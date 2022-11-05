 The perils of Musk’s Twitter takeover : The Tribune India

The perils of Musk’s Twitter takeover

Elon Musk’s pinned tweet is a poll asking users to give their opinion on what advertisers should back — ‘freedom of speech’ or ‘political correctness’. ‘Freedom of speech’ wins hands down. On the face of it, this is a win for democracy. In reality, it is the exact opposite, when ‘political correctness’ is positioned as an antithesis of ‘free speech’. In effect, it becomes freedom for ‘hate speech’.

The perils of Musk’s Twitter takeover

Sign of the times: Elon Musk represents a global, often right-wing, reaction to politically correct language. Reuters



Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior Economic Analyst

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has bought Twitter and here is why it is dangerous: Musk is the world’s richest man with an ego and mouth to match, while Twitter is the world’s most politically influential platform. Some may contest the second part of my statement. After all, Twitter is a dwarf when compared to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or TikTok. However, Twitter’s raison d’etre is very different from other social networking apps. While the bigger players revolve mostly around lifestyle, Twitter trends are overwhelmingly about politics, identity and ideology. And often they are deeply divisive. This is why Twitter is like a megaphone in the hands of a rabble-rouser.

Musk himself is extremely popular on Twitter. He has 114 million followers, second only to Barack Obama, who has 133 million. However, when it comes to engagement, Musk is second to none. At the time of writing this article, Obama’s last 10 tweets fetched an average of 25,000 likes; Musk’s last 10 tweets got an average of 5,27,000 likes. Those who engage with Musk like his brash, abrasive style, and his populist-libertarian politics. Musk ostensibly stands for ‘free speech’. His pinned tweet (the one that always stays at the top of his page) is a poll asking users to give their opinion on what advertisers should back — ‘freedom of speech’ or ‘political correctness’. ‘Freedom of speech’ wins hands down, getting over 78 per cent of the 2.75 million votes cast.

On the face of it, this is a win for democracy. In reality, it is the exact opposite, when ‘political correctness’ is positioned as an antithesis of ‘free speech’. In effect, it becomes freedom for ‘hate speech’. This became evident when racist and Nazi memes from numerous anonymous accounts resurfaced on Twitter, within hours of Musk taking over.

Musk represents a global, often right-wing, reaction to politically correct language that has increasingly become the norm in dominant public culture. Those who back politically correct language believe that words matter, because they shape the nature of discourse. Those who oppose it say political correctness has become a fetter on freedom of speech; if you slip-up you risk being ‘cancelled’.

There is a political economic context to this. From the 1980s, public discourse has been increasingly dominated by a combination of neoliberal orthodoxy in economic policies and liberal pluralism on social issues. This marriage would have been unthinkable in the decades before that, when movements for social equity aligned with left-wing politics. The rise of finance capital accompanied the ‘domestication’ of socially liberal positions, as long as they steered clear of class politics. It became the norm for people to declare that they are left-wing on social issues and right-wing on economic issues.

In the past four decades, it has given rise to an elite, which has superficially embraced liberal politics while gaining immensely from the unfettered rule of the market. As evidence from across the world shows, this period has been marked by a massive rise in inequality and underemployment.

Standards of living, which had improved dramatically in the post-war period, have stagnated, for the majority of people, especially in the developed world. Many who have been left behind by the rise of finance have, otherwise, been born into dominant positions in traditional power relations. For instance, a white male in the US or an upper-caste male in India could justifiably feel disenfranchised today, because of the lack of opportunities. If their privileged social position in terms of race, class, caste, gender, religion or nationality is pointed out to them, they see it as their natural right. Men point to the ‘natural’ order of gender relations, whites evoke the ‘natural’ superiority of their race.

It is a short step from feeling disenfranchised to perceiving the ‘elites’ as the enemy. Politics that pushes for equity is seen as a deliberate conspiracy by these elites to keep the ‘people’ subjugated. It is important to note that this politics of grievance is never democratic. It does not emerge from a common bond between all subjugated people. This is an attempt by historically powerful groups to form a common cause to re-establish their rule. This is what happened in Germany in the early 1930s, where the Jews were portrayed as wealthy elites who had stabbed the German soldiers in the back and caused Germany’s defeat in the First World War.

The first converts to the Nazi doctrine were petty traders and small businessmen, who had been ruined by the post-depression collapse of the German banking system. A large section of the working class stood behind the German socialists and the communists, even till late 1932.

Today, there are such disgruntled groups in every nation in the world, who feel that they have the natural right to power and prosperity. These people are attracted to populist ideologues who use social media platforms to spread their libertarian ideas, opposed to politics of equity in gender, sexual orientation, race and class. They find a lot of traction on Twitter, which is especially suited to propagating divisive de-contextualised opinion. This messaging drives users to their channels on YouTube and their podcasts. Mainstream media, in turn, lionises them by giving them coverage and presenting them as experts.

If finance needed to disarm socially liberal politics in the early 1980s and 1990s, today in the midst of a global economic crisis, it needs to keep public disenchantment firmly away from class politics, which questions neoliberal economic policies.

Musk buying out Twitter becomes especially crucial at a time like this. Musk has already shown that he is going to allow those who can pay more for privileges on Twitter. Blue ticks will now come for a monthly fee, making it easier for propagandists with money to subvert the platform. It is a danger to democratic politics for it enables the powerful to enlist sections of the ‘people’ who were born into privilege, but have been disenfranchised. It is a perfect recipe for the continued rule of finance capital across the world.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

2
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

3
Nation

Supreme Court upholds amended employees' pension scheme with modifications; extends deadline to join it

4
Pollywood

Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers

5
Trending

See how a senior woman police officer in UP disguised herself to test local cops

6
Nation

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

7
Trending

Is this Rishi Sunak dancing 'shirtless' at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views

8
Delhi

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls

10
Trending

Priyanka Chopra was 'favoured' to become Miss World 2000 as the event had Indian sponsor, alleges former Miss Barbados

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Top News

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...

Shiv Sena leader Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry

Spurious Drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban

Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban

Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...

Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march

Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march

Supporters take to streets | 2 more suspects held


Cities

View All

Tension grips city after Suri’s murder

Tension grips city after Suri’s murder

Temple priest gets extortion message

Panthic bodies protest against missing saroops

Monkey haunts residents at Hathi Gate

For the women, by the women

Patwari, aide caught taking ~7,000 bribe

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

PU must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-Prez Dhankhar

Panjab University must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lahore graduate oldest at Panjab University meet

VIP's visit spells chaos on Chandigarh roads

Chandigarh: PGI blacklists new chemist at GMSH

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s kin visit Chhatbir Zoo

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

50% staff to work from home; ‘Paryavaran Bus Service’ mooted

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Delhi civic body poll on December 4

One held for stealing SUV

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Ensure foolproof security for Parkash Purb: DC

Surprise checks at schools, anganwadis

Amritsar leader murder: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

Make use of anti-graft helpline, people urged

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana: Mill owner held for selling paddy from other states

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Cash-strapped varsity faces ~100-cr annual salary burden

Cash-strapped varsity faces Rs 100-cr annual salary burden

Research pact signed

Health Minister pays surprise visit to Mata Kaushalya hospital

19 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, count 421

Squatters removed from footpaths