 The seesaw flight of Western fighter jets : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • The seesaw flight of Western fighter jets

The seesaw flight of Western fighter jets

Barring the French aviation industry, Europe’s fighter makers, such as the UK and Germany, have largely vanished from the radar.

The seesaw flight of Western fighter jets

Combat aircraft: The Lockheed Martin F-35 is feeling the financial pinch for going solo. Reuters



Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Author and Columnist

THE fortunes of fighter jet makers in the West are waxing and waning. Whereas the US aviation is in the ‘vertical Charlie’ mode, symbolising the success of its homemade fighter aircraft, Europe is on the ‘down Charlie’ flight path. The latter implies that the aircraft is hurtling towards the earth and a split-second error of judgment could be fatal, like what happened on India’s Air Force Day on October 8, 1989, when a brand-new Mirage-2000 from the No. 1 Tiger Squadron crashed at New Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station.

It’s time to examine the big picture of the fighter jets of the West. This is undoubtedly a bread-and-butter subject for the Indian Air Force (IAF) because for several decades it has flown European fighter jets and never an American combat aircraft. From the UK’s de Havilland Vampire, Hunter and Sea Harrier to France’s Ouragon, Mystere, Mirage-2000 and Rafale, a variety of Russian MiGs and Sukhois and Anglo-French SEPECAT Jaguar, the combat missions of the IAF must have by now logged millions of flying hours.

Barring the French aviation industry, Europe’s fighter makers, including the UK and Germany, have largely vanished from the radar. All are part of a multinational consortium to make fighters. Germany is in the team of Panavia Tornado and now Eurofighter, and the UK plans to tie up with Japan and Italy to make ‘Tempest’, the ‘concept to commissioning’ of which is surely going to take a decade, if not more. Meanwhile, Israel is 100 per cent US-dependent, as all of its ‘345 combat capable’ fighters are US-made F-15, F-16 and F-35.

Clearly, the US has monopolised the European combat craft market through NATO’s ‘collective security club’. From F-16 of the 1970s to the F-35 fighter of the 21st century, America has shown remarkable resilience to hold on to the pole position in manufacturing and marketing. Yet, signs of fighter fatigue can’t be ruled out due to an unforeseen situation emerging from beyond the horizon or beyond the visual-range flight path of the flying machines coming out of sprawling manufacturing facilities of California, Texas and Washington.

Undoubtedly, though, the fighter has been the forte of the US military industrial complex since the end of World War I, it received a boost during World War II. There were European rivals and competitors vying for a piece of the pie, but they surrendered before the US juggernaut. Thus, the emergence of a single machine market of US fighters and the gradual retreat-to-rout (except France and a struggling Sweden) of Europe is too stark to be missed. No European nation today, therefore, is in a position to go solo to invest in state-of-the-art fighter aircraft research and development and enter the market without sales guarantee.

For that matter, even the vaunted F-35 of US-based Lockheed Martin is feeling the financial pinch for going solo now. F-35 has become a US-led multinational enterprise. This, after the US rose to suppress all non-American aviation companies in terms of research, development, design and marketing to monopolise the fighter market in an unabashed quest for profit and power. Things began moving in the 1970s and gained momentum after the 1991 collapse of the once-mighty USSR. The pendulum of competitive world aviation, in one stroke, swung towards the competition-bashing, monopolistic combat and civil aircraft manufacturing of Washington.

Thus, the saga of F-16 fighter induction from the 1970s, courtesy of the herd mentality of the West, has a bittersweet story of its own because of Pentagon’s remorseless rooting for the aircraft which easily eclipsed all rivals and competitors, such as France’s Dassault and Sweden’s Saab. In fact, the entire US defence establishment played so hard that then US President Gerald Ford had to visit Brussels to attend a NATO meeting and he made it a point to raise the F-16 deal with then Belgian PM Leo Tindemans. As the Belgians succumbed, a dismayed and defeated Dassault executive asked an American: “Could you imagine us using our President as a salesman?”

Be that as it may, the success of salesmanship in the arms bazaar changed forever in 1975, especially for a military alliance like NATO. The US took refuge in the convenient military jargon of ‘standardisation and inter-operability’ of equipment (fighters) by NATO in the times of conflict.

Of course, the US could relentlessly and successfully make a connection between commercial and diplomatic choices because of a fundamental flaw in the European approach — the birth of an uncharacteristic reluctance to build up its own independent defence force, which resulted in a failure to defend, upgrade and expand an existing in-house aviation industry. Except France, after World War II, Europe took the US for granted as its sole defendant. The result? When the US F-16 fighter was selected for the collective inventory of NATO in 1975, the key to the future of Western aerospace industry shifted to Texas, California and Washington. Paris and Stockholm were left way behind.

The outcome of this tectonic shift is there for all to see. To date, 4,600 F-16s have been ordered and are in use, thereby making them arguably the bestseller fighters of the world, in service with more than 30 air forces. The successor to F-16, Lockheed Martin F-35, too, is making rapid strides, but the danger signs are looming large. Sophisticated technology and multi-mission apparatus of the fighter, at times, seem to be failing to gel with the man behind the machine during a live mission. It’s a lesson for all, including the IAF, which is woefully short of its operational squadron strength. Instead of banking on imported fighters from Europe (except France) with chronic cost and time overrun issues, India should take matters into its own hands, the way ISRO has done in the space domain.

#Europe #Germany

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

2
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

4
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

5
Chandigarh

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

6
Chandigarh

Quick care saves woman bitten by cobra in Mohali

7
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

8
Entertainment

Burger day

9
Entertainment

‘Be honest’

10
Chandigarh

Rs 61 lakh research grant for two Panjab University faculty members

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Haryana panchayat fines four over crop scheme fraud

Haryana panchayat fines four over crop scheme fraud

Registered land of others as own to claim relief


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should UT Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

27-year-old woman, her two children found dead in Delhi’s Munirka

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala