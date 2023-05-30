 Trappings of the ‘spiritual’ industry : The Tribune India

Trappings of the ‘spiritual’ industry

Dramaturgical performances and salvation techniques characterise major brands

Trappings of the ‘spiritual’ industry

FAITHFUL FOLLOWERS: Babas find the current environment conducive to the growth of their cults. - File photo



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

THERE seems to be no dearth of babas and religious gurus in our society. And in a media-driven world, there is also no end to the dissemination of all sorts of symbolic gestures, dramaturgical performances and salvation techniques that characterise their brands. In fact, the varied pattern of consumption of these religious practices depends on the kind of socio-cultural capital we as devotees or clients inherit. You need not be a cultural anthropologist to see that those who allow themselves to be hypnotised by, say, the ‘miracles’ and ‘blessings’ of Dhirendra Shastri or Bageshwar Baba are not like those English-speaking/metropolitan/affluent people who are rather inclined towards the likes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Or, for that matter, while young students from elite institutions love to read Gaur Gopal Das’ ‘spiritually packaged’ self-help books such as Energise Your Mind, lower middle-class clients would prefer to assemble at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar and find redemptive possibilities in Ramdev’s yogic practices or ayurvedic modes of healing.

It’s not easy to practise ‘engaged religiosity’. We find ourselves amid ritualistic priestcraft and social conservatism.

Of course, the way these babas occupy the mental landscape of innumerable clients and devotees cannot be understood without looking at the prevalent political culture. With the steady rise of Hindutva and associated cultural/symbolic politics, many of these babas find the current environment conducive to the growth of their cults. And the politicians who ridicule the idea of a secular public domain and love to play with the fire of religious identities need this baba industry to flourish. It is, therefore, not surprising that these days Bageshwar Baba has become the new poster boy for championing the cause of ‘sanatan dharma’ or ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Or, for that matter, the likes of Sadhguru, who despite their sophistication and ability to quote comfortably from Zen masters, Osho and Jiddu Krishnamurti, prefer to remain diplomatically silent on disturbing matters such as cow vigilantism, love jihad and mob lynching. This silence, needless to add, has its own politics.

However, without looking at the complex layers of social psychology, it will be difficult to make sense of the dynamics of the relationship between these babas and their clients. We live amid inexplicable existential pain, suffering and trauma. And quite often, in the absence of emancipatory education as well as adequate economic capital, it may not be possible to get scientific/medical/professional assistance to cope with this psychologically perplexing malady. Think, for instance, of a rural woman — already tormented by the harsh socio-economic reality — who believes that it is only Bageshwar Baba who can heal her child who has a hole in his heart. In a way, her ‘false consciousness’ is a product of the prevalent uneven and asymmetrical distribution of socio-economic and cultural capital. And these babas can continue to exploit this situation, sell their ‘miracles’ and look like ‘healers’ because in an otherwise uneven and heartless society, the poor and the exploited need some psychic assurance or a ‘magical solution’ to live, despite all odds.

Likewise, for the technologically skilled, upwardly mobile, professional and ambitious class, ‘success’ comes at a heavy price. As every fragment of the clock, time is used for ‘productive’ purposes, there is no surplus time. As life is seen to be linear with a set of goals or targets to be achieved from the day one is born in a maternity clinic to the final moment when one is taken to the crematorium from the ICU of a mega hospital, there is no freedom from the anxiety of ‘tomorrow’. Stress, fear, mistrust, hyper-competitiveness, chronic nervousness and psychic restlessness characterise their existence. And this emotional turmoil continues to haunt them, even if they seek to escape from this void through instantaneous consumption, sexual gratification or intoxication with social media. No wonder, for this class, there is a fancy ‘spiritual’ industry that packages and sells diverse brands of ‘mindfulness’, ‘breathing exercises’ and ‘meditative techniques’. They can buy any product from this market.

In fact, these piecemeal ‘spiritual’ practices provide a ‘feel-good’ experience — yes, temporarily. However, these babas are unlikely to inspire their clients to challenge the very root of spiritual emptiness — say, the capitalist, or neo-liberal logic that produces, to use Erich Fromm’s words, a ‘having mode of existence’: neurotically restless, and perpetually hungry for more and more material and symbolic goods. Live like horses in a race; however, once in a while, spend 10 days in a meditation camp or take salvation capsules every night after a hectic and meaningless day to ‘detox’ your mind in 15 minutes!

Possibly, in this politically manipulated and market-driven age, it is not very easy to be religiously musical, feel the meaninglessness of egotistic pride or narcissistic power, become empty and light, radiate love and compassion, and live peacefully even amid bodily pain and temporality of everything that is ephemeral, be it material wealth or the presence of the loved ones. Likewise, it is also not easy to practise what can be regarded as ‘engaged religiosity’— the process of building a bridge between meditative calmness and a radical practice for societal and structural transformation, or inner peace and a quest for peace in the larger world through the transformative politics of social justice that interrogates casteism, patriarchy, racism and above all, the neo-liberal assault on culture, environment, education and human relationships.

It is sad that what we witness today is the death of this religiosity. Instead, we find ourselves amid ritualistic priestcraft and associated social conservatism, self-proclaimed sadhus sponsored by the adherents of communal/divisive politics, and the neo-liberal ‘spiritual’ industry promising instant nirvana at fancy retreats.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

3
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

4
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

5
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

6
Nation

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

7
Punjab

4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab's Sirhind

8
Nation

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

9
Nation

Runaway bride, lover killed in UP accident

10
Trending

Why Sidhu Moosewala still lives in fans' hearts? Watch best tributes in tweets as the Punjabi singer trends on his first death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...

Monsoon may be below normal

Monsoon may be below normal

Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held

Pick any other site for stir: Police to wrestlers

Pick any other site for stir: Police to wrestlers

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

HC dismisses petition challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Truck hits bike, 2 killed in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Ensure no SC student is denied scholarship, educational institutes directed

District Health Officer collects food samples in Hoshiarpur

Modi govt’s focus on welfare of all sections, says Union Minister

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing

Soldier cremated with full military honours