The exam system needs urgent course correction

Brajesh Kumar Tiwari

Associate Professor, Atal School of Management, JNU

THE Ministry of Education has cancelled the 2024 UGC-NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) in view of a paper leak. The case is now under the purview of the CBI, which will conduct further investigation. The ministry has also handed over the case of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the 2024 NEET-UG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate) to the CBI. The NEET medical entrance exam is also under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court. In this year’s NEET (UG), a record-breaking 23 lakh candidates had got themselves registered.

Meanwhile, Subodh Kumar Singh has been removed from the post of Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid the controversy over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. In another significant development, the government has postponed the NEET-PG.

These cases of question paper leak are not isolated, but rather part of a long history of incidents. The IIT-JEE of 1997 and the All India Pre Medical Test of 2011 witnessed this menace. The phenomenon is seen in many states, regardless of which political party is in power. There is a high incidence of paper leak in India. As a result, numerous examinations have to be cancelled. According to media reports, over the past seven years, more than 70 examination papers have been illicitly disclosed in various states, resulting in adverse consequences for the professional prospects of over 1.7 crore individuals. Instances of leaked exam papers and answer keys are frequently shared on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

The NTA need not be scrapped; only the examination system needs to be revamped. Each year, over 10 lakh candidates participate in the Civil Services examinations, yet the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) manages to conduct a secure examination. However, when it comes to online exams, there is a potential risk of leak due to the use of technology. The likelihood of the threat intensifying is certain to rise amid the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Given these circumstances, AI is poised to become a significant menace. If the website of the Home Ministry can be compromised, it is reasonable to question why these exams cannot be similarly vulnerable to hacking. Every exam that is scrapped not only wastes the time and money of millions of students, but also consumes taxpayers’ money. The NTA is exceeding its brief by repeatedly employing a trial-and-error approach in conducting these examinations. The agency was established in 2017. However, even after seven years, the scourge of paper leak persists. The NTA must take lessons from the UPSC.

The practice of appointing members to recruitment commissions based on political connections must be ended. Additionally, the examination commission should possess its own printing press or alternatively, the digital copy should be directly transmitted through a code lock system — 15 minutes prior to the examination — to the designated examination centre. The document ought to be printed and distributed among the candidates. By employing this approach, the cost of question papers will undoubtedly be slightly higher compared to press printing, but they will be secure and impervious to leaks. It is imperative that the punishment for the paper mafia is administered promptly within a specified timeframe in a fast-track court, ideally within a month of the arrests. If any coaching institute is found to be involved, appropriate action should be taken against the individuals responsible and the institute should be shut down. The participation of external agencies facilitates unethical practices. From the initial creation of paper sets to their delivery to the examination centre, a large number of individuals are involved in the process. As a result, each person has a clearly defined responsibility within the hierarchy. Question papers undergo multiple stages involving drafting, printing and transportation before reaching the examination centres. It is imperative to prohibit the use of mobile phones by all persons involved. The majority of the examination centres are privately owned institutions, and a significant number of them do not meet the required standards. Examinations ought to be exclusively administered at government-approved facilities, with papers subject to constant surveillance and monitoring via CCTV cameras.

The leak of question papers for public examinations has a significant impact on public trust, besides causing a substantial financial burden on the state exchequer. The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, also known as the anti-paper leak law, has come into effect. But the notification of the Central Government regarding the Act contains a lacunae that require an urgent resolution. The new legislation mandates a minimum prison sentence of three years; it should be increased to a minimum of 10 years. The severity of the punishment should align with the seriousness of the offence. There is no provision for conducting investigations within a specified time-frame. In addition to imposing an additional prison sentence for failure to pay a fine for an offence under the Act, the provision for confiscation of the offender’s property should also be included. The candidate who engages in exploiting unfair methods should be disqualified from appearing in any subsequent examination.

