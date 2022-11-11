 The loss of a companion : The Tribune India

TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

Learning to live without a partner of 63 long years

The loss of a companion

Anchor: My wife differentiated easily between right and wrong and ensured that her husband and two daughters followed the same path. twitter



Julio Ribeiro

On October 31, I lost my friend and companion of 63 years, my dear wife Melba. She was a gentle, unassuming woman with no craving for material things. She differentiated easily between right and wrong and ensured that her husband and two daughters followed the same path. She was endowed with good looks but that was something she never flaunted.

Melba provided and guarded the moral compass that public servants belonging to the All India Services need to follow in their dealings with politicians and the public.

Ours was an arranged marriage, as was the custom in those days. The husband of one of my mother’s sisters and cousin of Melba’s mother met and decided to broach the topic to her parents and my mother. The cultural background being the same, there was not much to decide except arranging a meeting of the boy and girl and obtaining their consent to the union.

I was stationed at Parbhani as SP and she was in Pune, teaching in a Convent school. I took three days’ leave and met Melba for the first time at the flat of her mother’s cousin. Descending the steps of the building, my mother asked me if I had liked the girl. When I answered in the affirmative, she said she had anticipated my reply. We were unofficially engaged. The official engagement was effected after a couple of months and marriage five months later, on April 25, 1959. I was a few days shy of 30 and she a month short of 21 when we tied the knot at Gloria Church at my mother’s parish in Byculla, Mumbai.

After the wedding, Melba came to Parbhani with me. It was a small district without electricity. Light was provided by a petromax. Socialising was confined to the district’s officials — the Collector and District Magistrate, District and Sessions Judge, Civil Surgeon, Executive Engineer and District Forest Officer. Among the local gentry there was just one couple we could relate to — a local Parsi businessman named Feroze Parakh and his Sindhi wife, Janki. They provided company to my new bride. Life in a non-descript district headquarters was different from that in a big city like Pune, as Melba quickly learnt.

The District Magistrate was Manu Dhavale, the son of a former ICS officer from the Bihar cadre. His wife, herself from a ‘service’ family, took Melba under her wing and introduced her to a life different to the carefree one she was accustomed to. Even before our first daughter was born in February 1960, I was transferred to the adjoining district of Nanded. There was more ‘life’ in Nanded and that pleased Melba, though she missed Nalini Dhavale, who was like an elder sister to her. The new district headquarters had electricity. It solved many problems, especially since our daughters were born during our over two years’ stay there.

There was a Parsi family whose household head was employed in the town’s Osmanshahi Mills. His son, Jamsheed Kanga, was an IAS officer of the 1956 seniority, posted at Parbhani soon after we left that district. His sister, a little older than Melba, stayed with her parents in Nanded. Melba soon developed a friendship with Ava, for that was her name. In the districts it is important to befriend one or two of the same sex to whom you can relate.

Soon, Melba was kept occupied with our two babies. That in itself was enough to ensure that in an interior district she had always something to do. She was a voracious reader. In small districts like Parbhani and Nanded books were not easy to come by. In my next charge, Sholapur, accessing books was easier, and in Pune, where I was sent after Sholapur, Melba was at home, though her parents had shifted back to Goa just a couple of months before we arrived in the city.

The outpouring of grief at the news of her death was very real. Whoever had occasion to meet her, was impressed by her humility and sincerity. She had taught at various schools in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi, where I was posted during the course of my service. There were numerous pupils and teachers who remembered her with love.

Since I was married to Melba for 63 years, I would be forgiven if I eulogised her qualities of mind and heart. Yet, I will deny myself that privilege. I will only mention what friends said or wrote, mainly wrote as words speak more loudly when put down on paper.

‘Melba leaves you with happy memories but with a hole in your heart’, wrote one dear lady. She went on to say that it was not easy to lose one’s life companion. Stay with your activities and your pro bono work, she advised. ‘Her kindness and ready smile will remain in our memories’, wrote another dear lady. This sentiment was a constant refrain in most letters I received. ‘I still turn to say something to Conrad only to realise he is no longer there’, wrote a dear lady from New Zealand.

A retired IAS officer, who is presently chairman of an NGO with which I have been associated for the past two decades, mentioned to me that the Club of Elders, comprising mostly former IAS officers in Mumbai, had all remarked on Melba’s commitment to the values that they themselves valued and lived by. I can add my two penny bit at this stage. She provided and guarded the moral compass that public servants belonging to the All India Services need to follow in their dealings with politicians and the public at large.

When I was growing up in Byculla, there was a girl next door on who I had a crush. She married a professor and settled in the US. Her husband died a few years ago. She wrote, ‘Having been through the loss of a lifelong companion myself, I know what you must be going through.’ So very true. It will take some time for me to adjust to a life without the woman I loved!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

NPS money belongs to individual contributors, can't go back to the states under law: Sitharaman

2
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you'? Read to know more

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

10
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for ‘providing drugs, phones to inmates’

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal

Clearing Delhi's landfill sites, ending corruption in MCD among AAP's 10 guarantees for municipal polls

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match