 Take farmers on board to address stubble burning : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Take farmers on board to address stubble burning

Take farmers on board to address stubble burning

The SC should hear out the farmers on why they are bent on burning paddy straw in the fields despite being aware of its implications.

Take farmers on board to address stubble burning

Unabated: Burning of stubble has been going on year after year despite various advisories. Tribune photo



Ranjit Singh Ghuman

Professor of Eminence, Guru Nanak Dev University

The burning of paddy straw in Punjab and areas surrounding Delhi no doubt contributes to the worsening of air quality in the capital and adversely impacts the health of residents, but it is only a fraction of the truth.

Several scientific studies have shown that the burning of stubble in Punjab is contributing 15-20 per cent to Delhi’s pollution. The rest is being caused by vehicular traffic (vehicles plying in lakhs in the NCR), the industry and the infrastructure sector. The weather conditions, especially very low wind velocity, make the situation worse because fine dust particles remain stranded in the air for days together. Scanty or no rainfall in November is also a contributory factor.

Paradoxically, Punjab’s air quality, despite the burning of stubble, is better than that of Delhi. Clearly, the burning of straw by Punjab’s farmers cannot be held solely responsible for Delhi’s very poor air quality. Nonetheless, it does not warrant burning of straw.

The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) are convinced that the worsening of Delhi’s air is largely due to the burning of paddy straw in Punjab. There is no denying the fact that the state’s farmers burn straw in the fields, maybe more than half of the 22 million tonnes produced every year. Stubble burning is also taking place in Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh (in close proximity to Delhi), but the farmers of Punjab are being demonised.

The apex court has issued stern directions to the Punjab Government to take strict action against those farmers who set paddy straw on fire. It has even suggested the denial of MSP on paddy to those farmers who burn stubble in the fields. “The stick must also follow the carrot. Why should people who, despite all observations of the court and despite counselling, continue violating the law be allowed to benefit monetarily?” the SC Bench has asked. But this is easier said than done.

The SC has also raised the issues of the depleting water table and the impending desertification of Punjab. The court, however, does not have expertise in every field (as aptly acknowledged by the SC) and thus must take the advice of experts about the implication of its suggestions and recommendations. Another catch in the whole process is that the farmers’ viewpoint is missing. The Supreme Court should hear out the farmers on why they are bent on burning paddy straw in the fields despite being aware of its health and legal implications. The SC should also seek an action-taken report from the government about the incentives offered to farmers for not burning straw, as suggested by it and the NGT.

Nonetheless, the unabated burning of stubble has been going on year after year despite the advisories of the government and the NGT. The farmers who put crop residue on fire also face legal action and fines. Ironically, there is hardly any noteworthy positive outcome over the years. Such a scenario necessitates a serious review of all measures (in-situ as well as ex-situ management) taken so far to manage paddy straw. Is it due to the inadequate supply of machinery or the wide differences between the government’s prescriptions and the farmers’ circumstances? Or is it due to the absence of a holistic understanding of the underlying socio-economic causes of the problem and piecemeal measures? Past experience says that once the worst is over, there is hardly any public or official discourse till the next season. Perhaps here lies the crux of the entire problem. What is required is to prepare a medium and long-term policy on the basis of a comprehensive study of all dimensions of the problem, taking the farmers on board. On the basis of such a policy, the government and farmers can adopt a multidimensional strategy and implement it in the mission mode.

Significantly, the spectacular increase in the area under paddy in Punjab since the 1970s was the result of an enabling environment created by compatible policy prescriptions and the country’s foodgrain requirement. The area under paddy has increased from 9 per cent of the net sown area of Punjab in 1970-71 to around 75 per cent now.

To meet the country’s demand for rice, Punjab has been virtually exporting its ground and canal water. For the past over 15 years, the Union Government has been advising Punjab to substantially decrease area under paddy, but it has instead been on the rise. Notably, neither Punjab nor the Central Government took any serious note of the two reports (1986 and 2002) on crop diversification in the state. The Punjab Government remained complacent and the Centre has only been issuing advisories. Effective implementation of the MSP regime for alternative crops may be of some help.

Even now, neither any policy prescription nor any alternative crops (which could be at least as remunerative as paddy) are available to replace paddy. Under such circumstances, farmers and the state government alone would not be in a position to phase out paddy. The Union Government must help the state and its farmers if it honestly wants to save Punjab from impending desertification and the country from food insecurity. While reducing area under paddy cultivation, which is a must to address the rapidly depleting water table, long-term food security and farmers’ economics must also be considered.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

3
Punjab

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

4
India

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

5
Diaspora

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

6
Diaspora

World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharma'

7
India

Maker of 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman', producer-director Rajkumar Kohli dies

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies after being struck by vehicle in US

9
India

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

10
Trending

'Nupur Sharma is a hero': Anti-Islam Dutch leader, on his way to becoming PM, had once defended BJP leader

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje's 'puja' before polling, Gehlot to vote at 9.30 am

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling

People turn up at polling booths in large numbers

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...

Jind ‘rape’ victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Met the student twice, who pressed for justice

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines


Cities

View All

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

6 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr Extortion case: 3 months on, cop surrenders in court

Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

SC extends Jain’s interim bail in PMLA case till December 4

Suggest 3 names for appointing Delhi Chief Secretary, Supreme Court tells Centre

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Afghanistan embassy in Delhi shuts, cites 'lack of support' from India

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Stop illegal mining in Sutlej, Nawanshahr DC tells officials

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated