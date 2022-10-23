 This Diwali, renew the promise of compassion : The Tribune India

Immortal for a moment

This Diwali, renew the promise of compassion

This Diwali, renew the promise of compassion

Photo for representation only.



Natasha Badhwar

This Diwali, I have new wishes for the world. In my imagination, I live in a boundaryless world. I was going to write new wishes for the country but I realised that the country I live in includes people from other countries. It includes creatures other than human beings. When I think of everyone in my world, I imagine trees, clouds, lakes, birds and insects too.

This Diwali, I have wishes for our universe. First of all, for our imaginations to overlap and our diverse worlds to become friendly with each other. For people of different ideologies and different WhatsApp groups to feel kindly towards each other.

Being compassionate is a long-term project. It does not imply getting on the same page as others. Or walking in their shoes. We don’t have to understand each other to be considerate towards the other. We have to make the decision to do so. We, who barely understand much about our own selves, need to give up the idea that we have the right or the position to judge others.

It is a decision we have to renew each time we are flummoxed by the actions of others. What is rational for one makes no sense to the other. Our idea of high priority or etiquette may mean nothing to those whose context is different. We can be sure that we seem as illogical and difficult to comprehend to others as they may seem to us.

When we embrace change, it is always followed by a churn. It can seem hard and confusing. We may worry and begin to second guess ourselves. Wise leaders recognise that transitions are hard. They create space for uncertainty and chaos. It is the dark tunnel that eventually leads us towards the light. Stay committed to the purpose and give it time for the fog to clear.

This Diwali, I want to remind us to be more interested in what else is happening in each other’s lives, other than the things that concern us. Teachers, ask students about what they are learning in other subjects. Doctors, ask about how others in the family are doing. Employers, ask your team about other things they are doing in their life. A genuine engagement with each other will automatically enrich our primary connection.

We need to create safe spaces where we allow each other to bring our whole self, rather than a minimised self. Modern life demands that we compartmentalise our interests, emotions, work and existence. We are desperate to integrate parts of our disparate self. Our whole is bigger than the sum of our parts. It is where our intuition resides. Where we can tap into inherited intergenerational wisdom. See the bigger picture of which we are an integral part.

True connections are the best efficiencies, even though they seem to be distracting us from our mindless focus on tangible goals. Our physical energy is connected to our psychic energy. We need to replenish both.

When was the last time you listened to your favourite songs? Do you even remember your list of best-loved songs over the decades? This Diwali, let music return to our lives. Uninterrupted by radio jockeys and advertisements, invest in the songs that make our hearts stir with emotion and inspiration.

Learn an instrument. Memorise lyrics of a song that moves you. Hum a tune. Organise get-togethers in which we sing again. Like we used to before social media and the stream of mindless content on our smartphones and television screens began to dictate conversation and overwhelm our moods.

Every time you scroll through your social media feed, watch more cat, dog, bird and nature videos than those involving celebrities and fake laughter tracks. Put the phone on silent and forget about it for a while. I want us to know what it means to truly relax. To do things that are so calming that they send us off to a deep sleep. The kind in which older people begin to snore.

This Diwali, I want us to renew our pledge towards our own well-being as well. Instead of increasing the pace of our life and leisure as we emerge from the haze of the pandemic years, I recommend slowing down. Plan long holidays, rather than short, quick getaways. Imagine time off when we do nothing more than eat, stroll, rest and sleep, rather than hectic adventures that tax our executive functioning skills and leave us exhausted. We are recovering from shock and prolonged anxiety. Rest and relaxation are the best adventures of our time. A worthy destination for healing and rejuvenation.

Make space for the magic of quietness and being solitary. No other connection feels adequate when we are disconnected with our own inner self. This Diwali, identify what feels like home. It doesn’t have to be a place. It can be a state of mind, a certain kind of time. It’s where we feel we are safe for a while. No need for performance. Just a place of solace.

— The writer is a filmmaker & author natasha.badhwar@gmail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

8
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM