 Tech giants on sacking spree : The Tribune India

Tech giants on sacking spree

As recession looms, thousands of employees being laid off globally

Tech giants on sacking spree

ON HOLD: Tech companies that are not firing staff are going slow on hiring. Reuters



Subir Roy

Senior Economic Analyst

THE world’s leading tech companies — Meta (Facebook), Twitter, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple and Microsoft — are all in the grip of a severe business slowdown which has caused them to lay off thousands of employees — over 50,000 till October. What is amazing is that these repositories of the latest technological skills seem no different from the rest of the business world in poor anticipation of the business slowdown or its wrenching consequences.

Those laid off are turning to their own networks to seek help in finding jobs and some are seeing help pour in from Indian companies offering appointments.

This is affecting Indians in two ways. Faced with revenue growth slowdown, Indian tech companies have paused hiring and are taking inordinately long in issuing offer letters. Plus, personal tragedy stalks many who are in the US on H1B visas and have to return to India if they do not find alternative jobs within the stipulated 60 days from the termination of one job. This marks at least the temporary end of their dreams to make a good life in the US.

The bad news seems unending. The latest to go in for such action is Amazon which will lay off 10,000 by the end of this week. This has come close on the heels of Twitter laying off thousands of employees a week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, thereby bringing down its overall employee level by 50 per cent. Not just lower-level employees, but the entire C-suite of the company also appears to have been asked to go. Meta, for its part, is laying off 11,000 people, or about 13 per cent of its workforce, right after adding 28,000 in the preceding nine months.

Alphabet is not laying off staff but plans to cut down on hiring which had reached nearly 13,000 in the last quarter. Microsoft is also not sacking people but going slow on hiring. It added a good 20 per cent of its current staff strength of 2.2 lakh in the previous financial year.

These layoffs have come as a result of the revenue challenges that the big tech companies are facing as advertisers' rethink on spending amidst recession fears in an extremely uncertain macroeconomic environment. This has affected their revenues, with all five reporting for their quarter ending June their softest results in a year.

The key cause for the deterioration of the business environment is the Ukraine war which began early in the year. It sent global energy prices sky high, subjecting the entire world to high inflation. To tackle this, the world’s most important central bankers have raised interest rates, following in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve.

Under such conditions of economic uncertainty, investment funds from across the world have made a beeline for the safety of the US system. As a result, the dollar has strengthened, thus making imports costly, adding to the inflationary pressure exerted by the high fuel prices. Today, most of the global economy, particularly the Euro region, is looking at recession ahead.

The slowdown needs to be seen in the context of the strong growth that tech companies witnessed during the pandemic when businesses across the board sought to enable their systems to handle ‘work from home’ and consumer product companies heightened ordering from home (online commerce). If we look back to the pre-pandemic days, business for these companies is in a way ‘normalising’.

Big tech’s problems also come from growing big too quickly compared to historical time frames or what it takes for a brick-and-mortar company to grow even today. Competition among them has also played a part. Growing too big in a fast-moving environment has created a rebound, a desire to be conservative and save cash when demand is weak, and hence, the layoffs.

The only redeeming feature is that there is at least one industry leader, Mark Zuckerberg, of Meta, who says he is sorry. ‘I want to take accountability for these decisions and how we got here.’ He attributed the job cuts to growing too quickly during the pandemic when there was a big rise in online commerce, leading to a big rise in revenue. He thought the shift would be permanent.

But one industry leader who does not seem to have time for apologies is Elon Musk, who has acquired Twitter and is now overseeing its staff cuts. In the midst of the sackings, he said during an interview that he was planning to make cheaper electronic vehicles and dwelt on his ambition to go to Mars. On the fiasco of his takeover of Twitter, he said, ‘I tried to get out of the deal.’

The situation among tech companies in India is somewhat better. It is limited to going very slow on fresh hiring, which is now down by 70-80 per cent. Attrition, which was a problem earlier as companies were forced to pay more in order to retain staff when the whole industry was in a hiring mood, has gone down. Volatility is more among startups, which are seeing a severe tightening in fresh funding. Their emphasis now is on reducing cash burn by controlling expenditure, including fresh hiring.

There is a huge human cost to the large-scale layoffs. Those laid off are turning to their own networks to seek help in finding new jobs and some are seeing help pour in from Indian companies offering appointments.

There is talk of engaging in an urgent dialogue with the US administration to change the visa rules suitably in order to take care of the unusual circumstances under which tech companies have gone in for such massive layoffs. The argument that should work with the US is that Indian tech workers in the US add great value to US tech capabilities and the economy’s competitiveness. If a sizeable number of tech workers actually do return to India, the country will be the gainer, but right now, it is the human angle, the material and emotional cost of dislocation which is the dominant sentiment on social media.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Punjab

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

3
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

4
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

5
Punjab

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

6
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

7
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

8
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

9
Trending

Shoaib Malik drops a sweet message for wifey Sania Mirza on her birthday amid separation rumours

10
Punjab

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

PM calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude

PM Modi calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude

G20 Says India’s energy security key to global growth | Warn...

Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet

Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet

First since Galwan: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping sh...

India abstains from UN vote against Russia

India abstains from UN vote against Russia

Earth now home to 800 cr people; India emerges top contributor over last decade, adding 17.7 crore

Earth now home to 800 cr people; India emerges top contributor over last decade, adding 17.7 crore

SBI hikes lending rates; home, auto loan EMIs to go up

SBI hikes lending rates; home, auto loan EMIs to go up


Cities

View All

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

7 booked for murder bid in month-old case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect’s police remand extended

Staff of water supply department protest, want regular jobs

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

Panchkula bars, eateries to shut by 12 am

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued

2 brothers killed in accident on Patiala-Samana road

Patiala Health officer in soup over fake OPD slip

4 more quit posts over Prof’s reinstatement at Punjabi University