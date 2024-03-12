 The ossified American electoral system : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • The ossified American electoral system

The ossified American electoral system

The seven ‘swing states’ are all-important for Republicans and Democrats

The ossified American electoral system

Archaic: The American system is based on an electoral college, not the popular vote. Reuters



Manoj Joshi

Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi

AMID the election season in the US, it is important to understand that the American electoral system is ossified — the results in certain states are a foregone conclusion and thus they are clearly identified as red (Republican) and blue (Democratic) states. The 2024 presidential election will really depend on the outcome in just seven of the 50 states and about 100,000-200,000 voters.

An analysis of Super Tuesday primaries, along with US census data, tells us that Trump has wide Republican support, but it varies demographically.

This archaic system is not based on the popular vote but on an electoral college. When an American citizen votes on the Tuesday following the first Monday of November (this year, November 5), he/she is not voting for the candidate but a slate of electors. Though there is no constitutional compulsion, these electors pledge to vote for one of the candidates when the 538-strong electoral college meets on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December, (this year, December 17). A simple majority of 270 or more electoral votes is needed to win the election. In 2020, Biden won 306 electors against Trump’s 232, and he also got 7 million more votes than Trump.

Sparsely populated Wyoming, North and South Dakota have three electoral votes each; California has 54 and Texas 40. As per predictions, California will go blue and Texas red. States can and do flip between blue and red, but no one is expecting that this time around.

The seven ‘swing states’, where the election will be decided, are Arizona (11 electoral votes), Georgia (16), Michigan (15), Nevada (6), Pennsylvania (19), Wisconsin (10) and North Carolina (16). In 2020, Joe Biden won all of them except North Carolina. Currently, Donald Trump is leading in five of these states and Biden desperately needs to retain Michigan, a state with a significant number of Arab-Americans who are angry with his West Asia policy.

An analysis of the Super Tuesday primaries, along with US census data, tells us that Trump has wide Republican support, but it varies demographically. He has done better in counties with lower levels of college education and lower incomes. His support is strong in rural counties, but not in large metro areas. Also, support is in places with population older than 50; he is less popular with younger voters, who had favoured Biden overwhelmingly in 2020. There is also a gap between those who voted for Haley in the primaries — who tended to be college-educated and against a federal abortion ban and not too happy with Trump’s personality.

If the Democratic Party is able to convert some of the energy Biden displayed in his State of Union (SOTU) address last Thursday into its campaign hereafter, it will go some way in blunting doubts about his age (81). What is clear, though, is that Biden retains that “fire in the belly” that has made him a successful politician.

However as of now, the opinion polls have been saying something else. A New York Times-Siena poll at the beginning of this month said if the elections were held today, 48 per cent would vote for Trump and 43 per cent for Biden. The President’s problems have been accumulating — doubts about his fitness, the backlash over US support to Israel, fears over immigration on the southern border and the continuing worries over the impact of inflation. Even as Trump has consolidated his hold over the Republican Party, Biden’s Democrats are splintering. He is having trouble in retaining the support of younger voters as well as non-college-educated Blacks and Hispanics.

And then there are third-party candidates. In the US system, it is not easy for such candidates to get onto the ballot, but this time there are three — the well-funded Robert F Kennedy Jr, Jill Stein of the Green Party and Cornel West, the leftist political activist. There is also a threat from No Labels, a political organisation, to come up with a candidate who will target Republican and Democratic votes. They have no chance of winning, but by depriving a candidate of 5-10 per cent of the vote, they can alter the verdict in particular states, skewing the larger result. As of now, their impact is falling heavier on Biden than Trump.

Eight months are a long time in the presidential elections, and the opinion polls are not always accurate. Issues will be rejigged and new ones can surface. The rate of inflation is declining and people’s sceptical assessment of the economy could change. A ceasefire in West Asia and even Ukraine could shift views, and a Trump conviction in any of his cases could change perceptions of some swing voters.

A Biden victory would have largely predictable consequences, but what will a Trump win bring? There has been an old-fashioned consistency and achievement in Biden’s policies. He has restored the American alliance system and revitalised the US economy, even while maintaining a tough line on China and Russia. He has indicated that the US remains part of the global system by supporting policies to fight climate change and re-engaging with the WHO.

With Trump, it’s different. He is now in complete control of the Republican Party and is, in a sense, ‘unchained’. At the best of times, he is unpredictable and inconsistent. This time, he is going in with a plan to pack the entire government and the judiciary with his supporters and negate all checks and balances on presidential powers. He could walk out of NATO, abandon Ukraine and give up on free trade. The only comfort is that while his approach to India will be transactional, it will not be hostile and could even be friendly.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

10
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...

Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan

Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan

'Beijing, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, placed holds a...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Chandigarh forest cover up 9% in six years: Banwarilal Purohit

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health