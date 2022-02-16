The limitations that cops face during polls

BL Vohra

Former DGP, Tripura

SOMETIME back, we saw video clips that showed candidates making threatening statements to other contestants in their Assembly constituencies, as also direct threats to voters at some places. The current elections in five states have witnessed communal speeches, flouting of the pandemic protocols as well as the Election Commission’s directions regarding prohibition of public meetings, and reports of polling officials being beaten up.

Such incidents that become known are only the tip of the iceberg as much more happens. It is the responsibility of the police to take action as per the law immediately. In view of the instant electronic evidence availability, there should be no difficulty in making arrests and taking further action. But that doesn’t happen. And since there is no deterrence, this dismal show goes on, much to the dismay of the citizens.

Why don’t the police take action? The basic reason is the political pressure if those belonging to the ruling party are involved in such misconduct and the apprehension of action being taken against the policemen if the opposition parties doing wrong things come to power.

This sad state of affairs is due to the fact that the police forces in the states have become like the private armies of the ruling political parties because the cops are accountable to the government, that is the political party in power, and not to the law or to Parliament. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that even the security of the Prime Minister was put at risk recently in Punjab.

In regard to the elections, the police have other pressures and problems on hand. Even though officially the election season is for about two months — like currently, the Election Commission announced the poll dates in mid-January and the vote counting is on March 10 — for the police, the season starts a few months in advance of the announcement and continues after the results are declared due to victory rallies or possible post-poll violence, as it happened in West Bengal on a big scale recently. So, the police are generally busy for about five months during the elections to the state Assemblies and then during the elections to the Lok Sabha additionally.

The election-related job of the police is manifold. It includes providing security to the candidates, making law and order arrangements during public meetings and rallies, escorting of polling parties and securing the ballot boxes, making arrangements in the booths, keeping violence in check, registering FIRs and investigating crimes committed during this period, collecting intelligence, ensuring peaceful polling and counting of votes, handling victory processions, helping other agencies conduct raids to unearth unauthorised cash, ensuring compliance of pandemic protocols and directions of the Election Commission — the list goes on. And, they have to do all this in addition to their normal policing work.

Let us look at their resources. Their sanctioned strength is much less than the required strength which should, in fact, regularly increase due to the increase in the population and, hence, crime, including new types of crimes like cyber crimes. And the additional strength, if sanctioned, should be accompanied by support systems like transport, communications, weapons, computers, forensic support, buildings, residential accommodation etc.

But not only is there no proportional increase, the existing strength also has about 30 per cent vacancies. Many police stations do not even have the basic facilities. As recently as on February 10, the Standing Committee on Home Affairs in its report on the police tabled in Parliament stated that 257 police stations in India do not have any vehicle, 638 are without a telephone, and 143 without a wireless set or mobile phone. Financially also, not sufficient support is given to the police. The police modernisation amount announced by the Central government a few days ago is Rs 26,275 crore for five years. But out of this, more than Rs 18,000 crore will go towards security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, Left wing extremism areas and the North-East. So, nothing much is left for improving the police functioning in other states. And the states themselves hardly spend the required money on the police.

Thus, the police face a lot of difficulties. They work under a lot of pressure and stress and yet are expected to deliver without fault. Of course, they still do a lot of good work, but they get no appreciation. All they get is a lot of flak all the time.

During the elections, the Central Armed Police Forces are also deployed in large numbers, mainly the CRPF. Their battalions and companies keep moving from one place to another by all kinds of transport to help in the conduct of the next phase of elections in the same state or different states which are sometimes far off. Like, at present, some will move from one part of UP to another or to another state like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa or Manipur.

It involves a lot of logistics as they have to move lock, stock and barrel, even carrying rations and fuel with them. On reaching the locations, at times they don’t get enough rest or accommodation or other basic amenities, amounting to living and working in inhuman conditions. Then, different forces have different set-ups in their formations and that also, at times, creates problems during deployment.

The police should be given proper strength, logistics, finances and freedom from political control if they are expected to act fast and impartially as per the law during the elections and other times. Additionally, it will be good to have some extra strength sanctioned exclusively for election work in each state as elections are a regular occurrence. It will ease the burden on the police and allow them to do their normal work during elections also.