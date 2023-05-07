 Things I didn't know I was looking for till I found them : The Tribune India

Immortal for a moment

Things I didn't know I was looking for till I found them

This is a writing prompt for the weekend, dear reader. Let my list lead you to yours

Things I didn't know I was looking for till I found them


Natasha Badhwar

An idea for a column. An email from a reader. These are the two top things that came to my mind today as I thought of unexpected joys and breakthroughs. To be honest, I am always looking for an idea for my next essay, my note to readers. What will be exciting for me to write, and be like a fresh, cool breeze on a hot afternoon for those who read the words? Whatever I write, I am always surprised, reassured and overwhelmed by emails, tweets, comments and DMs I receive in response to my words. I remain in awe of connections that get formed between people who don’t know each other, or feel they would have little in common if they did. Solidarity is how we extend healing to others. Sharing stories is the strongest currency between human beings.

Today’s column is a list of things one doesn’t know one was looking for till they appear before us. Like ice-cream in the fridge when one is looking for something meetha to eat after dinner. Guavas on the branches of the neighbour’s tree, which are spilling over across the boundary wall. Opening a neglected drawer in a study table and finding photos of my children when they were younger. The lost partner of your favourite socks. Videos of puppies on your social media feed. My own pair of bathroom slippers in a home full of casual chappal thieves. Everyone in my home has nearly the same shoe size and we are lenient about what we wriggle our toes into as we go about our day absent-mindedly. At this stage in my life, I can add this to the list of fortuitous occurrences: meeting a middle-aged friend who doesn’t repeat anecdotes. Who keeps the phone on silent and forgets about it. Who knows how to make exciting Instagram reels. Who is okay to interrupt a post-lunch chat with a power nap because God knows we need to compensate for the sleep-deprived years of our youth. Something to put my aching feet on after a long day of being responsible and respectable. A few lines of poetry in an old notebook used mainly for work notes. A few green parakeets among hundreds of pigeons feeding bird seed on a traffic intersection. Songs your parents used to listen to when you were a child. Memories so vivid, you wonder.

Your copy of Catcher in the Rye. The brown envelope with the letter from LIC, an organisation that still doesn’t send an email when one’s claims are due. The unclaimed cheque one had used as a bookmark and then forgot which book one was reading. A PDF of a book you always wanted to read stored in the Documents folder of your laptop. A window seat in a train when one is travelling alone. A dupatta in one’s bag that can serve as a headrest. Sweet children who spend the journey trying to get you to play peekaboo with them. Moments of clarity. Expressions of kindness. Fragments, miraculously intact, of a fractured innocence. The sound of leaves rustling in the breeze. A cloudy day in May. Fog on your doorstep after a night of intermittent rain. Someone gracefully overlooking your silly mistakes. Teachers who are expert listeners. A day when the news features stories of justice. The triumph of a people united in advocating for the rights of each other. An act of governance that reminds us that democracy works when we want to make it work. An act of care from someone in a position of authority.

I wrote a short list on Twitter one slow afternoon and invited others to respond to the prompt. Cold water on a hot day and hot soup on a cold day, a friend tweeted back. Antacids in infrequently used handbags. Metro cards in an old wallet. The radically personal voice of Japanese women authors. The responses kept flowing in for a while. Laughter, wrote another person. Your own voice, emerging from hibernation and rest. Dreamless sleep. Watermelon, chopped in bite-sized pieces. Golden gooseberries arranged in a luscious bunch in early summer. Listening to the ghazal, “Aaj jaane ki zid naa karo” in Farida Khanum’s voice. The scent of autumn, the nip in the air as the ‘thanda meetha’ mausam begins. This column comes to you as a writing prompt, dear reader. Let my list lead you to yours. May this be a weekend of finding things you didn’t know you were looking for, till they suddenly appear before you.

— The writer is a filmmaker, author and teacher

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

3
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

4
Ludhiana

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

6
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

7
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

8
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

9
Nation

CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave to 'immediately' report to nearest base after commando is shot dead

10
Nation

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for 'seeking bribe'

Don't Miss

View All
8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Top News

Toll 54, ‘wary normalcy’ in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...

‘AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP’

'AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP'

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat


Cities

View All

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Swaraag — the fusion band from Rajasthan making waves

Teachers’ union meets Punjab CM, discusses pending issues

Tarn Taran: Rehri, tharhi vendors protest MC action

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Illegal miners thrash youth at gunpoint in Panchkula

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Bhati Mines locality

Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

Rain in Delhi, mercury dips

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Warring hits back after Kejri’s potshots at Cong

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Karamjit Kaur has right credentials, says MP Bittu

Forest workers demand regularisation

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

54 kg of poppy husk seized in Ludhiana, Bihar native nabbed

4 land in police net with heroin in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands