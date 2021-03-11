Military matters

The 'Prince of Gocchi', in Jhajjar

Commissioned as an officer in 1938, Col Rattan Singh had an eventful career, and his encounter with King George VI would ensure a hearty laugh

The 'Prince of Gocchi', in Jhajjar

THE Indian Military Academy was established in 1932 to allow Indians to become military officers. - File photo

Lt Col AK Ahlawat

THE Indian Military Academy was established in 1932 to allow Indians to become military officers. It was full of boys from the princely order of India, though there was a fair sprinkling of those who made it there on their own. One such young man, Rattan Singh, got commissioned in 1938. He came from a dry and arid village of present-day Haryana called Gocchi in Jhajjar. Gocchians had been joining the British Raj Cavalry for almost a century, but he was the first to directly become an officer.

He got commissioned into 7th Cavalry stationed at Kohat in the North West Frontier Province. One day, while playing football, he broke his leg. He was shifted to the Royal Indian Army Service Corps (RIASC). Soon, World War II started.

As Hitler advanced menacingly, the British hastily cobbled up a few divisions, set up the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) and shipped it to mainland France to buttress the eastern defences. Eastern France was hilly country and the BEF had no pack animal transport units to supply ration and ammunition to units.

Four mule companies of RIASC were shipped to Marseille port. This Indian force was called Force K6. As Hitler overran France, the BEF was evacuated from Dunkirk. All mules and many men of Force K6 were captured by the Germans.

As Germany started preparing for Operation Sea Lion, the code name for the invasion of Britain, Force K6 started receiving reinforcements from India and was rapidly reconstituted.

Lieutenant Rattan Singh arrived on the British shores in April 1942 with No. 7 Animal Transport Company of RIASC. He was an excellent horseman and organiser. His company was moved to Scotland, where he met Major Joe Dudgeon of the Royal Scot Greys, who had been called out of retirement to raise a pack transport regiment. Major Dudgeon had also been a legendary Equitation Officer of Sandhurst Military Academy. In a show jumping competition there in which he also took part, the young Rattan Singh came first. The Major was so impressed that he presented him his own grey horse called Cromwell as a prize.

Rattan Singh became a Captain while in UK. After an official parade in London, all Indian officers were lined up to meet King George VI.

An ADC walked behind the King with a list. He would read out the name and title of the officer as the King moved down the line: “Captain Jagat Singh, Prince of Chitral; Lieutenant Dilawar Singh, Prince of Dholpur; Captain Kunwar Vijay Singh, Prince of Hardoi.”

All the officers present seemed to be the fruit of some or the other princely orchard of India. Rattan Singh stood quiet, absorbing the fanfare and awaiting his turn. He was the tallest and most good looking of the lot.

When the King came in front of Captain Rattan Singh, the ADC stuttered, “Captain Rattan Singh, RIASC, err...”

Rattan Singh was quick on the take: “Your excellency, I am the Prince of Gocchi.”

The King Emperor smiled and said, “Indeed, how nice. How’s your father, the old Maharaja? He is beloved of his people, very fond of shikar.”

Colonel Rattan Singh, the self-anointed prince, used to enjoy retelling the story to hearty laughter whenever he recounted his days as a young officer.

When the fear of invasion of Britain receded, Captain Rattan Singh was sent to Burma as long columns of pack mules were being readied for Major General Orde Wingates’ Chindit operations.

The commandant of ASC’s north centre at Meerut post-Independence, he was a favourite officer of General Thimayya. Col Rattan Singh was appointed the first station commander of Delhi Cantonment and was approved for the rank of Brigadier, but his name was missing in the final list.

After retirement, he settled down in Rohtak and remained on the judging panel of the Equestrian Federation, Wrestling Federation of India and also the Indian Red Cross. The ‘Prince of Gocchi’ passed away peacefully in 1984.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Brand Connect

What’s Driving PLC Ultima’s Meteoric Growth?

9
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

10
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA