 Temple of democracy needs its deity back : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Temple of democracy needs its deity back
NOUS INDICA

Temple of democracy needs its deity back

Temple of democracy needs its deity back

Parody: The winter session ended with the high priests sitting out in the sun and mimicking their presiding officer. PTI



Rajesh Ramachandran

WHAT is Parliament without parliamentarians but a gaushala without gaumata or a temple without a deity! Before the offence-taking mob lynches me for offending Right Honourable members or the venerated gaumata, please note that I didn’t refer to members of Parliament here. The deity here is indeed debate and the mantra is the verbal duel — the give-and-take of ideas and arguments. Taking the metaphor of the temple further, there is actually no worship of this deity without its high priest, the Opposition with a capital O.

This government seems to have done a cost-benefit analysis of two kinds of embarrassments — of adjournments and suspensions — and come to the conclusion of opting for the latter to avoid the former.

So, this winter session of Parliament ended with the high priests sitting out in the sun and mimicking their presiding officer — the Rajya Sabha chairman, who is also the country’s Vice President. When you are out in the sun with no work and a mobile phone, what can you do other than taking selfies or recording each other’s pouts and performances? Yet, even by a single-party-dominated government’s standards, the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs is a breathtaking blow to the very idea of parliamentary debate.

If Parliament is meant only for government business and if the Opposition benches have to be cleared out for laws to be made amid the thumping of the treasury desks, what good is our democracy? How can the foreign press and foreign-funded commentators be blamed if they start calling this ‘Made in India Parliament 2.0’ a sham? The Opposition’s cuts and jabs, slings and slights, walkouts and adjournments lend legitimacy to the law-making process. When a Bill is finally passed after all the din of heated disagreements, it rightly acquires the gravitas of the law of the land. Like the new Parliament building, the new law-making process should not be robbed of the grandeur it deserves in an effort to become efficient and contemporary.

For, the new building has been proven to be inefficient when it comes to stopping intruders from getting inside with smoke canisters inside the sole of shoes and then jumping down from the visitors’ gallery into the House. That was an invasion of the sanctum sanctorum of our Parliament.

This writer was in the Parliament building on December 13, 2001, when it was attacked. When all the attackers were killed in the fierce encounter in which eight brave security personnel and a civilian employee laid down their lives, then Home Minister LK Advani and Law Minister Arun Jaitley went around the premises to assess the situation; and one remembers asking Advani about the security breach.

And Advani did make a statement in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2001 (The Tribune’s columnist and supercop Julio Ribeiro inadvertently made a mistake on Friday when he referred to the BJP being in the Opposition during those days), accusing perpetrators at home and in Pakistan for launching the attack on the Indian Parliament. This time, too, the Opposition wanted a similar statement. Of course, there is no comparison between the attack that killed five Pakistani terrorists inside the Parliament complex and the use of smoke canisters by intruders. History was repeating itself as farce, if at all it can be termed a repeat.

But the canisters could have easily contained some deadly gas, which would have seriously compromised the nation’s top leadership at one go. This is a scary thought, but this apprehension, however, was not allayed by the government with a reassuring debate. The Opposition members were right in demanding a detailed account of the security lapses and the possible remedial measures. Parliament belongs to them, too. Instead, they were suspended one after another. Herein lies a marked change in statecraft. Earlier, the Opposition had immense leeway in steering parliamentary proceedings.

A big exposé in a newspaper was good enough for the Opposition to force an adjournment of the House. And there was no greater recognition of a journalist’s work than his news story leading to an adjournment to be followed by a debate in the House. This writer has always considered the three separate instances of parliamentary adjournments over his exposés to be his biggest badges of honour, bigger than any journalism award. When the entire Opposition as one would stand up flashing newspapers and raising slogans, the presiding officer used to relent and adjourn the House; this, in turn, would become the next day’s headlines. The greater the Opposition pressure, the bigger the compromises, which could even be as big as Joint Parliamentary Committee probes.

This Opposition tactic could be termed parliamentary bargain or even blackmail. For the government to do legislative business, it had to listen to the Opposition’s demands. Thereby, every exposé (and at times, motivated plants from within the government or by corporate lobbyists) or an event had a life of its own, making the government often look weak, wobbly and putting it perpetually on the defensive. This has changed. Instead of succumbing to the Opposition pressure and letting it run away with the parliamentary agenda, the government has devised a counter-tactic — the suspension of slogan-shouting MPs.

Sure, the suspension of Opposition MPs does cause embarrassment and make the government look undemocratic. But this government seems to have done a cost-benefit analysis of two kinds of embarrassments — of adjournments and suspensions — and come to the conclusion of opting for the latter to avoid the former. Adjournments make a government appear guilty and vulnerable, whereas suspensions make it seem autocratic, brazen and strong (rather terribly so). It is a no-brainer that the present dispensation doesn’t mind this perception, or rather has got so used to these epithets to even consider them as brickbats.

However, the security breach was an occasion that called for the government accepting the mistakes of the strange Parliament security personnel, who would just sit and frisk (and they haven’t changed this old habit). Then, sadly, the “strong” government did not make an exception to expose the chinks in its armour. The government needs to rethink its parliamentary tactic to bring the deity of discourse back to the temple of democracy.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

2
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

3
Punjab

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

4
Sports

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

5
Trending

Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

6
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

7
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

8
J & K

Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

10
Sports

Virat Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie

WFI setback, Punia returns Padma Shri

WFI setback, wrestler Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri

Picked for questioning by Army, 3 Poonch residents found dead

Picked for questioning by Army, 3 Poonch residents found dead


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

Appoint new Adviser, Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Cops detain Congmen protesting Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Kher denied anticipatory bail

CAT: 8 from tricity score over 99 percentile

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for appearance on January 3 in excise policy case

Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 3rd time, asks him to appear on Jan 3

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on January 3

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea rejected

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Rinku

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon: Cheema

Leaders seek relief for villages affected by late blight attack