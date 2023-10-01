 Thermal paper receipts do not really help consumers : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Thermal paper receipts do not really help consumers
Consumer Rights

Thermal paper receipts do not really help consumers

From point of view of longevity as well as safety, it’s better to go back to non-toxic paper and ink, or e-receipts

Thermal paper receipts do not really help consumers


Pushpa Girimaji

Thermal paper receipts with disappearing ink have made it extremely difficult for consumers to preserve that all-important proof of purchase, so essential for enforcement of their right to redress.

Today, whether you are buying petrol at a fuel station, purchasing groceries at a departmental store or dining at a restaurant, invariably, the bill presented to you is printed on thermal paper. Even the receipt for your credit or debit card transactions will be of similar nature and however carefully you keep them, you will not be able to read them after some time. Of particular concern is the bill that comes with expensive gadgets with long warranties, that requires you to not only preserve the warranty card, but also the bill. However, if you open the bill after some time, you will find that the print would have faded so badly that you will not be able to decipher anything!

Thermal papers are basically coated with a chemical that generates text or images when heat is applied on its surface. Since this does not require ink or ribbon cartridge and the gadget used for printing is easy to maintain, it is extremely cost-effective for retailers to use thermal printing. But this is certainly not in the interest of consumers because these are highly susceptible to humidity, heat, oil, ultra-violet rays and over a period of time, the printing gradually fades and the receipt has no value.

There’s another, even more serious, problem with the thermal receipt. The paper used for printing the cash memo is usually coated with the chemical Bisphenol A or BPA to facilitate the heat-activated printing process. And this chemical can be absorbed by the body through the skin (when you touch the paper). Several studies with experimental animals have linked BPA to a number of health risks. Infants and young children are said to be particularly susceptible. So much so that there is a worldwide campaign for use of phenol-free, non-toxic receipt paper. Several countries, including those in the European Union, have banned or regulated the use of BPA in thermal receipts.

I must also mention some interesting information on how to minimise contact with Bisphenol-coated thermal paper, provided on the website of the Minnesota State (USA) Pollution Control Agency. Thermal paper receipts, the agency says, should never be given to babies or toddlers. It is best to avoid crumpling the receipt in your hand or even touching it unnecessarily, particularly the printed side, which has more chemical on it. The agency also points out that some thermal papers that claim to be BPA-free use its chemical cousin Bisphenol S (BPS), which has similar harmful effects. It also talks about the safer, phenol-free alternatives.

So, from the point of view of safety as well as longevity of the receipt, it is best to avoid these thermal paper cash memos and go back to non-toxic paper and ink receipts that can be preserved by consumers. Of course, there is a worldwide movement towards reducing the use of paper, including paper receipts, but a majority of consumers in India are not yet ready (or have the capability) to accept only electronic receipts and preserve them, so as to be able to use them for any redress against faulty products or for filing a complaint before the consumer court. Even those who are not averse to accepting electronic receipts say that the moment they give their phone number or e-mail address to a merchant to receive the receipt, they are bombarded with promotions and that is the reason why they are reluctant to accept e-receipts.

In India, consumers are yet to fully understand the importance of cash receipts and their right to a receipt for the money paid. The retailers in turn exploit this to avoid issuing bills. The Consumer Protection Act of 2019 made non-issuance of a bill or a cash memo to a consumer an unfair trade practice.

Even more important, the law specifically provides for prescribing the manner in which the cash memo or receipt is to be issued. This provision should be used by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs to prohibit thermal receipts, particularly those coated with toxic chemicals, and mandate the use of safe paper and printing technology that also ensures the longevity of the printed matter. The trade can switch to e-receipts when consumers are ready for the technology.

I would advise consumers to always use electronic payment methods. Of course, this is not a substitute for a receipt that provides crucial details of the merchandise and also the terms and conditions governing the sale. But at least you have proof of having made the payment and the amount paid.

— The writer is a consumer rights and safety expert

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

3
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

4
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

5
Punjab

SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

6
Punjab

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

7
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

8
Diaspora

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

9
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

10
Business

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...

Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara

Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara

High Commission reports matter to police

RBI extends deadline for exchange of ~2K notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7

96% of notes back with banks

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case

Monsoon ‘normal’ in country; below par in Punjab, Haryana

Monsoon 'normal' in country; below par in Punjab, Haryana


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Unable to pay bribe, Kharar boy hangs self

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri