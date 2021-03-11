The new money order

The US has decided to stop playing by monetary rules, as have some other nations

The new money order

Taking a stand: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar (left) has done well to say it is time for India to put behind it the need to get approval of other quarters. PTI

MK Bhadrakumar

Former Ambassador

The phrase Washington Consensus, coined in 1989 to encapsulate an excessive belief in market fundamentalism and international economic institutions, became a damaged brand name within a decade or two, but in India it acquired the status of ‘motherhood and apple pie’ when the Narasimha Rao government adopted it as its road map and handed it down to successive Congress governments. That is, until the current process of ‘nativisation’ of the political economy began in 2014 culminating in ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

An emerging power like India must be cognisant of an inflection point where the global financial order is being seriously challenged for the first time in history.

Now, the concept of ‘Washington Consensus’ also had profound foreign policy implications for India. In our country, coverage of international affairs is almost entirely Washington-driven and the issues concerning foreign affairs are Washington’s questions, framed in terms of the US domestic politics and established policy positions. Thus it is that a significant section of the Indian elites ends up getting uninformed answers regarding the developments in Ukraine. As a result, the metric for analysing the current events has once again come to be that India is ‘out of step with the passions felt in the West’.

This is not the first time such a bizarre rendering of national interests is happening. In 2003, a senior editor warned the Vajpayee government that if India did not comply with the American demand to depute an Army contingent to join the US-led ‘coalition of the willing’ to invade Iraq, there would be hell to pay, as an irate President Bush would wreak vengeance by taking away Kashmir from India! It almost seems that some Indians belong to another planet. Incredible naïveté combines with shameful ignorance of India’s freedom struggle. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s riposte last week is timely: ‘It is better to engage the world on the basis of who we are rather than try and please the world as a pale imitation of what they are. This idea that others define us, somehow we need to get approval of other quarters, that is an era we need to put behind us.’

To be sure, the geopolitical signposts of the epochal events in Europe need to be understood correctly. For a start, there is growing evidence that Ukraine may not survive in the present form under the combined weight of the US-Russia military confrontation, the inter-church standoff within Ukraine and fragmentation fuelled by radical nationalists, ethnic cleavages and the backlogs of history. Again, at a time when India is engaged in active dialogue with the European Commission, let us not overlook that Europe’s prospects in the near and medium term do not give comfort — large-scale migration from Ukraine (expected to be around 10 million refugees), food security, rising level of inflation, the fall in living standard, etc.

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni acknowledged last week that Ukraine situation ‘presents an uncertainty and unpredictability factor for Europe, economic growth will obviously slow down with a stagnation risk’. Unsurprisingly, few European countries advocate decoupling from China. Europe needs China to stabilise the economy. Quite obviously, the real ‘loser’ in this conflict may turn out to be Europe itself.

These are sobering realities for India to assess that the current context is not accidental or an abrupt eruption. It is global and has been brewing through recent decades since the inconclusive ending of the Cold War in dramatic circumstances. A Russian-American detente is not to be expected. President Biden is foraying into forbidden territories that strikes very deep chords in the Russian collective consciousness of Nazi invasion and the ‘Immortal Regiment’.

Meanwhile, a new world financial order is coming, and the West will have no say in this new order. Russia has started ‘a subversive revolution that turned the table upside down, linking basic commodities such as Russian natural gas to the rouble and gold, turning the currency war launched by the West into a war between money and currency’ as the well-known Chinese scholar and political thinker Zhang Weiwei puts it. CNN reported last week that some of Russia’s biggest natural gas customers in Europe are preparing to accept the Kremlin’s new payment terms that final payments for its gas must be made in roubles. Ironically, the European Commission is looking for a workaround so that buyers can comply with the new Russian rules to bypass the western sanctions!

The point is, the US’ February 28 decision to freeze around half of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves is a blatant breach of trust, and that trust only had provided underpinning to the international financial system all this while. Simply put, the US, which issues the main global reserve currency, has shown brazen willingness to freeze all foreign assets in a split second. That is to say, Washington decided to stop playing by monetary rules.

If, as Washington Consensus espoused, the purpose of trade was to participate in the international division of labour in a way that improves resource allocation across borders, ‘America First’ already rendered it an obsolete concept. Furthermore, it is also risky now to hold large quantities of dollar-denominated foreign-exchange reserves since the greenback’s value may fall significantly, because the US has been running huge net foreign and national debts for decades, and this shows no signs of changing, while the US Federal Reserve’s expansionary monetary policy, in the form of quantitative easing, may continue to create inflationary pressure in the future.

This is a systemic crisis and the analogy of rouble-rupee trade is not applicable. An emerging power like India must be cognisant of an inflection point where the international financial order that appeared like mushroom after a thunderstorm when the Second World War ended, is being seriously challenged for the first time in history.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

2
Punjab

Congress high command takes cognizance of Navjot Singh Sidhu's anti-party activities; refers matter to disciplinary committee

3
Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

4
Haryana

Gurugram societies pay Rs 38/unit for backup amid power cuts

5
Punjab

Punjab's all 163 urban local bodies fined for violating pollution norms

6
World

Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will transfer power to Russian top cop for a short time: Report

7
Punjab

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

8
Punjab

Micro-containment zone declared at National Law University after varsity reports six Covid-positive cases

9
Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

10
Trending

Anushka Sharma's floral mini dress on her 34th birthday bash with Virat Kohli costs Rs 85k, more details inside

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak
Chandigarh

Demolition of Colony No. 4: 10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office every day
Jalandhar REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office in Kapurthala every day

‘Rural IT model’ by 34-yr-old draws praise
Punjab

'Rural IT model' by 34-yr-old woman draws praise

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Top News

Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; 4 policemen injured

5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur

CM Bhagwant Mann stresses need to improve education and health facilities in Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip

Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...

Cities

View All

~1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Direct Seeding of Rice technique: Punjab Govt's Rs 1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds candlelight march in Amritsar to denounce Patiala clash

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Two FIRs for same offence abuse of law: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Gymkhana Club, Red Bishop among government properties to be sealed in Panchkula

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent

1 dead, 4 injured after car plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

NCB arrests 1 more person in Shaheen Bagh drugs bust; total 5 caught till now

Dist admn rejects wife’s appeal to hold husband’s bhog outside police station

Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Saving water: Agriculture Dept plans to give a big push to DSR technique

A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail ‘erring’ police personnel

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

Met DGP 3 days before Patiala violence: Shiv Sena Punjab chief

Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala