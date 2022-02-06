The Inward Eye

The leadership vacuum

The real problem is that we are unable to see that exceptional human being or a party amidst us, or on the horizon, to lead the country out of the mess. An individual and a party with solutions for problems, to translate dreams into deeds and be clear in goals. People do not want purveyors of slogans, sellers of dreams, lobbyists for others in our name. People want men of action, who do not turn their eyes to the past for its lost glory or sell dreams of the future

The leadership vacuum

Picture for representational purpose only.

Gurbachan Jagat

Election dates have been announced for five state Assemblies and the process of filing nominations is on. It is up to the people now once they come to the voting booths. The usual parties are in the fray and most of their candidates are old players who know how to play their hand. However, the pre-poll scene looks dismal and the electoral buzz is missing in most places. Elections are a celebration of a vibrant grassroots democracy and, growing up, I remember it used to be a celebration. A colony had awakened to a new dawn of Independence. We no longer had foreign rulers — we had given ourselves a government of, by and for the people. Yes, elections were a celebration at the time — weeks before the polling date, there used to be bands playing, flags and balloons fluttering in the air, grownups huddled together in animated discussions and children running around to watch the convoys of cars. Candidates were well-known locals, and they had a personal rapport with their constituents. Money bags had not made their presence felt and everything, except enthusiasm, was at a low key. Gone are those days and changed are the ways. Hyperbole, claims of non-existent progress, promises for the future are the name of the game. Socialism, Nehruvian socialism, capitalism or any other isms are no-go areas. The temples of modern India have given way to the mythologies of an older India. The road does not lead forward to progress, it goes backwards to seek revenge and heap miseries on the innocent progeny of guilty forefathers.

The real problem is that we are unable to see that exceptional human being or a party amidst us, or on the horizon, to lead the country out of this mess. An individual and a party who will have solutions for our problems, who will translate dreams into deeds and who will be clear in their goals (our goals), and determined in their approach. People do not want purveyors of slogans, sellers of dreams, lobbyists for others in our name. People want men of action, who do not turn their eyes to the past for its lost glory or sell dreams of the future. We want our present, our today to transcend from its miseries to the fulfilment of our basic needs, to live our lives in dignity. We’ve had enough of Below Poverty Line and other classifications of backwardness. Enough of this, now give jobs, decent wages, education and health facilities and MSP for poor farmers. You have only to look at what the youth have been up to in Bihar and UP in the last few days. Rioting and arson — why? Jobs, that is what they want instead of placebos that are being offered. Tens of lakhs apply for a handful of jobs and then the papers are leaked. Why can’t there be a foolproof method of regular recruitment to ensure that our youth have job opportunities and a level-playing field? What holds good for employment holds good for other fields of administration. After the death toll of the pandemic, one would imagine that the entire healthcare system of the country needed an overhaul — strangely, not a single party or candidate even refers to it. Hundreds of thousands lost their lives to a faulty non-existent healthcare system, yet not a whisper is heard in the campaign? Where is the media and the keepers of our conscience in all this? Why aren’t we holding people accountable for the thousands of lives, jobs, businesses which were lost in the last two years? The image of four members of a Gujarati family frozen to death in the Canadian tundra while trying to cross the border in their desperation to find a better life is hard to forget. What desperation pushed them? What made a father and a mother carry their small children into that frozen wasteland… who will answer? This is not a one-off case but rather a stark representative of thousands of others from all over the country who make perilous journeys across seas, forests and deserts and pay humongous sums of borrowed money to find a better life.

Where is our new leadership, both political and administrative? You only have to look at the first two generations after Independence when we had leaders who had been tested in the crucible of the freedom movement to realise the difference. They were men and women who had never dreamt of power, their dreams were limited to the achievement of freedom and when freedom came, and elections were held, the people knew their leaders and elected them. There was no exchange of money, no lobbying by corporates, the media was fair and objective. Who were these men and women? To name but a few (because there were thousands of them at all levels and all over the country), in Punjab, we had Gopi Chand Bhargava, Bhim Sen Sachar, Partap Singh Kairon and Justice Gurnam Singh. In UP, we had Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, Sucheta Kriplani, CB Gupta and HN Bahuguna. In Goa, we had Dayanand Bandodkar, Shashikala Kakodkar, Pratap Singh Rane and in Bengal, we had Dr BC Roy, in MP KN Katju, in Tamil Nadu K Kamaraj, in Maharashtra YB Chavan and Morarji Desai.

I have named but a few of the stalwarts who had passed through the test of the long freedom struggle and nearly all of whom had excellent academic backgrounds. Politics was not a goldmine for them but a way to strive for a better life for all Indians. They had no criminal backgrounds, and they did not have private armies under various names. They had no security cover unlike today where 30 to 40 policemen are deployed on security duty with each minister, MLA, party men and outright criminal elements — why is this necessary? It is because crime and criminals have infiltrated every sphere of our public life right from the highest echelons to the lowest. Well-educated people of integrity, people of vision shun politics because of its evil murky criminal nature and methods. So, who do we have? We have people most of them with poor academic records (those are also sometimes bought from pliant universities of poor reputation and integrity), and non-existent achievement in other spheres of public or professional life. What a substantial number of them have are criminal records. In fact, we should have a new classification: what are the charges against them? Have they been charge-sheeted? Have they been convicted? How long did it take from the FIR to final disposal? How many cases are still pending? I think the CEC would be the right authority to gather this data and keep on updating it and putting it on its website for public consumption.

Now let us look at the available leadership in some of the states going to the polls. Look at Punjab and the contestants for the top post and also look at UP, Uttarakhand and Goa — do they have the academic backgrounds, are they men of integrity, of vision? How many parties have they left and how many ‘ghar wapsis’ have been conducted? Where do all the rivers of money, liquor, drugs originate and how does this massive infrastructure needed to distribute go undetected? I am not going to answer these questions and I’m not going to judge these leaders. It is for the people to evaluate and choose or reject all of them. I say this because people know the truth about all of them and as the farmers’ agitation has shown, when the people decide that enough is enough and mobilise themselves, they achieve their goals. How long will PhDs and postgraduates continue to apply for jobs as peons and Class IV posts — how long will we stop the lava from flowing?

It is time for the present leadership to drastically change its ways and deliver unto the people what is due to them. Nature abhors a vacuum, and a new leadership is bound to emerge from the churning that is going on. We must reignite the passion that went into the freedom movement. We must build new Bhakras, Chandigarhs, agriculture universities, IITs, IIMs, centres for research and development, hubs for IT and auto industry. In the latest budget speech, the Finance Minister referred to creation of a digital university and a digital rupee — I do hope it does not become a dream of virtual reality in a metaverse where we must live our lives in some sort of computerised dream. We must involve the last man in our hierarchy and ensure that ‘the Gandhian’ tear is finally wiped. We must educate and heal, and we must bridge the growing gap of inequalities. Let our finest come forward to lead — finest in integrity, intellect and vision — and let us put the criminal in his place.

— The writer is ex-chairman of UPSC, former Manipur Governor and served as J&K DGP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

2
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

3
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

4
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

5
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

6
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

7
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

8
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

9
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

10
Nation

KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana’s top official

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over ENA ‘diversion’

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...

Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!