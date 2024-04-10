 Systemic changes a must to curb fake encounters : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Systemic changes a must to curb fake encounters

Systemic changes a must to curb fake encounters

There are many in the police force who mistakenly believe that the end justifies the means.

Systemic changes a must to curb fake encounters

NOTORIOUS: Pradeep Sharma, an encounter specialist of the Mumbai Police, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bombay High Court in a 2006 case. PTI



Sankar Sen

Ex-Director, National Police Academy

ENCOUNTER specialists continue to pose grave problems for the police administration and operations. Recently, a notorious encounter specialist of the Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bombay High Court in a 2006 case. The court also awarded a life sentence to 12 other cops, who were involved in the same case. This is exemplary punishment for trigger-happy police officers indulging in brazen illegalities.

However, the popular impression that fake encounters are the handiwork of errant cops is misleading. The hard fact to be acknowledged is that such encounters are the symptoms of a systemic malaise. At times, these encounters are staged by police officers because of the pressure exerted by their political masters and departmental bosses to show quick results by means fair or foul. The public, by and large, does not mind if cops take the law into their own hands and become executioners in the case of dreaded criminals.

The police dilemma is compounded by the slow-moving criminal justice system. As trials drag on indefinitely in the courts, witnesses are easily gained over or turn hostile. Hence, the police face tremendous pressure to adopt extrajudicial methods and shortcuts. Some civil libertarians presume that extrajudicial killings stem from the ‘bloodthirstiness’ of the police officials. This is not always the case. The police are encouraged to do the dirty work because the criminal justice system is not functioning properly, and overhauling the system is an arduous and time-consuming job.

But the fact to be constantly borne in mind is that encounters are counterproductive and encourage contempt for the law within the police. Breaking the law in the name of law enforcement is unacceptable in a democratic society governed by the rule of law. It is unacceptable because it is arbitrary as a process and random in effect.

In its report, the National Police Commission strongly condemned false encounters as a remedy. The need of the hour is to strengthen the law and legal processes. Unfortunately, some senior police officers, instead of resisting pressure from their political masters, bend over backwards to please them. As the DIG in charge of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Odisha Police, I was berated by then Chief Minister for not knowing all the tricks of the ‘police tradecraft’.

Admittedly, in every police department, there are violence-prone officers who frequently indulge in a disproportionate use of force. In the US, the Christopher Commission, which looked into the misuse of force by the police after the Rodney King incident (1991) in Los Angeles, could pinpoint a few officers who were frequently crossing a red line. There should be no hesitation on the part of the police leaders to discipline and, if necessary, weed out the black sheep.

Thus, for dealing with the menace of fake encounters, systemic changes are called for. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on receiving complaints of false encounters from the Andhra Pradesh civil liberties committee, held a public hearing in Hyderabad and recorded evidence. The NHRC Chairman, in a letter to the Chief Ministers, asked them to issue directions to all police stations through the Directors General of Police on procedures to be followed where deaths had occurred in encounters with the police. The commission was of the view that the right to private defence should not be manipulated to justify fake encounters.

The procedure outlined by the NHRC laid down that in the case of an encounter in which the police were involved, immediate steps should be taken to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the incident and ascertain how the offence was committed and by whom. Moreover, if officers belonging to the same police station are members of the encounter party, it would be appropriate that other police agencies, preferably the state CID, should take over the investigation of such cases. Unfortunately, these salutary instructions of the NHRC remain just on paper and are highlighted only in their breach. It is not known if the NHRC has taken firm and tangible measures to ensure that its mandatory instructions are acted upon.

In the Indian police, peer group supervision is also conspicuously missing, though it can be a powerful tool for ensuring accountability and all-round good policing. In Japan, police officers work in pairs with the understanding that one is responsible for the work and conduct of the other. Policemen work in groups in India also, but the ethos is against the assumption of mutual responsibility. Peer supervision is closer and better informed than supervision by senior officers, but, unfortunately, it has remained a neglected aspect of internal regulation.

Violating the rule of law in the name of law enforcement is not desirable even from the limited point of view of the police. There are instances where criminals have used the police to bump off their rivals in intra-gang warfare. A research study by a former DGP of Maharashtra has shown how the Mumbai Police used to help one group of criminals eliminate their rivals in fake encounters.

There are many in the police force who mistakenly believe that the end justifies the means. However, the adoption of impermissible means ultimately vitiates the end. Further, violating the rule of law has the effect of ‘scapegoating’ the police. Police officers, particularly the top brass, have to constantly remember that when the police take recourse to extra-legal methods to make up for the deficiencies of law and legal procedures, they are trying to remedy inadequacies which they did not create. American scholar David Bayley has aptly said: “Illegality in the service of public safety makes policing a furtive and anxious activity and undermines the pride, which is the basis of job satisfaction.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Diaspora

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

3
Haryana

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

4
India

Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10

5
India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

6
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

7
Diaspora

‘Buta Singh Gill was a good man, would help Indians in Canada without looking for anything in return’

8
Haryana

Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

9
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

10
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, among 4, arrested with heroin in Shimla

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...

Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Tihar Jail had cited security reasons


Cities

View All

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture