immortal for a moment

Top tips to renew emotional energy in the age of depletion

It is impossible to keep up with the pace of bad news, leave alone being able to consider what role we should be playing to deaccelerate our society’s descent into chaos & violence

Top tips to renew emotional energy in the age of depletion

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Natasha Badhwar

I HAVE been thinking of home again. Of feeling at home. Finding home. Being home. One of the side-effects of the pandemic months and lockdowns has been that I seem to have grown roots. I have always been house-proud but it hasn’t coincided with wanting to be at home. I have been nimble about the idea of home, referring to hotel rooms and other temporary shelters as home with ease. I didn’t need to trudge all the way back to my residential address for comfort. My sleeping bag has served the same purpose when away.

I feel differently now. I love travel the same way as I always have. But I don’t need it right now. I want stillness — both physical and mental. I want to renew my frayed sense of belonging, repair my bond with the earth, sky, air, trees and animals that sustain my life force. I want to stay in one place to make sense of the whirl of distress and confusion that has overwhelmed me recently.

We haven’t had time to process the layers of loss and trauma triggered by the events of the last two years. The high emotion of the countrywide anti-CAA protests led by women was disrupted by violence in north-east Delhi in February 2020. The scenes of mayhem seemed to be playing out live on our social media accounts. We were still reeling under the shock of the violence and its aftermath of displaced people when the announcement of the pandemic and sudden lockdown left us oscillating between the fear of the unknown and the security of having homes where we could be safe.

We watched millions of India’s migrant workers grapple with loss of work, hunger and sudden homelessness. Desperate to survive, they chose the impossible solution of walking thousands of kilometres across the country’s highways to try to reach home in their villages and districts. We witnessed a surge in bigotry and targeting of minority communities as they were held responsible by baseless rumours for spreading Covid-19. Within months, farmers from Punjab and Haryana rose in protest against the new farm laws and sat in defiance on the borders of New Delhi for nearly a year before they received reassurance from the state. The second wave of Covid-19 brought death and devastation into the lives of nearly every Indian, irrespective of our privilege. The hounding of dissenters and civil society activists has left the average Indian confused about what it means to be a democratic nation.

How do we look evil in the eye and call it by its name? Just this week, as I typed this column in fits and starts, bulldozers commissioned by the state were razing homes and livelihoods of people in Jahangirpuri in my own city of Delhi. A week before that, homes in Madhya Pradesh were being demolished. In both instances, Muslims have been targeted selectively after public clashes have been reported between Hindus and Muslims during processions taken out on the Hindu festivals.

It is impossible to keep up with the pace of bad news, leave alone being able to consider what role we should be playing to deaccelerate our society’s descent into chaos. To create a pocket of calm for myself, I made a list of “10 top ideas to avoid having a meltdown in response to mass violence and naked display of hate and apathy in the world around you” and shared it with my friends on Facebook. I encouraged them to add their time-tested ideas in the comments and promised to test their efficacy. In no particular order of priority, my list included these examples:

  • Feed the puppies in your lane.
  • Read a new book. Get five-six together so there’s always one at arm’s length.
  • Read your old books. Take them out from the bookshelf and leave them around everywhere you pause in the day.
  • Think of replying to emails and compose smart lines in your head.
  • Avoid smartphones.
  • Cook (or think about cooking).
  • Dance some badass moves when you think you are alone.
  • Send cake to friends tweeting incessantly about violence, hate. They need your love.
  • Think about calling your mother. Or father.
  • Make a plan to be happy on Eid.
  • Once a week, have a meltdown. It is mildly cathartic to cry after holding it all in for years, weeks, days, minutes. The theme must have resonated, because soon enough there were over 90 comments, and two ideas that repeated a lot of times were:
  • Get off social media
  • Nurture plants

Perhaps these two stood out for me also because I neglect both of them. I haven’t taken a social media break for years now and although I love plants, I continue to walk past them without watering them, talking to them and listening to them.

I began to water plants in our garden to keep my promise to try new ideas. It worked. As water poured out from the hose in my hand, washing away dust and making greens glisten, I felt my own head feel cooler. Knots seemed to melt away.

When I browse these crowd-sourced lists again, I realise we are trying to identify things that may seem like physical work, but offer to renew our emotional energy. These are all small acts of nurturance. They are the definition of being at home. Home — where we regain strength and perspective, to be able to take on the world again.

— The writer is a filmmaker & author.

natasha.badhwar@gmail.com 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Entertainment

'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from ‘Heropanti' is top trend on Twitter; check rib-tickling memes

10
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today