 Terrorism and Western asylum policy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Terrorism and Western asylum policy
NOUS INDICA

Terrorism and Western asylum policy

It is this policy, along with Pakistani training, that fuels, funds and legitimises secessionism

Terrorism and Western asylum policy

26/11: There is still no sign of the extradition of Americans involved in planning and executing the attacks. PTI



Rajesh Ramachandran

IS it the Devyani Khobragade moment all over again? Has the US administration made an assessment of PM Narendra Modi’s defeat in the 2024 General Election and decided to have a breach in relations with the current dispensation, as it did with the Manmohan Singh government in 2013? It does not seem so. There was no doubt about the UPA’s defeat in 2014, definitely not in the mind of its closest foreign partner for whom Manmohan Singh had sacrificed the Congress’ biggest ally in 2008. The Congress was so sure of defeat that many top ministers refused to even contest the 2014 polls.

The immediate beneficiary is, of course, Pannun, for his offence of criminal intimidation is no longer being probed.

Nobody is sure of the Modi government’s defeat right now. Yes, there is every possibility of the BJP losing many seats in states where it had a near-perfect tally. But a changing of the guard is not a foregone conclusion, as it was in 2013. A tough battle lies ahead. So, the US Government could not have picked up the defence of a designated terrorist to push PM Modi away from a tight embrace, as it did with Manmohan Singh. Last time around, it had arrested an Indian diplomat and stripped and cavity-searched her like a petty criminal while she was on her way back after dropping her child off at school. These two situations do not seem similar. But there is indeed tension in the air.

More plausible seems to be the US attempt to quickly cover up a designated terrorist’s slip-up that should have warranted immediate arrest and deportation. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the self-styled advocate-in-chief of Khalistan, had on November 4 issued a video message asking Sikhs not to fly Air India because there could be a “threat to their lives”. What else could this be if not a threat to blow up Air India aircraft, particularly in the context of the past experience of Khalistan terrorists bombing an Air India aircraft, killing 329 passengers and crew in 1985?

Any credible terror-fighting agency would have at least called Pannun for a round of questioning, even if it did not handcuff him or search his cavities. But instead, two days after this terrorist was booked by the National Investigation Agency in India, the Western media (or videshi godi media, to borrow a Left Liberal label, considering this was as bad a plant as the Delhi Police would normally do on the desi godi media) splashed a story of a plot to kill Pannun. Does an assassination bid on Pannun absolve him of the crime of threatening to blow up Air India aircraft and its passengers? It seems so. Now, the stories emanating from the US officialdom only talk of the plot, a sealed indictment against a perpetrator filed in a New York court and an assassin being allowed to flee the US.

Secessionist violence in many parts of India, particularly in Punjab, has always been indirectly promoted by Western agencies offering asylum to perpetrators of violence. The Pannun case just proved that this support is not indirect, but direct; that even after making an open threat — empty or not is of no concern to anti-terror agencies — to stop people from boarding Air India aircraft, the US administration has responded by leaking proceedings in a completely unrelated case that is a few months old. Is it to safeguard an asset against proceedings or possible deportation? Or is there a bigger game involved?

The immediate beneficiary is, of course, Pannun, for his offence of criminal intimidation is no longer being probed. But this also bolsters the attack on India by Canada and Pakistan. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau can claim that he is justified, if at all he needs a second helping of US support. At the outset, the US had had Trudeau’s back by claiming to have shared evidence with its allies in the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder. But another big beneficiary of the latest attack on India over charges of targeted killings on foreign soil is Pakistan. Curiously, a day before the news of the assassination bid against Pannun was leaked, a US website — funded by the same ‘philanthropist’ who funds anti-BJP and anti-government websites in India — carried a story based on Pakistan Intelligence Bureau’s leaked documents.

This news story has made fantastic claims of Indian’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing committing murders in Pakistan. And the “compelling substantiation for the sensational claim” of the Pakistan intelligence leak was lapped up unquestioningly and disseminated as gospel truth by this website — the desi godi media seems to have influenced international journalism as well. All this when Pakistan-trained Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Quari was running amok in Rajouri-Poonch area, killing civilians, including children. It is indeed surprising that on the eve of the 26/11 anniversary, the American establishment could have so easily sidestepped all the recurring terror activities by foreign perpetrators on Indian soil to term Indian Government rogue.

The West has emboldened Israel in its pursuit of vengeance against Hamas over the October 7 attack, with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flying in to offer their support. But after India’s financial capital was attacked in 2008 and 166 people, including six Americans, were killed, no drum beaters flew in. There is still no sign of the extradition of Americans involved in planning and executing the attacks, not to mention retribution or even justice. Col R Sadatullah of the Pakistan army, who was directly involved in planning the 26/11 attacks, would have happily retired or could be writing intelligence reports to be leaked out to the American press.

So, while Quaris keep killing Indian soldiers and civilians, Headleys keep plotting Mumbai attacks and Pannuns keep threatening a redux of the Kanishka bombing, all that Indians get to hear is about taxpayers’ money getting wasted on insignificant targets. It is actually the Western asylum policy that ought to be targeted by the Indian government; it is this policy, along with Pakistani training, that fuels, funds and legitimises religious secessionist terrorism.

#Narendra Modi #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

3
Punjab

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

4
India

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

5
Diaspora

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

6
Diaspora

World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharma'

7
India

Maker of 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman', producer-director Rajkumar Kohli dies

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies after being struck by vehicle in US

9
India

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

10
Trending

'Nupur Sharma is a hero': Anti-Islam Dutch leader, on his way to becoming PM, had once defended BJP leader

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje's 'puja' before polling, Gehlot to vote at 9.30 am

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling

People turn up at polling booths in large numbers

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...

Jind ‘rape’ victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Met the student twice, who pressed for justice

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines


Cities

View All

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

6 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr Extortion case: 3 months on, cop surrenders in court

Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

SC extends Jain’s interim bail in PMLA case till December 4

Suggest 3 names for appointing Delhi Chief Secretary, Supreme Court tells Centre

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Afghanistan embassy in Delhi shuts, cites 'lack of support' from India

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Stop illegal mining in Sutlej, Nawanshahr DC tells officials

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated