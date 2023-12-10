 Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Do not change yourself because of someone else’s perceptions about you. Change only to become a better version of yourself

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US


Vishavjit Singh

Ashort animation film, ‘American Sikh’ captures 40 years of my life story in under nine minutes. It starts with the massacre of Sikhs in India in 1984, which I survived with my family, and ends with my ‘Captain America’ alter-ego. It has been a wild ride in my patka and turban.

The first time I went out on the streets of America with a turban was right after I had moved back to the land of my birth after Class XII from India. I landed in Los Angeles but I did not experience the warm welcome I hoped I would get. Strangers called me derogatory names. Some laughed in my face.

Second year in college, I took off my turban and cut off my long, unshorn hair for the first time in my life. It was a profound moment. I still remember the name of the barber who cut my hair. I did not tell my parents until days later.

In the midst of this identity crisis, I distanced myself from my culture and heritage. I spent almost 10 years trying to find my place in America. Books became my companions. I travelled across time with the words in these books. Eventually, I fell in love with the story of Gautama Buddha through Hermann Hesse’s ‘Siddhartha’. I read about Tibetan and Zen Buddhism. For the first time in my life, I opened up to spirituality.

By this time, I was in graduate school at University of California in Berkeley. My brother was living not far from the university. He was deeply into his Sikhi journey. He asked me multiple times to go to the gurdwara with him. I refused until one day I agreed to join him to listen to Asa-Di-Vaar kirtan at a gurdwara on a beautiful hill overlooking the San Francisco Bay area. I went a few more times and started enjoying listening to kirtan. Eventually, I fell in love with kirtan. I did not understand every word but I felt a connection that tasted like bliss. I decided to live Sikhi for the first time in my life.

Three years later, I moved to the east coast, living and working just north of New York City. For the first time in 10 years, I donned a turban in August 2001. A month later, the tragedy of 9/11 unfolded. Within hours, Sikhs were being attacked in a rage of anger, ignorance, intolerance, bigotry and hate.

I worked from home for two weeks before stepping out. Out on streets, fellow Americans took liberty to call me names, show me the middle finger. I have been called ‘Osama bin Laden’ countless times. Americans have told me to ‘go back home’ for the last 20-plus years. Some Sikhs have been killed, many hurt and abused in post-9/11 America.

A few weeks after 9/11, I saw an animated editorial cartoon capturing the predicament of Sikhs as targets of hate and intolerance. This was the spark that inspired me to start creating cartoons with Sikh characters in turbans and beards, which I called Sikhtoons. All the abuse and hate that was hurled my way, I channelled into my art.

In 2011, after seeing a poster for the Marvel blockbuster ‘Captain America’, I created a new version of the American superhero in a turban and beard. A Jewish Brazilian-American photographer, Fiona Aboud, working on a photo essay on Sikhs in response to the poster, asked me to dress up as ‘Captain America’ for a photoshoot. I refused. I did not want to stand out any more than I already did.

Almost a year later, Fiona finally convinced me to step out on the streets of New York City dressed as ‘Captain America’. It turned out to be one of the most amazing days of my life. Americans treated me not only as one of their own but like a hero, a celebrity. Hundreds photographed me, some hugged me and one even invited me to their wedding party.

This photoshoot once again changed my life. A few years later, I gave up my engineering job to become a full-time storyteller, public speaker, performance artist and, now, a filmmaker. Young and old Americans, who at a mere glance might appear to have nothing in common with me, find connections across my story. This is why Ryan Westra, a young filmmaker based in California who first created a live action documentary about my ‘Captain America’ alter-ego almost 10 years ago, wanted to tell my story.

Wearing the turban and sporting a beard has been a challenge in the face of ignorance and intolerance. But I have learned a very important lesson from life. Do not change yourself because of someone else’s perceptions about you. Change only to become a better version of yourself. There will be ups and downs. Being a genuine and authentic Sikh means to be a perpetual learner. To learn from one’s mistakes. To reflect on one’s vulnerabilities. To innovate. ‘American Sikh’ is founded on this universal and inclusive spirit.

— The writer’s film is Oscar qualified in the Best Animated Shorts category

#Sikhs #Turban #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

2
Punjab

20 from Punjab and 22 from Haryana among 372 gentlemen cadets pass out of IMA-Dehradun

3
India

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

4
Uttar Pradesh

Caught on camera: Woman accidentally shot at police station in Aligarh

5
India

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

7
India

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

8
India Explainer

Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets

9
Punjab

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

10
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains

US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains

13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...

30 years on, Punjab cops tell Punjab and Haryana High Court wrong man killed in encounter

30 years on, Punjab cops tell Punjab and Haryana High Court wrong man killed in encounter

Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans

Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans

In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...

Forest encroachments up 146% in a year

Forest encroachments up 146% in a year

Policeman shot at by ultras in Srinagar

Policeman shot at by ultras in Srinagar


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

National crafts mela: Exhibition pays tributes to freedom fighters

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Law must come to rescue of good Samaritans, says Delhi High Court

Forensic laboratory gets annexe building

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP