secrecy of proposals put across by contending sides so that no embarrassment is caused to either of them by sending wrong signals to their constituents. The organisers should have studied an old CIA document (1992), ‘Analytic Support for Peace Talks’, released by its think tank, Centre for the Study of Intelligence, as a guide to sensitive peace negotiations.

True, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was quoted as saying by the media at the UN that several secret plans were being considered to bring peace in Ukraine. He was also quoted by TASS in January telling the Davos conference that Russia should be invited. Why then was Moscow not invited? As a result, the conference became a routine meeting of support to Ukraine, with 80 countries signing the resolution. However, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico and the UAE chose not to sign, besides Brazil, which attended as an ‘observer’.

It is not that Switzerland is not experienced in backchannel diplomacy. It looked after American interests shortly after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Gulf News said in 2020 that the US and Iran had exchanged several messages through Berne after the US killing of Gen Qasem Soleimani in January 2020. It came hours after the American drone strike. Iran responded by condemning the attack through the Swiss. Similarly, America used Switzerland to talk to Cuba when they did not have diplomatic relations.

However, would this, by itself, qualify Berne to be an interlocutor unless it wins the confidence of both sides? History has many other instances of backchannel negotiations (BCNs) succeeding or at least reducing tensions. An Oxford University compendium quotes several instances, beginning with President Richard Nixon’s secret approaches to the Soviet Union and Vietnam in the 1970s, Nelson Mandela’s contacts with South African leaders during the 1980s/1990s for ending apartheid and the 2016 Colombian agreement with the insurgent group FARC.

This compendium, like the CIA handbook, gives different stages in BCNs to be effective. The first stage is called ‘pre-negotiations’, which explores the desire of both parties to talk. They need to have trust in the negotiator country as it shares highly confidential information.

A third-party mediator is always preferred since opposing parties would not like to sit across the table. “These discrete communications ultimately allow parties to move away from unilateral, conflict-based approaches to a political problem and engage in a mutual exploration of their options before the start of formal peace talks,” according to the compendium. None can do this type of negotiation with nearly 100 delegations participating, as we saw at Burgenstock.

The CIA document lists the initial difficulties of bringing the opposing parties to the face-to-face talks: “The opening session can take on the air of a battlefield without lethal weapons.” It mentions several other problems, like both parties exaggerating their own strength for “vying for advantage”. Another difficulty that it mentions is the efforts of “extremists on both sides who are determined to undermine the agreement”. To sum up, BCNs are not as easy as arranging an international conference.

Views are personal

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Israel #Russia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

4
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

5
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

6
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup

9
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

Education Ministry complaint mentions ‘certain isolated inci...

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Sealed polybag, trunk found tampered with; school staff quiz...

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs