 The make-or-break speculative investment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • The make-or-break speculative investment

The make-or-break speculative investment

There is one rider to this rosy picture — the massive amounts of speculative investments that ordinary ‘retail’ investors appear to have made in the Indian markets.

The make-or-break speculative investment

Scenario: The US Federal Reserve has indicated that there will be several interest rate cuts in 2024. That means it will become easier for American investors to borrow and invest in stock markets and other assets. Reuters



Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior Economic Analyst

DONALD Trump, who believes all his political rivals are ‘communists’, is suddenly sounding like one. He recently said that the record highs in the US stock markets “are making rich people richer.” Guess what, Mr Trump? That has always been true about stock markets everywhere in the world. The markets track corporate profits. If profits go up, the markets rise. They rise faster when corporates get a higher share of the total national income. That is exactly what has been happening since the 1980s, and that is also the secret behind the phenomenal returns from stock markets since then.

Forty years ago, the US prided itself on being the land of small entrepreneurs. Since then, capital has got concentrated in the hands of a few big companies. Now, when profits increase, it means the rich get richer. They invest their savings in the markets, which in turn rise and further increase their wealth.

It is true that a large number of American citizens own shares directly or indirectly through mutual funds or retirement accounts. In 2022, for instance, 58 per cent of the households in the US had made some amount of direct or indirect share market investments. But breaking down this number by income levels shows that only 34 per cent of the bottom half of families owned shares. Compare that to the richest 10 per cent, where 95 per cent of the families had invested in the stock markets. The median stock market holding of the bottom half was just $12,600, while the median value of stock investments for the richest 10 per cent was $608,000. So, Trump is right that a rising stock market means more money goes to the affluent.

What does it mean for us? In India, the richest 1 per cent own about one-third of all the wealth. That means about 35 lakh families own assets worth about $5 trillion. That is approximately Rs 415 lakh crore. Last year, India’s net personal wealth increased by 4.6 per cent. Given the concentration of wealth in our country, it is not unreasonable to say that the wealth held by the top 1 per cent would have increased by at least 5 per cent. If we assume that is going to get repeated this year, India’s richest families will have added another Rs 20 lakh crore to their personal wealth.

A large chunk of that money is just a change in the value of their assets and cannot be readily monetised. If we assume that one-fourth of the additional wealth will be reinvested, we can expect another Rs 5 lakh crore to flow into conspicuous consumption and buying new assets. Let’s say that half of this goes into the stock markets. That means about $30 billion of the money held by the rich can potentially come as fresh investments into the Indian markets next year.

This is not an impossible number, considering domestic funds have invested more than $20 billion in Indian stocks and shares in 2023. Along with the $15 billion pumped by foreign funds, the investments made by India’s rich have helped Nifty give a return of nearly 20 per cent this year. If all things remain the same — and they don’t ever — one shouldn’t be surprised if the markets give handsome returns in 2024 as well.

There is one more reason to believe that 2024 could be good for the rich. The US Federal Reserve — America’s central bank — has already indicated that there will be several interest rate cuts in the new year. That means it will become easier for American investors to borrow and invest in the stock markets and other assets. Some of that money will flow into the Indian share markets as well.

On top of that, if the Fed cuts rates, the RBI will be tempted to follow suit. There will be more easy money in our domestic economy, which again will increase flows into stocks and shares. If interest rates fall, corporate finance costs will also drop, increasing their profit margins. Since markets track corporate profits, this is yet another reason for share prices to rise.

There is one rider to this rosy picture — the massive amounts of speculative investments that ordinary ‘retail’ investors appear to have made in the Indian markets. This can be gauged from the amount of money that has gone into the riskier futures and derivatives markets. Here, investors put up small amounts of money to bet on which way prices will move in the future. For instance, you could bet that a share that is worth Rs 100 today will go up to Rs 115 by the end of the month. You could buy the option to buy the shares at a future date for Rs 110. If it does go to Rs 115, you will make a profit of Rs 5 per share, but if it only rises to Rs 105, you will end up losing Rs 5 per share. Obviously, big money can be made only if you buy large volumes of shares. In order to make Rs 1 lakh, you will need to buy 20,000 shares.

In the cash market, you would have had to spend Rs 20 lakh to buy 20,000 shares at Rs 100 each. In the derivatives market, you only put a margin amount, let’s say only 10 per cent or Rs 2 lakh. If the share price goes to Rs 115, you will make Rs 5 lakh profit by putting up only Rs 2 lakh — that’s a 150 per cent return. But if the share goes to Rs 105, you will lose Rs 5 lakh over and above the Rs 2 lakh you originally invested.

This kind of speculative investment has run riot in India. In other markets, the derivatives-to-cash market ratio is about 5-10 times. In India, it is 400 times. This suggests that any sharp drop in the markets will bring about a massive payments’ crisis and a ton of bad loans.

As usual, the rich will survive, thanks to their deep pockets. It is the retail investor who could get wiped out.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Donald Trump


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

2
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

3
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

4
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

5
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

6
Trending

‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

7
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

8
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

10
Chandigarh

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Qatar hasn’t ratified treaty on serving time back home: MEA

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president ‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

Party rules out rejoining NDA | CM to undertake yatra next m...

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility


Cities

View All

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

‘Qatar reprieve welcome but spare thought for Sikh detainees’

Hotel robbery: Police stumble on illegal immigration racket

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

19 flights cancelled, several delayed

24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

BJP, AAP in credit war over train stoppage in Jalandhar

Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Suspension of two professors revoked

Sarpanch’s son attacked

Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Volunteers protest, appeal to save heritage monuments in Punjab