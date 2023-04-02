 The science of a hit series : The Tribune India

The science of a hit series

He’s pulled it off not once but twice over, chronicling the lives and achievements of legendary scientists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha. Abhay Pannu, 31, the director of Rocket Boys, talks to Nonika Singh about the making of the OTT series, the buzz Season Two is creating, and also a few voices of dissent

The science of a hit series

Ishwak Singh (L) as Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys.



Millions of views and an IMDb rating of 8.9, is there anything else on your wishlist?

India’s population is 1.5 billion. The idea is to reach out to a billion viewers. The biggest victory for a filmmaker is to transcend all boundaries, be it religion, region, language or geography.

Abhay Pannu

What was uppermost on your mind when you decided to make a series on science?

It was a very conscious decision to make it as entertaining, as palatable, as engaging as possible and reach out far and wide so more and more people watch it. I think we succeeded in doing so. The other day, Javed Akhtar Sahab shared how he not only binge-watched the second season but it also whetted his appetite to understand what heavy water is, how the scientists make the bomb.

There is science, arts, emotions, politics and then it pans out like a thriller — how tough was it to meld all the elements?

I never felt it was going to be difficult. Once you have a cracking script in place and great collaborators, be it the technical crew or actors, everything falls in place.

Is it easier or tougher to make a series around people who are no more?

It’s easier for sure and more liberating too. I had the freedom to make Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh play Sarabhai and Bhabha the way I wanted to. There are not too many visual references on how they worked and how they behaved. Contrast this with a biopic on say Kapil Dev, whom you see every day on television and you know how he talks and walks. So, it’s limiting as also the fact that there will be no freshness and, perhaps, more harsh comparisons.

How challenging is it to marry fact with fiction?

I believe filmmaking is a very democratic process. But with democracy comes responsibility and the need for self-discipline. I can’t possibly show whatever I want to. But, if I managed to show Sarabhai and Bhabha as inspiring figures and ones who left behind a lasting legacy and made some minor deviations here and there, I think that should be allowed. I may have juggled a few timelines but I believe, ‘never let facts come in the way of a good story’.

What was your reaction when you first heard the concept which came from your namesake Abhay (Koranne) and creator Nikhil Advani, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur decided to put it together?

I was excited and jumped at the idea. The need of the hour is to tell stories which have not been explored before and are about India and its history. People thought I was mad to do a series about scientists who spoke about cosmic rays and nuclear physics. But I knew from the onset that the show would resonate with people.

What was Advani’s and Kapur’s brief?

Sid always tells you to be honest, but since Nikhil is himself a director, he is more specific. He told me we are making ‘Rocket Boys’ and not ‘Rocket Men’. So don’t show them as Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, as legends, one the father of India’s nuclear programme and the other of space research. Show them as Homi and Vikram, as imperfect, fallible characters, falling in and out of love as men making mistakes and faltering once in a while. That was some piece of advice.

Audiences love the show, critics not so much.

The second season is more enjoyable for those who are not cinephiles, who are not purists. I agree with some of the criticism, especially the handling of the antagonists, which could have been done better and not just as uni-dimensional characters. But those who feel there is more politics and history in the second season, my answer is, I always wanted Season One to be character-driven and Two to be plot-driven and to show the story of not just these two scientists, but also of how an independent nation was coming up around them.

You created Reza Mehdi’s character for you wanted to call out the class divide and Islamophobia. But many feel his character gets a short shrift.

He was always conceived as the face of people who do the right thing. But did he get justice? No. I take criticism very positively, maybe when I write another character like him I will bear it in mind. But here his arc was in sync with the way the story was meant to be told.

The local press in Kerala spoke of a conspiracy behind Sarabhai’s death too. Did you think of using it in the series?

Truth be told, we spoke to Mallika Sarabhai about it. She agreed that there was a little bit of noise about it, but it was not true. There is ample evidence around the conspiracy behind Bhabha’s death.

You had the Sarabhai family on board, but his biographer Amrita Shah has been rather acerbic.

For one, we had the official biographer, Padmanabh K Joshi, on board. Moreover, no one knows a person better than his family. We went ahead with Mallika and Kartikeya Sarabhai’s account of their father. Besides, whenever you make a biopic, there is bound to be a difference of opinion.

Viewers have their favourite moments from the series, which one is yours?

By a clear margin, it is the last scene which invariably brings tears to my eyes. It sums up my life’s philosophy that one must keep trying. It’s ok even if we fail and don’t achieve what we set out to. While writing the show, I have become a better version of myself.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

8
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

9
Comment

The science of a hit series

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC