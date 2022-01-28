TRYSTS AND TURNS

Test of both voter and party

Will Muslim-bashing and campaign of hate win elections?

Test of both voter and party

Long shot: The RSS-Sangh Parivar has long dreamed of a land that would vote 80:20. That has not happened and I am sure never will. PTI

Julio Ribeiro

The Assembly elections in five states, including UP, has the nation riveted. At present, ministers and MLAs are at their favourite game of swapping loyalties whenever they sense defeat at the hustings. It could be the individual’s defeat which has been sensed or the defeat of the party to which the legislator is presently aligned. Simultaneously, party tickets are being distributed and announced. Those out of favour immediately think of crossing to another party that will welcome them but that is not going to be easy as no party will entertain a loser.

The outcome of the elections in UP, Punjab and Goa is unpredictable. The Congress, which had a clear opportunity in Punjab and Goa, has lost a lot of ground to AAP.

In Goa, where voters number roughly 30,000 per constituency and individuals matter to voters more than parties, the Aaya-Ram-Gaya-Ram factor started quite early. In UP, the actors in similar dramas obviously like the dramatic gesture, the sudden surprise! They kept their cards close to their chest till the list of candidates was to be released. By their unexpected announcements, the two ministers in the Yogi Cabinet, and their six or seven MLA friends who followed them out of the BJP, created quite a flutter. An unexpected exodus would disturb any political party, but specially ‘the party with a difference’ that had poached so many malcontents or ambition-driven leaders of other parties over the past few years. More than the ignominy of seeing it done to itself, it was the challenge to its grand design of social engineering that has the party worried.

If the BJP has not impressed its newly minted OBC supporters, who were the key to its social engineering project in the very heartland of the proposed Hindu Rashtra, all that its leaders have strived for and planned so meticulously over the past seven years would be wasted. And that would be much more traumatic than losing a couple of ministers and MLAs and the few votes these worthies would take with them.

The outcome of the elections in UP, Punjab and Goa is now unpredictable. The Congress, which had a clear opportunity in Punjab and Goa, has lost a lot of ground to the AAP. In Goa, for instance, the less affluent, like taxi drivers, electricians, plumbers and restaurant employees, seem to have gravitated to the AAP. The party is likely to open its account there this time around. The locals feel that the AAP is popular in the bigger towns.

Arvind Kejriwal has capped his efforts by introducing the caste factor into the equations. The reference to the Bhandari community, which is the most numerous among all castes, both among Hindus and Christians, is perhaps the first time in Goa’s elections. It did exist, of course, even among the Christians but was never mentioned earlier, and that, too, as openly as Kejriwal has done by announcing that his party’s candidate for CM is a Bhandari!

The AAP seems to be inching ahead in Punjab also. It may emerge as the single largest party. If the BJP had found traction with the large Hindu population, it could have benefited from the division of votes among the Congress, the AAP and the Akali Dal but that wholesale transfer of loyalty to the BJP does not seem to have happened. And my old friend, Capt Amarinder Singh, does not seem to have made much headway.

The RSS-Sangh Parivar has long dreamed of a land that would vote 80:20. That has not happened and I am sure never will. The ranks of my Hindu friends, who disapprove of the hate and divisiveness being spread in society by the present dispensation for electoral gain, are slowly growing in numbers. Voices are being raised not only by the usual suspects — the left-leaning liberals — but also by students, middle class, respected families of right-thinking Hindus and generally those with no axe to grind.

The BJP seemed to have had its nose in front in UP but now with OBC leaders unfurling the banner of revolt, and openly calling their followers to open their eyes to reality,  Akhilesh’s Samajwadi Party has stepped forward. The BJP banks on a division of opposition votes among the Congress, the BSP and the SP. That is possible but the social engineering that the Sangh Parivar was banking on to divide the voters 80:20 may have to be abandoned. 

In Uttarakhand, the BJP has smelled a rat. If it had not, it would not have unleashed the sadhus and sants with their intemperate rhetoric on a helpless minority. How much traction this hate will generate will be known when the results are announced. My view is that a resort to faith at the time of elections may not cut ice with voters who are more concerned with the mundane than with the spiritual. The AAP, like the Congress,  which practices soft Hindutva, seems to be making inroads into this state also.

The BJP may succeed in Manipur.  The small states of the Northeast depend largely on the patronage of the Centre for their finances. Local economies do not generate the income required to pay even the salary bills of the administration. So, whichever local party is in power, like in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram, all three Christian-majority states, has to cosy up to any government ruling at the Centre to shore up its finances.

I am no psephologist, and can’t boast of much political sense. My interest was initially kindled by the fact that Goa and Punjab were going to the polls. Goa is where my ancestors settled some thousand years ago, and Punjab is where I left a small remembrance of how terrorism needed to be tackled — winning over the hearts and minds of the common peasants. But these elections are important for another reason — the outcome will answer the question that many citizens ask: Will Muslim-bashing, the spread of hate in our beloved country win elections? For my country’s sake, I hope not.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies