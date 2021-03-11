Military matters

The 'Fauji Bhaiyon Ke Liye' lifeline

The role of the humble transistor cannot be overstated. For the troops at the most isolated of places, it was not only a source of entertainment, but ensured a connect with home and civilisation

The 'Fauji Bhaiyon Ke Liye' lifeline

THIS will definitely come as a surprise to most millennials, who cannot visualise anything beyond their mobiles or tablets, but the most prized possession that we faujis could have in the 1980s was a humble transistor. - File photo

Brig Sandeep Thapar (Retd)

THIS will definitely come as a surprise to most millennials, who cannot visualise anything beyond their mobiles or tablets, but the most prized possession that we faujis could have in the 1980s was a humble transistor. A small, amazing instrument that operated even in the remotest areas and brought news, entertainment and much more, daily. It kept the soldier, deployed at the most isolated of places, connected to home and civilisation, helping maintain sanity.

Whether an officer or a jawan, you had only arrived when you bought a transistor. By today’s standards, it wasn’t costly at Rs 200 or so, but as a ratio of one’s take-home salary then, it was almost half. The most common brand then was Murphy, later others came in. One walked with pride carrying the newly acquired possession prominently. Immediately, some cloth camouflage pattern was bought and a cover was stitched. One’s Army number was unobtrusively but permanently etched to obviate loss or exchange. Needless to say, most owners were extremely possessive about their transistors; nobody but the owner could handle it. And only those programmes which appealed to him were played, at the time and volume of his choice, irrespective of whether others in the barrack liked it or not!

New friendships were formed, some old ones turned into rivalries based on liking of radio programmes. Among the Sikh boys, mainly it was Gurbani recital early morning, followed by Punjabi songs the entire day. Some old-timers liked to listen to news occasionally. But a programme that caught everyone’s attention was ‘Fauji Bhaiyon Ke Liye’ on All India Radio, where troops wrote letters asking for songs and messages to be read out to friends and family. The programme was heard in pindrop silence. Every request being read seemed like one’s own — ‘coming on leave’ was heard with a smile, ‘Baisakhi/Diwali greetings’ with a nod and ‘blessings to sister on her wedding’ with perhaps a tear rolling down the cheek! ‘Forces Request’ on Fridays was another such programme which mostly officers subscribed to. At posts where letters came in the weekly link, where there was no electricity or newspapers, where dusk meant it was time to sleep, the transistor was a great stress-buster. One knew all the programmes and stations by heart and what played at what hour. My love for Lata, Rafi and Kishore songs can be traced back to those days.

The transistor did not only have an entertainment role, it also helped a youngster like me control an agitated company. It was 1984, and we were deployed in Manipur at a post along the road. Operation Bluestar had created tremendous turbulence among my Sikh boys. The apprehension that someone may get highly worked up and attempt to go back home unannounced was prime on my mind. I ensured the troops were kept together and spent maximum time with them. Regular news updates on AIR were played out to calm edgy nerves. But, for some, AIR news was not considered accurate; they wanted to hear BBC Hindi only. Somehow, the BBC narrative was not along the same lines as the AIR version. It took leadership and diplomatic skills for a 24-year-old to manage censorship and tide over that fortnight without any untoward incident.

The penchant for BBC was widespread in the Army. Most senior officers liked to listen to the 6.30 am news. In 1986, as a young Captain, I was detailed as a Liaison Officer to a GOC on a three-day visit. I was made to believe by the HQ that the success of the visit largely depended on my ability to ensure that everything went smoothly. On Day One, as I wished the GOC good night, he said, “I have to go for a walk early morning. Can you please record the 0630 BBC news for me, I will listen to it on my return at 7.” I immediately arranged a tape recorder, a transistor and practised some recordings. In the morning, I was ready with my equipment but was delayed by a minute or two and missed the opening. I frantically searched for the station and the moment I heard news in English, I pressed the record button. The recording went on for some seven minutes before the newsreader said, “This is Voice of America.” The next BBC bulletin was at 7.30 am, I was doomed. As the GOC arrived, I walked in and before he could question me, I sheepishly blurted out my mistake. Fortunately for me, he took it sportingly, saving my nascent career!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Calvin Klein trolled for hiring 'pregnant man' to promote brand on Mother's Day; clothing bland blocks them

2
Punjab

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

3
Haryana

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

4
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

5
Amritsar

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

6
Punjab

Wheat export ban to curb inflation and hoarding, no threat to food security: Govt

7
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

8
Himachal

Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails

10
Nation

3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP’s Guna; CM transfers IG, announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia to kin of each martyr

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation

Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation

Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI

Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI

Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar

Deb quits, Saha to be new Tripura CM

Deb quits, Saha to be new Tripura CM

VIP cells in all prisons to go, says Punjab CM

VIP cells in all prisons to go, says Punjab CM

Cities

View All

Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Mundka fire: Building had one escape route, toll may rise with more remains found and 29 people missing

Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences: Hoshiarpur-based author Khushwant Singh

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat