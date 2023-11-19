 The sacredness of collective memory : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • The sacredness of collective memory

The sacredness of collective memory

Either we consciously choose bad options or have a disease that makes us do so

The sacredness of collective memory

Picture for representational purpose only.



Rabbi Shergill

I am curled up into a ball on my soundproof studio/study floor, hands touching the feet. Physical touch guiding consciousness. ‘Who am I?’, ‘What is this?’ Attention skips from feet to hands to breath to the theatre in my head. There’s an inchoate cacophony imbued with a jet lag-like darkness that I can almost smell. The senses are bombed. Then a thought, clear as a lightning bolt, shakes the walls of this inner auditorium: ‘There’s not enough oxygen. You’re not having an epiphany, you moron! Just carbon dioxide-poisoning.’ I stagger to my feet, stumble into the kitchen, blind-assemble the mocha pot, finally finding the resoluteness to end my no-coffee vow. I pour myself an espresso and share my unsolicited half-formed insight and the view from the kitchen window — a soot-filled sky — with the yogini. She is receptive as always and forcefully reiterates her five-year-old vow: ‘This is our last winter here.’

Sipping the go-juice, I’ve another glorious, useless epiphany — we are with addiction. Yeah! That’s right, I’ve cracked it. We. You. Me. Everyone. Addicted, all of us. I start pouring over clinical literature on addiction. The similarities are a hoot. You could half-see a psychologist-sociologist symposium doubling over the prissy, politically correct framings and how aptly they describe our present state. Sample this: “At the root of addictive behaviour is some form of emotional stress, an issue that is so deeply buried within the person’s subconscious mind that addressing it is too overwhelming or unfathomable a challenge. To ease the stress, to make it go away, pleasure is found in excess.”

Yeah! I know the issue — the dependence on energy a.k.a. electricity, power, gas, oil, etc. How in its supreme wisdom, the self-styled wise monkey — homo sapiens — filled the sky with soot so he could light up the earth. Getting so addicted to the lights, the ICE, the ice creams, the tubes in the sky, the video calls, the spectacle in his palm that he cannot now imagine a world without those. Not just that, he will stamp out any imagination of such a reality. He is after all, an ape. Just ask the Cholanaikan of Mallapuram, the Chenchu of Nallamala or the Dongria Kondh of Niyamgiri.

I pour on. Site-upon-site brimming with cutting-edge, peer-reviewed pearls on the origins of our manic, crazed, suicidal magnificence. No dimension left unexplored, from the metaphysical to clinical. And in typical post-modernist fashion, no consensus on how to make headway. It’d be funny if it weren’t fatal.

Here! Check it out. According to a Jostein Rise and Torleif Halkjelsvik study (2019), there are two models: Choice and Disease. ‘The choice model holds that addictive behaviours are governed by universal principles of choice and motivation. It considers addiction a moral failure and addicts as people of bad character. The brain disease model holds that neural processes and chemical reactions following repeated intake of drugs cause lasting brain changes so that the reward system is hijacked and governs the motivations behind addictive behaviours (sic).’ Applied to our global civilisation: it follows that either we consciously choose bad options or have a disease that makes us do so. How do we know the choices are bad? Because the host starts to die. And guess what, the earth is dying. If you might look away from your five screens for a minute, even you might experience this scientific fact. Yay!

Beyond this, the studies do pretty much what political experts do in TV debates — peel away at the onion until the readers/spectators have tears in their eyes. Ah! The modern privilege of pathology! Ours must be the first generation that fusses so much over self-injury. Although in fairness, I don’t think we have any choice in the matter. Self-injury is the elephant in the room. The mammoth in the UN General Assembly. The by-product of that instinct — denial at the very base of our global civilisation. Freud knew what he was talking about.

So where do we go from here? My brand new personal rule of thumb is sacredness and balance. Bring those two into your decisions. Yup! I just made it up. Know why? Sacredness — because I figured that’s when I transcended my madness most smoothly, when the strictures of reason fell away effortlessly, when I not only felt the best version of myself but also connected to the whole. I found it occurred most often when I entered a sacred place or state. Like in a teary-eyed throng on the Darbar Sahib causeway or the first time my buddy Harry and I laid our eyes on the pristine, azure Chandrabhaga after crossing the forbidding Rohtang Pass in 1999, or how we wanted to cry our first time in Sangla valley in 2001. Or how I felt the first time I held my daughter freshly wrapped in that beige hospital towel. Imagine making collective decisions in that state! And Balance — humanity with others in the food chain and civilisation with its home planet.

We’ve tried cold reason — spawned by the double credo of our age: determinism and reductionism. Fashioned every single institution in their image. It’s brought us to a point where everything — from near space to deep ocean — has turned into garbage. The one cost that appears too much to bear is that of the loss of the sacred. I now appreciate the wisdom of the sherpa who refused to climb Everest or the Ladakhi who wouldn’t enter their lakes, as also the horror of the native Americans at the sight of the plough. Or why Devraha Baba wouldn’t let the babool in his ashram be cut down.

So, how about infusing our collective decisions with collective memories that alert us spiritually, bring us to reverence? In the age of apocalypse in-instalments, what have we got to lose, except Newton?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

4
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

6
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

7
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

9
Amritsar

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

10
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Statements of students, parents, teachers match up

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Chandigarh Police issue advisory ahead of World Cup final

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Lekhi alleges Rs 3,735-cr scam in Delhi Jal Board

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

Jandiala-based resident booked on charge of cheating farmer

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp