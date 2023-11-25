 The West is the gainer as Ukraine war meanders along : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • The West is the gainer as Ukraine war meanders along

The West is the gainer as Ukraine war meanders along

NATO needs to work with Ukraine on a new strategy that reflects military and political realities. To do otherwise would be to gamble recklessly on Ukraine’s future.

The West is the gainer as Ukraine war meanders along

Constraint: It seems that Ukraine lacks the capacity even with external assistance to achieve a decisive military victory against Russia. Reuters



Maj Gen Jagatbir Singh (Retd)

Military Commentator

THE Russia-Ukraine war has completed 21 months, even as the US-led West’s focus is now on the conflict in West Asia. The October 7 Hamas attack, which coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday, led to the outbreak of a war in Gaza, turning the spotlight away from Ukraine.

Consequentially, the Ukrainian conflict looks like a limited war when compared to Israel’s no-holds-barred retaliation in Gaza. Prior to October 7, Western analysts regarded a stalemate as a ‘pessimistic viewpoint’ as far as the Ukraine war was concerned. The West bolstered the Ukrainian Defence Forces with state-of-the-art weapon systems and was hoping that the counter-offensive would be successful. The EU had done what was unthinkable before the Russian invasion — supplying lethal equipment to a non-member state at war. Aid to Ukraine was the buzzword and there were frequent trips by President Zelenskyy to various capitals demanding assistance to fight the war.

There was speculation and optimism regarding the Ukrainian counter-offensive, given their initial success in the two operations they had conducted in 2022 and due to the fact that their troops had been armed and trained by the West. However, the Leopards and Challengers failed to make any breakthrough across the obstacle line which the Russians had created in the winter months. The West hoped that Ukrainian gains would result in the Russians being forced to negotiate for a resolution to the conflict, but this has proved to be an illusion.

The flood of Western support, it was believed, would enable Ukraine to evict the Russians. The promised German Leopard 2, British Challenger 2 and American M1 Abrams tanks and M2 Bradley infantry-fighting vehicles were meant to decisively alter the odds. But the Ukrainian military needed many more of these combat vehicles, greater number of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) rounds and long-range missiles, and thousands of artillery shells. It also needed greater engineering, amphibious and logistical capacity to penetrate fortified Russian defensive lines, clear hundreds of miles of occupied territory, and conduct amphibious and ground assaults to cross into Crimea and dislodge Russian forces. Most importantly, it needed air power to give it an air attack capability. Above all, it needed trained manpower to handle these complex systems and integrate them. This was clearly lacking.

The fact is that the West dithered for months before agreeing to supply the tanks and then took even longer to actually send them. By August-end, there were only 87 Leopards and 14 Challengers and no Abrams. Switching over from Soviet-origin systems to Western equipment has been a challenge for the Ukrainian army. There are also restrictions imposed on their employment as these cannot be used on Russian soil. Hence, the Surovikin Line could not be outflanked, as was done to the Maginot Line.

Advances are likely to come at a much higher price in terms of human costs due to the hardening of frontlines. Territorial reclamation, undoubtedly important to Ukraine, appears unlikely as its counter-offensive has been unable to break though the forward defences.

It seems that Ukraine lacks the capacity even with external assistance to achieve a decisive military victory. Regardless of how much territory it is able to recapture, which is presently negligible, Ukraine is unlikely to push Russia out of the Donbas region and Crimea. Further, even if it does achieve success, the Russian army will continue to pose a permanent threat.

The West has downplayed Russia’s fears and ignored the damage to its national pride. It is said that the humiliation faced by President Putin as a KGB officer being forced to leave East Germany and witness the disintegration of the Soviet Union led to his wanting to restore Russia’s glory. The fact that the West did not adhere to its promise of not expanding NATO eastwards was a red line that had been crossed.

In November 2019, President Macron had said: “What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO… Europe stands on the edge of a precipice and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power; otherwise, we will no longer be in control of our destiny.”

As a result, the major contributor to NATO’s security has been the US. Since the war began, the Biden administration has invested more than $76 billion in assistance to Ukraine, which includes humanitarian, financial and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute. This figure does not include all war-related US spending, such as aid to allies. The aid to Israel was $3.3 billion in 2021. Now, with its closest ally at war, it is natural for the US to turn its attention in that direction.

The Ukraine war is likely to end without a resolution to the territorial issue. Ukraine may have to settle for the line of contact being accepted as the de facto border. Ukraine’s Gen Valery Zaluzhny recently admitted: “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.”

NATO now needs to work with Ukraine on a new strategy that reflects military and political realities. To do otherwise would be to gamble recklessly on Ukraine’s future.

The truth remains that there cannot be unrealistic assumptions about how easy it can be to overwhelm and defeat the enemy. Wars rarely go as planned; hence, neither side can afford to persist with a war in the hope of celebrating a victory purely on its terms.

As long as the Ukrainians are willing to fight, the West is benefiting as this has tied up the Russian forces and thereby diminished the threat they pose. Unfortunately, it is in the West’s interests to prolong the war by bleeding Russia in a ‘cost-effective’ manner.

In 1919, then French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau said: “Making peace is harder than waging war.” These words echo with renewed significance and urgency today.

#Gaza #Hamas #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

3
Punjab

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

4
India

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

5
Diaspora

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

6
Diaspora

World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharma'

7
India

Maker of 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman', producer-director Rajkumar Kohli dies

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies after being struck by vehicle in US

9
India

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

10
Trending

'Nupur Sharma is a hero': Anti-Islam Dutch leader, on his way to becoming PM, had once defended BJP leader

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje's 'puja' before polling, Gehlot to vote at 9.30 am

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling

People turn up at polling booths in large numbers

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...

Jind ‘rape’ victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Met the student twice, who pressed for justice

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines


Cities

View All

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

6 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr Extortion case: 3 months on, cop surrenders in court

Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

SC extends Jain’s interim bail in PMLA case till December 4

Suggest 3 names for appointing Delhi Chief Secretary, Supreme Court tells Centre

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Afghanistan embassy in Delhi shuts, cites 'lack of support' from India

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Stop illegal mining in Sutlej, Nawanshahr DC tells officials

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated