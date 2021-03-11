good sport

The 2-mile distance from fame to infamy

The 2-mile distance from fame to infamy

Boris Becker and his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro outside a London court. The former tennis star has been jailed for 30 months. AP/PTI

Rohit Mahajan

BORIS BECKER, at one time a force of nature, sleeps among the rats. The former tennis star is a guest of Her Majesty’s Prison Service at Wandsworth, London. The old prison, infested with rats, is two miles from the scene of Becker’s greatest triumphs at the Centre Court of Wimbledon. It’s taken him a lifetime of misjudgments and misdemeanours to travel the 2 miles — from fame to infamy.

For a child of the 1980s, Becker — at 17, not much more than a child himself — was a thrilling sight. Tall and strong, broad-shouldered and muscular, with a mop of red hair, invisible eyelashes and very physical game, Becker made for a wondrous spectacle. He served-and-volleyed even on clay, leapt horizontally for his famous diving volleys and came up with shirts and shorts red or green or gray. He got cuts and scratches on arms and legs but didn’t seem to care. He walked on the court with the swagger of a heavyweight boxer and sent down unreturnable serves.

He became the new tennis superstar, his power making even McEnroe look dated and, frankly, feeble. McEnroe, winner at Wimbledon and US Open in 1984, didn’t win a single Grand Slam title after Becker emerged.

Those who saw him at 17 in 1985, blasting his way to the Wimbledon title, must mourn him now — those sad eyes, red and puffy, as he dragged a suitcase, presumably filled with legal documents, at court hearings in London! The idol of the teenagers is gone — he’s a felon now, in jail for being dishonest and hiding some of his money despite owing creditors almost £50 million.

The Becker story is a cautionary tale, played out before our very eyes — the seeming incorruptibility of teenage slowly chipped at by success and money and power. Disappointments in partners or friends or family, injuries and failures... Failed investments, lies and compromises... The incremental corruption of the young man in whom people saw hope. His moral fall is of an extreme degree, for he was an extreme superstar, but it does mirror the degeneration inherent in the ageing process — idealism replaced by pragmatism, zeal replaced by careerism.

Fast man

Umran Malik, the fast bowler from Jammu who’s playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, bowled the second-quickest ball ever at the IPL, clocked at 156.9 km/h, on Thursday. That’s very impressive. But the ball travelled even faster off the bat — Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals smashed it for four on the off side. Malik bowled very fast that day, but the batsmen didn’t care and took 52 runs off his four overs, striking him for six fours and two sixers. Malik went wicketless and gave away 52 runs, the first time he’s conceded over 50 runs in 13 IPL matches.

Malik’s speed, which is thrilling when he bowls a yorker or a bouncer at a batsman’s nose, has made everyone sit up and take notice of him. He’s only 22 and the sky is the limit for him. The way he made Hardik Pandya scurry the other day was simply breathtaking, for it’s not often an Indian bowler does it. His yorkers in the same match twice shattered the stumps.

The batsman’s stroke lasts just a couple of seconds at most, and there’s nothing more enthralling in cricket than the sprint and yorkers and bouncers of a very fast bowler. Malik’s performance earned him high praise — Hyderabad coach Dale Steyn, himself a man of extreme pace, said: “If anybody thought he’s going to play for India before the start of the tournament, I think he’s semi-cemented his spot in the Indian team in the future.”

“I would say Umran Malik has been the outstanding face of the league so far,” said Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, now the BCCI president.

Non-experts weighed in, too. P Chidambaram said: “The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team.”

“Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez!” tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

Terrifying the Brits with pace might seem like a good idea, but you’ve got to pitch the ball at the right line and length, too. For that, especially in the English conditions where the ball can swing or wobble uncontrollably, you need experience. Malik has played merely three First-Class matches and picked up only seven wickets at a very high cost (41.28). He may yet become a fast-bowling superstar, but it would be prudent to not overhype him on the basis of a T20 competition.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Brand Connect

What’s Driving PLC Ultima’s Meteoric Growth?

9
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

10
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA