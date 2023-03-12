 Turn of events at national ground : The Tribune India

Good Sport

Turn of events at national ground

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australian Prime Minister Albanese may have learned a thing or two about how a democracy sucks up to its top leader, though it’s unlikely that anyone in the Australian cricket establishment would rename the Sydney or the Melbourne Cricket Ground for him

Turn of events at national ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese take a lap of honour before the start of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PTI



Rohit Mahajan

Three years ago, in a place called Googong, not far from the capital Canberra, then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was briefing mediapersons about a scheme to benefit homeowners. Suddenly, the front door of a house opened and Morrison was interrupted by an angry homeowner, who shouted: “Can everyone get off the grass, please?”

The press contingent had been treading on the man’s newly-seeded lawn. “Sure,” Morrison responded, and told the mediapersons: “Let’s just move back from there.”

“Come on!” said the Googong grass-lover, irked that the press pack wasn’t quick enough to move out. “Hey guys, I’ve just reseeded that!” he said. Morrison, apologetic, urged the reporters to move, and the homeowner went back with a “sorry mate” and a thumbs-up.

A Prime Minister being ticked off for holding a press conference on a citizen’s lawn — that’s a bit too much, surely. Current Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on a four-day visit to India, need not have harboured any fears about being shooed off the fine grass of the ground when he went to watch the cricket in Ahmedabad — for he was a guest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue of the fourth and final Test of the series between the two nations.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Albanese may have learned a thing or two about how a democracy sucks up to its top leader, though it’s unlikely that anyone in the Australian cricket establishment would rename the Sydney Cricket Ground or the Melbourne Cricket Ground for him. Countless stadiums or grounds for various sports in India are named after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, and there are others carrying the names of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Rajiv Gandhi — we do cherish our leaders, we want to memorialise them forever by naming public places after them. How Albanese or Morrison would love it if this tradition comes to Australia along with Indian migrants!

The spirit of brotherhood between India and Australia, as reflected in the bonhomie between the two leaders, was visible in the field of cricket. The pitch was docile, flat, innocent of the vicious bite that hurt the batsmen in the first three Tests, even the home batsmen.

The defeat in the third Test in Indore emphasised two things: one, this generation of Indian batsmen is far less skilful and patient than the previous generations in tackling spin on turning tracks; two, you must never count any Australian team out, for even the weakest teams from that country are packed with fighters who won’t give up and who will fight back hard after the worst defeat. The defeat in the second Test in Delhi must have crushed the Australian spirits, for they seemed to be on the verge of a series-levelling victory after Day 2 — 61/1 in a frenetic 12 overs, for an overall lead of 62, and looking good for another 250. But their innings was ripped apart by Ravindra Jadeja, and they folded up for 113, and India won without much trouble.

To win in Indore, then, after bowling India out for 109 and 163, was a remarkable and even astounding feat, mainly due to their spinners — and Indian batsmen’s inadequate abilities on a turning wicket.

The Narendra Modi Stadium wicket is more like the Indian wickets of the past — flat early on, helping the spinners after wear and tear over two-three days of play. The Australians must be thanking Prime Minister Albanese for visiting India at just the right time — after turners in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore, this track was something from quite another planet! “I thought it was alright, the wicket was a lot better, the conditions were a lot nicer than the first few games. It was just a nicer batting wicket,” said Usman Khawaja, who scored a marathon 180 in the first innings.

Women’s T20s

The Women’s Premier League has taken off in a big way, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroics headlining Day 1 of the tournament in Mumbai. Purists have reservations about men’s T20 cricket, for it is pop cricket that can kill classical cricket: Techniques are damaged and the virtue of patience is lost, and this impacts how cricketers play Tests which, professional players and experts insist, is the prime format of the sport.

However, for women’s cricket, T20s could be the way forward, for they play virtually no Test cricket. In her 14-year India career, Harmanpreet has played only three Tests; Australia’s Alyssa Healy, an international for 13 years, has played only six Tests. Alyssa recently wrote she was a “bit flat” about the lack of opportunities to play Tests when she signed her first contract at 18. But now, she wrote, “Look how far T20 cricket is taking our game. I can’t believe the opportunities that now exist for us to make a living playing cricket around the world. I’m here in Mumbai for the WPL, I played in The Hundred over in the UK and a women’s tournament has just been launched in Pakistan. How good is that?”

It’s good, and it would be good for men’s cricket to subsidise women’s cricket to the greatest extent, for creating more and more female role models in sports plays a vital role in promoting women’s rights and equality in any society. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

4
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

5
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

6
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

7
Nation

3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

8
Punjab

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

9
World

Arrest warrant against Imran Khan suspended

10
Nation

17-year-old boy kills girlfriend after finding she was talking to someone else on Insta

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases

Criminal Nexus: Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Nepalese man held for wife's murder at hotel

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship