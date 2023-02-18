 The Achilles’ heel of big-business philosophy : The Tribune India

The Achilles’ heel of big-business philosophy

The real issue is not the Adanis and their alleged ties with the BJP and Modi. The issue is the BJP’s naïve market philosophy that it could create business biggies imitating the Chinese model. Sitharaman said in an interview a few years ago that the PM did not fully favour a free market. It would have been better if he had done so as then there would have been competition for the Adanis and they would not have grown too big without enough economic muscle.

The Achilles’ heel of big-business philosophy

ADANI ISSUE: The government wanted to keep itself aloof, but it did not succeed as the market roiled and it had to do its bit of tut-tutting. Tribune photo



Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Senior Journalist

IT was during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government’s 1999-2004 term that Arun Jaitley expounded the party’s philosophy of big business after he did the official briefing at Shastri Bhavan. He argued that the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission (MRTPC) was a vestige of socialist economy and it did not allow Indian businesses to grow and expand. He said Indian companies must grow in size to compete in the global markets. At that time, the company that was growing and expanding was Reliance Industries.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which had replaced the MRTPC, was considered to be a better option, removing the obstacles created by the MRTPC in the expansion of businesses of Indian private companies. The argument of the need for big companies was extended to the banking sector, too, and the need was felt to amalgamate the many small public sector banks into big ones so that they could be counted in the global arena. The example was, of course, provided by China, and it was said that the Chinese government had three big banks which were making things happen at the global level.

The BJP’s philosophy of a capitalist economy has to be kept in mind in understanding the Modi government’s attitude to, if not relationship with, business and industrial houses like Reliance and the Adanis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has displayed an ambiguous view of the economy. While he wants the government to withdraw from the economy, he is, at the same time, loath to give up the government’s hand in the economy. He wants the government to guide and control the economy without being a player as it was in the socialist phase. It is a far-Right idea of the economy, which was adopted by Benito Mussolini in Italy in the 1920s and 1930s and by Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

Here we have to separate authoritarianism and the diabolical impact of the fascist and Nazi regimes from their economic thinking. We know that Mussolini created an upper chamber in the Italian parliament which represented business interests as well as trade unions. It is also necessary to remember that the right-wingers had their own version of labour politics, and Mussolini was said to have been influenced by French syndicalist thinker Georges Sorel and his idea of ‘general strike’ and violence.

German industrialists had fallen in line with Hitler’s ultra-nationalist position because they saw that their business interests coincided with that of the dictator.

Prime Minister Modi has adopted the right-wing approach to the economy where the state gets out of the economy — because that is socialism and communism and it is a ‘bad thing’ — but it will set the national targets for the private companies in different sectors. And the system would not follow the free market idea where many players would throw their hat in the ring, and it would be a case of the survival of the fittest. The right-wing political party in power would choose and cultivate a few business players and facilitate their growth which would then make the economy strong. In many ways, it is guided capitalism.

So, the charge of crony capitalism is not an effective way of describing the relationship of the government with big businesses in India and abroad. Global tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are a part of the government’s strategy for India’s economic growth. It is not confined to Indian biggies like Reliance, the Adanis and the Tatas. The Modi government wants all the big enterprises, Indian and foreign, to be a part of India’s growth story, and the government is only too willing to facilitate these businesses to play the required role.

So, crony capitalism becomes something patriotic in the new framework. The government supports an Indian company because it wants India to be strong. And it would follow that if an Indian company is in trouble, the government would want to rescue it as well. The old malicious government-big business nexus resurfaces and the nationalism card is a fig leaf.

So, how is the government dealing with the issue of Adanis’ corporate governance and ethics, which were partly exposed by short-seller Hindenburg Research in its report? That it is a motivated investigation of the Adanis’ corporate practices is there for all to see, but that it cannot be brushed aside because the market avalanche it has caused is a little too huge to be ignored has also become evident. The crisis could pass and the Adani conglomerate could survive and even prosper despite the bruises inflicted by the report. But it could not be dismissed out of hand.

The Adani group has responded by returning the fully subscribed FPO (Follow-On Public Offer) of Rs 20,000 crore to the investors, and the company has paid back debt before it is due in two instances. It was the Adanis’ strategy to revive their credibility. The Adanis could not ignore the Hindenburg report.

The Modi government wanted to keep itself aloof, but it did not succeed. The market roiled and the government had to do its bit of tut-tutting, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring that the Indian regulatory system was sound and it would take care of questions that would arise from the Adani issue; the government, the Reserve Bank of India, the State Bank of India, the Life Insurance Corporation of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said things were under control. Of course, every one of them, including Sitharaman, scrupulously avoided to mention the Adanis, though all the statements were with regard to the latter.

The real issue then is not the Adanis and their alleged relationship with the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. The issue is the BJP’s naïve market philosophy that it could create business biggies imitating the Chinese model. In an interview a few years ago, Sitharaman said Modi did not fully favour a free market. It would have been better if he had done so because then there would have been competition for the Adanis and they would not have grown too big too soon and without enough economic muscle.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

2
Punjab

PACL sold for peanuts, Vigilance starts probe

3
Trending

Prithvi Shaw was drunk and 'hit Sapna Gill with a bat', alleges lawyer

4
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

5
Himachal

300-yr-old Kangra water source declared non-potable

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

7
Nation

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

8
Nation

What did George Soros says about PM Modi over Adani issue?

9
Ludhiana

Liberian nabbed for raping college mate

10
Diaspora

Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT

Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...

Election Commission recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it

Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray as EC allots ‘Shiv Sena’ name, ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Eknath Shinde faction

Election Commission says MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 p...

BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...

Adani issue: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...

Govt bans JK Ghaznavi Force for terror acts; Punjab’s Harwinder Rinda declared terrorist

Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist

Rinda is currently based in Lahore and associated with the b...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’: Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s associate held in Mohali RPG attack case

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Mayoral poll: Letter proposing fresh date for convening MCD House likely to be sent by Saturday evening, say sources

‘Victory of democracy’: CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC order on Delhi mayoral poll

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop