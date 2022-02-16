The limitations that cops face during polls

Why don’t the police take action? The reason is the political pressure if those belonging to the ruling party are involved in such misconduct and the apprehension of action being taken against policemen if the opposition parties doing wrong things come to power. The police forces in the states have become like the private armies of the ruling political parties.

The limitations that cops face during polls

RESOURCE CRUNCH: The sanctioned strength of the cops is much less than that required. PTI

BL Vohra

Former DGP, Tripura

SOMETIME back, we saw video clips that showed candidates making threatening statements to other contestants in their Assembly constituencies, as also direct threats to voters at some places. The current elections in five states have witnessed communal speeches, flouting of the pandemic protocols as well as the Election Commission’s directions regarding prohibition of public meetings, and reports of polling officials being beaten up.

Such incidents that become known are only the tip of the iceberg as much more happens. It is the responsibility of the police to take action as per the law immediately. In view of the instant electronic evidence availability, there should be no difficulty in making arrests and taking further action. But that doesn’t happen. And since there is no deterrence, this dismal show goes on, much to the dismay of the citizens.

Why don’t the police take action? The basic reason is the political pressure if those belonging to the ruling party are involved in such misconduct and the apprehension of action being taken against the policemen if the opposition parties doing wrong things come to power.

This sad state of affairs is due to the fact that the police forces in the states have become like the private armies of the ruling political parties because the cops are accountable to the government, that is the political party in power, and not to the law or to Parliament. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that even the security of the Prime Minister was put at risk recently in Punjab.

In regard to the elections, the police have other pressures and problems on hand. Even though officially the election season is for about two months — like currently, the Election Commission announced the poll dates in mid-January and the vote counting is on March 10 — for the police, the season starts a few months in advance of the announcement and continues after the results are declared due to victory rallies or possible post-poll violence, as it happened in West Bengal on a big scale recently. So, the police are generally busy for about five months during the elections to the state Assemblies and then during the elections to the Lok Sabha additionally.

The election-related job of the police is manifold. It includes providing security to the candidates, making law and order arrangements during public meetings and rallies, escorting of polling parties and securing the ballot boxes, making arrangements in the booths, keeping violence in check, registering FIRs and investigating crimes committed during this period, collecting intelligence, ensuring peaceful polling and counting of votes, handling victory processions, helping other agencies conduct raids to unearth unauthorised cash, ensuring compliance of pandemic protocols and directions of the Election Commission — the list goes on. And, they have to do all this in addition to their normal policing work.

Let us look at their resources. Their sanctioned strength is much less than the required strength which should, in fact, regularly increase due to the increase in the population and, hence, crime, including new types of crimes like cyber crimes. And the additional strength, if sanctioned, should be accompanied by support systems like transport, communications, weapons, computers, forensic support, buildings, residential accommodation etc.

But not only is there no proportional increase, the existing strength also has about 30 per cent vacancies. Many police stations do not even have the basic facilities. As recently as on February 10, the Standing Committee on Home Affairs in its report on the police tabled in Parliament stated that 257 police stations in India do not have any vehicle, 638 are without a telephone, and 143 without a wireless set or mobile phone. Financially also, not sufficient support is given to the police. The police modernisation amount announced by the Central government a few days ago is Rs 26,275 crore for five years. But out of this, more than Rs 18,000 crore will go towards security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, Left wing extremism areas and the North-East. So, nothing much is left for improving the police functioning in other states. And the states themselves hardly spend the required money on the police.

Thus, the police face a lot of difficulties. They work under a lot of pressure and stress and yet are expected to deliver without fault. Of course, they still do a lot of good work, but they get no appreciation. All they get is a lot of flak all the time.

During the elections, the Central Armed Police Forces are also deployed in large numbers, mainly the CRPF. Their battalions and companies keep moving from one place to another by all kinds of transport to help in the conduct of the next phase of elections in the same state or different states which are sometimes far off. Like, at present, some will move from one part of UP to another or to another state like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa or Manipur.

It involves a lot of logistics as they have to move lock, stock and barrel, even carrying rations and fuel with them. On reaching the locations, at times they don’t get enough rest or accommodation or other basic amenities, amounting to living and working in inhuman conditions. Then, different forces have different set-ups in their formations and that also, at times, creates problems during deployment.

The police should be given proper strength, logistics, finances and freedom from political control if they are expected to act fast and impartially as per the law during the elections and other times. Additionally, it will be good to have some extra strength sanctioned exclusively for election work in each state as elections are a regular occurrence. It will ease the burden on the police and allow them to do their normal work during elections also.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

8
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

9
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

10
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers’ protest

Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief in ~22K-cr cheating case

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in Rs 22K-cr cheating case

Red Fort accused Sidhu dies in mishap

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Cong, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

‘Resume primary classes as well’