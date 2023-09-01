 Treading a rocky path : The Tribune India

The Tribune Debate

Treading a rocky path

Rapid infrastructure development and unplanned urban growth have taken place without considering the strength of the bedrock, seismic building codes and other geological parameters.

Treading a rocky path

Priority: Disaster management does not involve huge expenditure. It entails an ecosystem analysis before planning every big project. PTI



Naresh Kochhar

UGC Emeritus Professor, Geology, Panjab University

DURING the ongoing monsoon, there has been a series of devastating landslides in Himachal Pradesh. About 700 roads, including four national highways, have been damaged. The loss is estimated to be over Rs 10,000 crore. The Kalka-Shimla highway has been badly affected; at least six landslides have been reported on the 50-metre stretch between Chakki Mod and Sanwara. The Parwanoo-Dharampur section remains affected, too, as a 250-metre portion of the road is sinking. The Kullu-Manali section has been washed away at many places; several buildings have collapsed like a house of cards.

The Tribune Debate: Flood fury in HP has underlined the fragility of the Himalayan region. Preventive steps are a must to arrest the slide

Monsoon-related disasters such as landslides, cloudbursts, floods and flashfloods are not new to the hills. In order to understand the causes of landslides and immense destruction in Himachal Pradesh, one must examine the geological framework of the Himalayan mountain system. Formed due to the collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates some 60 million years ago, it is still tectonically active. The collision made it unstable due to the processes of folding, faulting and thrusting. In geological terminology, a thrust fault is a tectonic lineament along which older rocks are juxtaposed on to the younger ones, thus reversing the sequence. This phenomenon makes the mountain system prone to landslides. Himalayan zones include the Outer Himalayas, whose Shivalik range is ‘overthrusted’ by the Sub-Himalayas. The Higher Himalayas are separated from the Lesser Himalayas by the main central thrust — which is defined as a major geological fault where the Indian Plate has pushed under the Eurasian Plate along the Himalayas — and the whole sequence is cut transversely by faults.

A landslide is defined as the movement of a mass of material down a slope. It includes displacement by falling, toppling, sliding and flowing due to gravity. Landslides are triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall, seismicity and anthropogenic activity. Various cases of mass movement are due to endogenic processes, thrusts, faults, slope characteristics, topographical relief, drainage and land use.

As early as 2010, The Tribune had carried a report on the cutting of slopes for four-laning the Shimla-Parwanoo section. The road was upgraded to a national highway in the 1970s. Cutting hills to broaden the road destabilised a large stretch; its blockage by landslides became a common feature.

It took almost three decades to stabilise the hills by erecting retaining walls and planting trees. The Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, an NGO, had urged the government to explore alternatives to four-laning. At some places, vertical cutting (90°) has taken place, whereas the slope angle should have been less than 60°.

The faults and other lineaments should have been avoided. Natural water channels have been blocked, thereby allowing water to percolate down the hills, causing erosion of soil and building foundations and making them vulnerable to landslides. The area falls under seismic zones IV and V.

I wonder if the expert opinion of the Geological Survey of India or the state Geology and Mining Department was obtained, not only for constructing highways but also for raising buildings in the hill terrain. A geological investigation, soil survey, good engineering practices and efficient enforcement of land and management regulations can reduce the landslide risk.

Blasting of rocks by dynamite for widening of roads or tunnelling impacts the stability of the slopes. Rain/snow makes it worse, thereby causing sliding and slumping.

The Kalka-Shimla geological section, which was studied by British geologists and is part of textbooks, has been completely lost due to cutting, leaving no trace of outcrops along the highway.

There has been incessant plunder and overloading of the hills. Multi-storeyed buildings have eaten into the tree cover, blocked surface runoff channels and destabilised slopes. Rivers in spate are spreading beyond their floodplain limits. Man-made follies are wreaking havoc on humans and nature.

The belief that concrete structures of reinforced cement can offer resilience and strength is proving to be a fallacy. The Shiv temple at Summer Hill in Shimla was buried under rubble and Krishna Nagar was hit by landslides. It has been reported that excavations were going on at the rear of the temple. Kullu has witnessed heavy landslides.

It’s time to use ISRO satellites with SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) data. Lives can be saved by prior assessment through SAR. Geological movements can be discerned by remote sensing.

Rapid infrastructure development and unplanned urban growth have taken place without taking into consideration the strength of the bedrock, seismic building codes and other geological parameters. It must be remembered that no pillars are stronger than the rocks they stand on.

Disaster management does not involve huge expenditure. It entails an ecosystem analysis before planning every big project and demonstrating zero tolerance to illegal constructions.

Himalayan states need land use maps based on geoscientific and structural engineering designs to ensure the safety of people. Designs of old houses can be integrated with those of modern ones. The devastation in Himachal Pradesh has brought the focus back on traditional architecture.

All said and done, it is not nature but our disrespect for it that kills people. Ecology and geology are natural sciences and we should obey their laws. Development should not harm the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. We should respect the imposing Himalayas so that they remain benevolent to us.

#Kalka #Monsoon #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

4
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

5
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

6
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

7
India

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

8
J & K

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

9
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

10
Delhi

18-year-old arrested in connection with murder of Amazon manager in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it’s for EC to decide, Centre tells SC

Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court

But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells SC

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells Supreme Court

Parliament special session from Sept 18 to 22

Parliament special session from September 18 to 22

Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’

Adani group used ‘opaque’ funds in stocks: Report

Adani group used 'opaque' funds in stocks: Report

Come clean on Adani row before G20 summit, Rahul tells Modi

Come clean on Adani row before G20 summit, Rahul tells Modi


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Farmers body criticises govt for invoking ESMA

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Mayor meets Governor over new works

Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

Mining Department XEN, SDO nabbed accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today