Military matters

Tribute to Hussainiwala battle heroes

Poise and pride were on display as veterans of the 1971 war and members of families gathered for the commemorative event at the border

Tribute to Hussainiwala battle heroes

The National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur. - File photo

Brig Advitya Madan (Retd)

LAST month, on a late afternoon, a telephone call shook me from a deep siesta. On the other end was a highly respected veteran of my unit, 15 Punjab, Col RK Sharma, who had fought the Battle of Hussainiwala in 1971. Without any fuss, he extended me an ‘invite’ for the golden jubilee of the Battle of Hussainiwala, heroically fought by 15 Punjab on December 3, 1971. Since it was going to be a two-day event, as a reflex action, I immediately offered to contribute financially. He turned down the suggestion with a polite and firm reply.

He said, “This event is being proudly hosted only by the officers who fought this battle and are still surviving.” This handful of officers had also refused any support from the battalion which the serving Commanding Officer and the unit had generously offered. I was floored by the camaraderie and the esprit-de-corps of these veterans. It reminded me about the high-calibre, quality officers of yore of the Manekshaw era.

The two-day event was organised with an exceptionally unique flavour. It encompassed informal narration of first-hand accounts of their experiences of the battle of Hussainiwala (near Ferozepur) on the night of December 3-4, 1971.

At around 1800 hours on December 3, the enemy artillery had started shelling the company localities of ‘Perimeter’ and Samadhi ‘Bundh’ commanded by Maj Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu and Maj SPS Waraich, who were able to beat back repeated attacks by a full Pakistan brigade and one squadron of enemy tanks.

The same night, around 2200 hours, Maj Sandhu captured 12 Pakistani soldiers, disarmed them, and locked them up in a hut with clear instructions that they will not be killed despite the din of the battle. We need to salute his chivalry. Havildar Surjit Singh was tasked to deploy a medium machine gun atop the tower in the Samadhi area. His impregnable defence of this tower turned the tables of the battle and caused several fatal casualties in the attacking Pakistani brigade, thereby preventing the enemy to reach the Hussainiwala headworks.

This bullet-ridden tower with the gaping holes caused by several tank rounds fired by a Pakistani tank still holds testimony to the courageous deeds of Hav Surjit Singh. He valiantly achieved his mission, but not without his supreme sacrifice.

During this commemorative event, we were quite privileged and honoured when we found amongst ourselves five graceful women — Rupinder Waraich, wife of Maj SPS Waraich, and Simmi Waraich, his daughter; Jasbir Kaur, wife of Maj Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu; Minnoo Singh, daughter of the then Commanding Officer, Lt Col GBVL Sastry; and Minnie Singh, daughter of Maj Hardyal Singh.

What moved me, during the entire event, was the poise and equanimity displayed by these ladies during the entire function. They had undertaken a lot of efforts to attend this event and had travelled from all corners of India. The pride which glittered in their eyes was unmistakable. Unfortunately, following this historic battle, both Maj Waraich and Maj Sandhu were declared ‘Missing in Action’ immediately after the war.

The entire event was conducted at the memorial constructed by 15 Punjab at the battleground itself in March 2006 by my team during my command tenure. I felt proud and privileged to be a small part of the rich history of this great paltan. The battalion was awarded the much-deserved ‘Theatre Honour of Punjab’.

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies